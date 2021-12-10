What do you give a cross-country skier for Christmas? That depends on the skier’s age, skill level and interests. A beginner skier’s needs will be different than a long-term, committed Nordic skier. How much are you willing to spend? You could spend anywhere from $5 for hand warmers to $500 and up for new skis or boots. What’s available is the third factor. Where do you shop for Nordic gifts?
The first place to look for gifts is a local Nordic center. Since we have six in our area — Bear Notch, Bretton Woods, Great Glen Trails, Jackson, King Pine and Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring — you don’t have to go far. They are the best places to search for just the right gift. Their staffs are knowledgeable and creative and they specialize in all things Nordic.
Gorham Bike and Ski is another place to shop for cross-country ski gifts.
Formerly located at Jackson Ski Touring Foundation, the new year-round shop is located at 1881 White Mountain Highway, North Conway. They have quite a selection of Nordic, alpine and backcountry gear, as well as clothing and accessories. If your Nordic skier is a cyclist, they also have gear and clothing for that pursuit.
LL Bean, REI and EMS also carry items and gear suitable for Nordic skiers. Sun and Ski, Stan and Dan’s and Sports Outlet have cross-over gifts, good for alpine or Nordic skiers.
Check out New England Ski Museum’s gift shop in North Conway, near Schouler Park. It’s full of ski-related items. Just down the street, White Birch Books is also a good place to find books and calendars with a skiing theme. You don’t have to look too far in this valley to find gifts cross-country skiers appreciate.
Online shopping is also an option, but I prefer to shop locally. I like to get ideas from the displays and staff in the Valley. If I’m having difficulty finding an item locally, I’ll check out Akers Ski (akers-ski.com), Wolfeboro’s Nordic Skier site: nordicskiersports.com, and other online sites specializing in Nordic gear.
What to buy your cross-country skiing friend or family member? Think first of what they need and enjoy. If you’re not sure, a gift certificate to a local shop is always a welcomed gift. A skier can use it to pick out their equipment and accessories, buy trail passes, or sign up for lessons or clinics. If their gear needs attention, they could apply it toward a ski tune-up, too.
If you’re shopping for ski equipment for a Nordic skier like skis, poles or boots, make sure you know the person’s weight, height and shoe size, and what type of skiing he/she is doing. Better yet, take the skier with you to be sized up by knowledgeable shop staff. That takes the guesswork out of buying.
Tools and supplies for waxing are always useful. That might range from a waxing bench and waxing iron to scrapers, brushes and sharpening tools. An outside Swix wax thermometer is both useful and decorative. It gives your skier an idea of what wax to use. Even though it’s set up with old-style wax colors — polar, green, blue, violet, and red — the skier can still see the temperature range outside.
Waxes, F-4 and Maxi-glide are appreciated by skiers trying to improve their ski’s performance in all types of snow. Wax remover also makes removing old wax and putting on new easier. There are so many choices in waxes today, best consult the Nordic shop staff for suggestions for your skier.
“Ski accessories” is a broad category with lots of options. My list ranges from ski sleeves and ski bags to keep skis together to gear bags for clothes and boots. Included in this category are belts or backpacks to carry trail gear. To go in those packs, insulated water bottles, hand warmers, foot warmers, lip balm, sunscreen, F-4 packets or Maxi-glide and energy snacks all make my shopping list. For the adventurous skier who might stay out after dark, a headlamp is always a good gift.
Warm and versatile clothing is always welcomed, but beware — Nordic skiers can be picky dressers! A gift certificate for these items allows them to pick out their own.
Starting at the bottom, Nordic skiers can always use warm socks. Moisture-wicking and insulating long underwear briefs, bottoms and tops keep the skier cozy and dry. Ski pants, tops, jackets and vests help the skier prepare for the weather. I find those designed for Nordic skiing or cold weather cycling work best for cross country skiers. They don’t need weight and bulk to stay warm in this highly aerobic activity.
Hats, gloves, balaclavas, neck warmers and sunglasses complete the clothing ensemble. Nordic skiers can never have enough. Different weights and styles can match their weather, mood, and clothing.
Another option to giving equipment and accessories is to give the Nordic skier information about cross-country skiing techniques, history, destinations, and equipment. Ski lessons are one in-person way to do this, but books, magazines and online courses are other ways to broaden their knowledge. Visit your local book store or ski shop to see what they offer for books and magazines.
One of my favorite ski books is Steve Hindman’s “Cross-Country Skiing for Fun and Fitness.” It has good information for novices to experts. “Two Planks and a Passion” by Roland Huntford is a great book about the history of skiing. I recently bought “Trail to Gold, The Journey of 53 Women Skiers” and am looking forward to reading about the experiences of U.S. Olympic women cross-country skiers from 1972-2018. Included in this group is our own local Olympian, Sue (Long) Wemyss!
Children enjoy skiing books, too! My grandchildren liked “Cross Country Cat” by Mary Calhoun and Chris Van Dusen’s “Learning to Ski with Mr. Magee.”
Magazine subscriptions are also a good way to keep your Nordic skier up to date on gear, techniques and places to go. I put “Cross Country Skier,” the “Journal of Nordic Skiing” (crosscountryskier.com) on my wish list every year. Your cross-country skier, whether expert or novice, will find articles of interest there.
Online subscriptions to Nordic instructional sites are helpful in teaching and reinforcing a Nordic skier’s techniques. I’ve subscribed for years to a Canadian site “Nordic Ski Lab.” It’s one of the best online instruction sites I’ve seen, with short videos and commentary to work on specific skills. I often use it myself as a teaching tool. Check it out (nordicskilab.com). The yearly subscription is only $33. There’s also a monthly subscription option at $25.
Whether you’re buying gifts for children or adults, novices or expert cross skiers, consider what will make their ski experience better. If you’re not sure what your skier needs or wants, gift certificates are always a great present.
Hopefully, with this new snow we’ll be able to go cross-country skiing soon. Get your Nordic skier Christmas shopping done early, and hit the trails!
Upcoming events
Great Glen Trails, Saturday, Dec. 11, 1 p.m. Trail to Gold book event and signing on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 1 p.m. featuring great Glen Trails’ ski school director and Olympian Sue Wemyss.
Sally McMurdo is currently a cross-country ski instructor at Jackson Ski Touring Foundation. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
