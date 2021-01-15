This year, COVID-19 concerns have wreaked havoc with sports at all levels. From professional teams to college and high school teams, coaches and players have had to adjust to the “new normal” of either restricted play or no play at all. Increased number of positive cases this year has led to temporary or permanent suspension of practices and games. It’s been a frustrating and challenging year for everyone, but coaches and teams are doing what they can to keep their athletic programs going.
I wondered how all this was affecting local cross-country ski teams. Would they be able to practice and have meets with other schools? To find out, I contacted John Weston, Fryeburg Academy Nordic team coach and Steve Vosburgh, Kennett High School Nordic team coach.
Fryeburg Academy, because it is in Oxford County, is under a “yellow” code designation due to the number of COVID cases in the county. That means for the time being they can’t have official sports practices and meets.
I contacted Sue Thurston, athletic director for Fryeburg, to find out more. She said, “We are currently not able to practice or compete under the (Department of Education) color coding of Maine counties. Teams are meeting virtually and some of the kids are looking for options to ski in community based races. Should we turn green, we are ready to jump right into in-person athletics.”
Fryeburg’s Nordic Coach John Weston, shared, “We do have a team, but restrictions have greatly altered the season. At the moment we have no official meets scheduled.”
Hopefully, the restrictions will be lifted, and the Raiders can return to Nordic ski team competition.
On Jan. 8, I caught up with Steve Vosburgh, and the Kennett Nordic team. They were having practice at Whitaker Woods in North Conway. Steve and his assistants set up an obstacle course around the old barn. Skiers had to hop around cones, ski backwards and sideways and be nimble on their feet as they raced around the course. Steve’s challenging drills help build skiers’ agility, balance and coordination.
The students are getting a good workout, but they’re also having fun. Steve makes sure that there’s some “play” involved with games, races, and good humor. The students are engaged and active, while smiling and laughing together.
When I met him there, he told me Friday was “fun” day for the team. After they complete their drills, they play team games. Last week, with no snow on the ground, it was Ultimate Frisbee on grass. This week, it was an on-snow game.
I asked Steve what their season looked like and whether they would be having any meets. Currently, they have five meets scheduled with a limited number of teams and a different format than past meets.
Their first meet was last Wednesday at Great Glen with Berlin and White Mountain Regional High School.
The format was totally different. Teams are kept separate. There are new rules to follow. Because Great Glen’s policy for the season is to not allow ski teams in the building, teams had to be prepared to work out of their buses. A porta-pottie was available in the stadium. Teams race in their own cohort and do not mix with other teams/cohorts. The direction was to “please wear masks when not warming up, racing or warming down.”
Each team had its own designated time to do a separate practice loop. After that, each team had a designated start time on the race loop. Teams did not race against each other on the course — only against their teammates. That’s the “new normal” for ski racing this year for Kennett.
Both Kennett teams were victorious in their first meet on Wednesday. For the girls, Kennett scored 393 points for the win, followed by White Mountains, 374, and Berlin, which had just one skier, 97 points.
For the boys, Kennett scored 391 points with White Mountains was second with 375 points.
Kennett skiers Carli Krebs, Liz Anzaldi and Grace Perley took first, second and third places for the girls.
Kennett boys Theo Castonquay, Gabe Freedman, Sam Alkalay, and Micah White captured first, third, fourth and fifth places, respectively, for the Eagles. Other team members turned in great performances.
Kennett Nordic Team has other meets scheduled. On Jan. 19 the meet is in Meredith against Inter-Lakes with and Plymouth. On Feb. 3, Kennett is schedule to host Inter-Lakes, Plymouth, Moultonborough Academy and Berlin in Whitaker Woods.
On Feb. 6, the meet is slated to be held in Whitefield and hosted by White Mountains Regional.
Whether-permitting, Kennett hosts again on Feb.18 at Jackson Ski Touring Foundation with Moultonborough Academy, Winnacunnett and Berlin planning to race. All teams arrive by 12 noon, but teams will have different practice and start times.
The State Division Championships are currently scheduled for March 3-4 at Great Glen Trails.
This year, the Kennett Nordic Team has an 18 student squad, with 12 girls and six boys participating. The breakdown by class is seniors: four girls and three boys; juniors: three girls and one boy; sophomores: four girls; and freshmen: two boys. They’re an enthusiastic and talented group of young skiers!
Coach Vosburgh is in his 11th season as Kennett’s Nordic coach. The KHS girls are the defending state champs, while the boys are the state runners up. Under his direction, his Kennett’s Nordic teams always do well against their tough competitors.
Kennett is likely to face strong competition from Lebanon and Hanover. They also compete against teams from other divisions like Inter-Lakes, Moultonborough Academy, Gilford, Kearsarge, White Mountain and Concord.
With the help of his assistants Scott Lajoie and Peter Donohoe, Steve’s goal for this year “is to provide a training and racing experience as fun, safe and normal as possible for our athletes.” It’s the “new normal” of Nordic racing 2021!
If you get a chance, go watch Kennett’s home meets on Feb. 3 at Whitaker or on Feb. 18 at Jackson. You’ll be amazed by the talent and enthusiasm of the “Flying Eagles!”
Upcoming January events
Saturday, Jan. 17, Great Glen Trails Nordic Demo Day, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 23, Jackson Ski Touring’s Freeman Frost Classic 30K race from 8:30-11 a.m. Go to: tinyurl.com/y42tjs3f.
Saturday, Jan. 30, Granite Backcountry Alliance’s “The M.W. Otto Road Memorial Skin and Ski.” Noon to 5 p.m. Sold out! Go watch them climb and ski.
Sally McMurdo is currently a cross-country ski instructor at Jackson Ski Touring Foundation. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
