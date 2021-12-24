Monday was bright and sunny and not as cold as expected. The weekend’s snowfall covered the golf course in a blanket of white. As I put on my cross-country skis for the first time this season, I smiled. Winter and skiing fun were finally here.
Working on getting my ski legs and rhythm back, I circled the loop. The air was so crisp and ski so blue, I was filled with joy. There’s nothing quite like the feeling of sliding on snow.
I still remember my first Nordic experience. In 1977, I moved to New Hampshire from Virginia with only minimal ski experience on downhill mountains that hadn’t been the most positive ones. When my fellow teachers invited me to go cross country skiing with them, I decided to give that a try. I rented gear and joined them on a long, backcountry tour.
Those were the days before groomed trails and lessons. We skied on snowmobile trails and old wooded roads.
The snow was deep and we took turns “breaking trail.” I had no idea what I was doing or how to handle the long skis, but I was young and determined not to be left behind. I fell numerous times, with no clue how to get up. Friendly hands pulled me up over and over again.
Somewhere along the way, despite my newbie difficulties, I fell in love with cross-country skiing. I bought beautiful wooden skis that I still have. Nothing could match them for their grace and speed over new snow. The shushing sound they made as they glided made me feel happy.
That first New England winter, I spent hours with friends or by myself, exploring winter woods. I still didn’t have many skills or techniques yet, but I learned to sit down when I couldn’t stop. Thankfully, I survived that winter!
I’ve been cross-country skiing ever since. It gives me joy. Floating over snow and through the woods is so peaceful and invigorating. There’s nothing quite like it.
Years later, I am now teaching people how to cross-country ski. I try to share those feelings and experiences with them and hope they’ll have them, too.
Monday was my first day back on the job as a Jackson Ski Touring instructor. I always feel a little rusty after almost nine months off skis, but then I remember my first ski experience. Thinking of all the things I’d wish I’d known then, I start with the basics — how to put the gear on, how to stay upright while moving and how to get up when you fall down.
Monday’s schedule was full. Every lesson slot was filled with people who wanted to learn how to Nordic ski. Most had no experience on cross-country skis, some had little time on downhill gear. Several had reached their mature years with Nordic skiing on their “bucket list.”
The students came from all over. A few were from Massachusetts, one young German couple was studying law at Harvard and one couple was from Florida. They were spending the holidays in the area with friends and family and decided to give skinny skiing a try.
Lessons started with introductions and past experiences. I shared mine, they shared theirs. Then, we moved on to how to put skis and poles on and body position. Two things crucial for staying upright on these slippery skis are to bend your knees and lookup. I reminded them often to keep their heads up and their legs flexed.
We worked on the flats, getting used to sliding on skis and shifting weight from ski to ski, without using poles. If someone fell down, we talked about how to get up. I showed them the techniques that I learned over the years. When students were ready, we added poles and talked about how to use them efficiently.
The skiers were soon kicking and gliding over snow. I saw some smiles. It was time for some downhills. Starting small, we headed toward “Goldilocks” near the condos. With a stable, “bus driver” position, everyone made it down the hill without falling. Success!
Uphill techniques came next as we talked about how to use the ridges underneath their no-wax skis to climb small hills. I told them when I am approaching a hill, I speed up, look up, and use those poles behind me to push up to the top. The snow was perfect for climbing that day.
For more challenging hills and conditions, I went over herringbone and sidestepping techniques for going uphill. I wish I had known them when I first went cross-country skiing.
The last and most important thing we worked on was how to stop going downhill. Although my “sit down” method saved me in the past, I wanted them to have a more elegant and safe way to control speed and stop when needed. After several rounds of “French fries and pizza” (parallel skis to wedges) on a slight downhill stretch, we tried those skills on the hills. Most of the students got the hang of it and were successful at controlling their speed on the hills.
After arming students with these new skills, I sent them out on the trails to give them a try. Looking at their smiling faces, I knew they were on their way to discovering the joy of cross-country skiing.
At the end of the day, I went out for a quick spin around the golf course, over the covered bridge, and through the tunnel to the other side of the golf course. The sun was setting so I turned around there, wishing I had more daylight to ski up the Ellis. I’ll save that for another glorious skiing day.
Back at the lodge, I met the German couple again. They were so excited to have skied out the Ellis and back. The Nordic skiing joy had found them. They wanted to keep their rental equipment for two more days and explore more trails. Once they were set up with equipment and maps, they went off to plan their next day’s activities. I love it when I see cross-country converts!
While the snow is here and skiing is pretty good, get out those skinny skis. Visit one of our six excellent local Nordic centers or try some backcountry trails near you. Experience the joy of gliding over snow. I’ll be right behind you.
Happy holidays to all!
Sally McMurdo is currently a cross-country ski instructor at Jackson Ski Touring Foundation. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
