Tuesday was a cold, windy day! I was itching to get out and ski fresh snow. Afternoon commitments shortened my window of opportunity, so I needed a place near Conway. I decided to try skiing at Marshall Conservation Area (MCA) off West Side Road. It would be an adventure, I told myself, and it was.
In warmer months, I mountain bike in Marshall’s. I was curious to get a winter perspective. Snowshoes were another option I‘ve used in the past, but skiing was on my mind.
There were only two other cars in the parking lot that morning. Leaving from that parking lot, their drivers could have been on bikes, snowshoes, skis, snowmobiles or on foot. Trails for each conveyance start from there.
A snowmobile trail, Red’s Trail, starts from the gate and goes up the road to the top of the hill. From there, it goes downhill to meet with the gated section of High Street and White Mountain Forest roads. Sleds can travel all the way to Cathedral Ledge using this link.
A short way up the road from the gate, a trail goes right — Lucille. It’s the preferred way up the hill for mountain bikers, runners, walkers, snowshoers and skiers. Its gentle grade is a nice warm-up for more challenging trails ahead.
Lucille’s now makes a loop as it climbs up the right side of Red’s Trail, then comes around to join Red’s for a short distance, then crosses over to the other side. Eventually, it crosses Red’s Trail again, goes past Shumway to complete its lollipop loop. Lucille’s is a little over 2 miles long but forms the backbone of MCA. All the other trails are connected to it. Climb Lucille’s and you’ll find them.
As I started out from the parking lot, a snowshoer was coming down the hill. He had checked out Lucille’s, Shumway, and other trails. He told me many, but not all of them, had been “groomed” since Monday’s storm. I knew that meant the Snowdog had been there.
What is a Snowdog?
“A Snowdog is a single-tracked unit that can pull a sled or a trail groomer and has gained popularity across North America by fat bikers as a mountain bike winter trail groomer,” according to the Alaskan Highway News. It was originally used by hunters, trappers, ice fishermen and other outdoor enthusiasts to travel on ice and snow to get too hard to reach places. It’s more versatile and less expensive than snowmobiles and ATV’s.
Snowdogs are now being used by mountain bike clubs and organizations to pack down trails mainly for winter fatbiking. White Mountain NEMBA, decided last year to experiment with using a Snowdog to groom trails in MCA on a trial basis to see what the public response was. They are now working on purchasing one. Other mountain bike groups are also using Snowdogs.
The width of the Snowdog track is about 2 feet. That wasn’t a problem for my skis going up, unless I had to herringbone. Fortunately, Lucille’s is so gradual, I didn’t have to often. If the snow and packed trench are deep, I adjust my pole length to make up for the difference between the level my skis are on and where my poles go in the snow. The same thing is true if I’m on my snowshoes.
The issue I had with Snowdog grooming was on the descent. After I reached Muzzy’s Bench at the top, I decided to give Shumway a try going down, but soon abandoned that idea. That trail with all its tight twists and turns was no fun to negotiate on skis.
The trail was too narrow to snowplow if needed and my skis don’t carve turns like a bike wheel. I turned around and proceeded on the wider, straighter Lucilles’.
When I reached the trail junction with Red’s Trail, I tried a different kind of “trail grooming.” Multiple snowmobiles had packed down the snow all the way to High Street and beyond. The average snowmobile is about 4 feet wide from runner to runner, so those tracks gave me more maneuverability. The sides were softer, too, giving me a chance to put a ski outside the track more easily.
Cruising down the snowmobile trail to High Street, I remembered my first cross-country experiences in the 70s. Most of what we skied on then were snowmobile trails and old roads. We came to appreciate their unintentional grooming that made our way easier when skiing in deep snow.
On my way back up the hill, I decided to go “off-track.” I turned onto trails not been broken out or groomed. I became the “groomer,” as I broke through crusty snow. That’s “old school” grooming when a “groomed” trail just meant someone had broken it out before you, either on skis or snowshoes.
I took Santa Claus Lane to the Christmas tree, then picked up Lager’s Lane. The going was slower but controllable. A faint hint of trail under the snow led me in the right direction, but no trail markers pointed the way. Breaking trail in unmarked situations can be tricky, but I was familiar with Lager’s from summer mountain biking. I didn’t get lost!
At Muzzy’s Bench, I paused to consider my options. Should I continue my slow trek on Lager’s or take groomed Shumway or Muzzy’s? Shumway didn’t work for me, so I climbed back up and continued breaking trail on Lager’s until I reached Red’s Trail. Descending that snowmobiled hill was fast, but doable.
Once I reached the junction with Lucille’s and Shumway, I turned left, taking Lucille’s down the hill. It was a nice controllable cruise with its gentle grade. However, when I reached “Lucille’s Access,” the last link back to the parking lot, I again experienced difficulty controlling my speed in the narrow track. I had to lift my ski out of the track and break through the crusty side snow to snowplow. It was awkward!
Marshall’s was beautiful in the fresh snow, but I think I’ll use my snowshoes next time to explore it. They’re more versatile! I can step out of tracks and make my own. I don’t have to worry about herringboning and snowplowing on a narrow track. Breaking trail would be easier, too.
With all this fresh snow, find yourself a good place to go cross country skiing. All the Nordic centers are open and grooming. There are also backcountry and uphill options. Have fun sliding in the snow while it lasts.
Sally McMurdo is currently a cross-country ski instructor at Jackson Ski Touring Foundation. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
