Several text messages from a friend reminded me how complicated it is to choose the right Nordic ski. She wanted advice on upgrading her old skis to get some with more glide. Now, as a more confident and experienced skier, she wants to go faster! When I sent her links to several websites for information, she said she felt like she was “falling down the rabbit hole.” I know how she feels — it’s overwhelming, especially for those new to the sport.
Today, many people are switching to cross-country as Alpine skiing gets more restrictive. The demand for new and used equipment is outstripping the supply. Even if you know what you want and need, good luck finding it in your size and price range.
In the 70s, buying cross-country skis was simpler. There was one choice — wooden, waxable. Now, there are skis for skating, classic and backcountry. They can be waxless, waxable or have skins and metal edges. For people just getting into cross-country skiing, these choices can be confusing. The first thing they need to do is ask themselves some questions:
1) What type of skiing do I want to do? Will I be classic, skate, backcountry or AT (alpine touring) skiing? Do I know the difference?
2) Where do I want to ski most of the time? Will I ski at a groomed area or ski ungroomed terrain? Skiing at a groomed area, you’ll want a narrower ski that will fit in the tracks easily. You could choose a “touring” ski or a “race and performance” ski. If you’re a skate skier, you’ll want skis designed for skating, with good glide.
If you plan to ski in ungroomed places like your backyard or snowmobile trails, you might want a shorter, wider ski, with a waxless base. Going backcountry, go for a ski with metal edges. This ski is wider for more stability and flotation in deep snow. The metal edges help add control on icy conditions. Their greater side cut helps them turn better on steep slopes. Many can have skins added to them for steep uphill climbing. Backcountry skis tend to be heavier and require a beefier binding and boot.
3) What do I want the ski to do for me? Some people want stability, control and a surefire grip. Other skiers like a fast ski, with lots of glide, that’s quick and nimble, with just enough grip to go fast uphill.
4) How much time, energy, know-how, and money do I want to put into prepping skis? Waxing skis can be a full-time project. Waxers can spend lots of time and money on waxes, brushes, scrapers, irons and other wax equipment, aiming for the perfect glide and perfect kick. They know a properly waxed ski will always outperform a waxless or skin ski. However, they don’t tell you how difficult it is to get the wax just right.
If you go waxable, you can also pay to have someone else wax your skis, but that gets expensive after a while. Learn to apply kick wax so you can treat the skis on the go as needed, and let the shop apply the glide wax.
Other skiers prefer the “grab-and-go” waxless skis or skin skis. Others skate. The no-wax group likes the predictability of their skis-they’ll grip in most conditions. They’re willing to tolerate a little “buzzing” underfoot and a little less glide. However, though they’re called “no-wax,” most waxless skis should be waxed for glide if you want to have a good time on them. If they aren’t the kind you can hot wax, at least put some topical treatment like F4 to lubricate them. If the bases look gray when they should be black, they are thirsty and need lubrication.
Skin skis promise to give good grip with less noise and better glide, but they still need glide waxing and skin cleaning. Skate skiers don’t worry about grip, but they better have the right glide wax.
5) How much money do I want to spend and where do I buy them? You can buy skis at ski swaps, yard sales or online, but “buyer beware.” If you don’t know much about the different types of skis and how to get the right size and flex for you, you’re better off going to a professional ski shop where they can help you figure that out. They can show you a variety of skis in different price ranges and tell you the advantages and disadvantages of each. You can do a little online research on your own, too. Finding out as much as you can before you buy will help you pick the best affordable ski for you.
Remember, you get what you pay for. The cheapest ski might not be the best ski for you. It may leave you wanting more glide and better performance. Think ahead to what you ultimately want to be doing on your skis. You may be a beginner now, but as you get more experienced, you may want a more responsive ski. Don’t settle on a “mule” if what you hope to ride is a racehorse.
Many shops will let you “demo” skis they sell or will have “demo days” where you can try different skis. Sometimes, you can rent skis at a Nordic center and try skis out that way. The more you try, the more you’ll know which ski works for you.
6) What’s available? It doesn’t do any good to read product reviews if nobody locally sells that ski. Fortunately, in Mount Washington Valley, you have lots of places to look at Nordic skis. Bretton Woods, Great Glen Trails, Bear Notch Touring Center, Jackson Ski Touring’s Gorham Bike and Ski Shop, Ragged Mountain Equipment and LL Bean all carry cross-country equipment. Julie River’s Back Nine Shop has some used equipment. Ask knowledgeable staff there to help you pick out a ski.
7) How do I know what size to buy? Skis used to be selected by skier’s height. You stood with your arm raised over your head and they measured to the end of your fingers. The problem with this measurement is it didn’t take into account the flex of the ski and the skier’s weight.
Today, skis are sized mainly by skier’s weight and relate to the camber of the ski. A ski with too stiff a camber for the skier’s weight will be hard to flatten to get grip on the snow. A ski with too soft a camber will drag on the snow and won’t glide well. In both cases, the skier will be frustrated. That’s why it’s important to have a professional ski tech help you figure out the flex you need. It can save a lot of frustration later.
To choose the right ski, ask yourself these questions and do your homework. Check out the websites I’ve listed, talk to ski shop people, or ask your more experienced ski friends. Try not to get overwhelmed, be patient and persistent. With luck and knowledge, you can find the right ski for you.
Website guides to buying cross-country skis: tinyurl.com/y5m78u8k; tinyurl.com/y6cxg85l; tinyurl.com/yxj76fps; tinyurl.com/y6rfmyp4; and tinyurl.com/yxg5d5gd.
Upcoming events
Race update — Saturday, Jan. 23, Jackson Ski Touring’s Freeman Frost White Mountain Classic Race — the race will be a self-timed event; on a pre-set course over nine days, starting Jan. 23.
The course and entry fees were finalized on Thursday. It will be a full 21K race. Registration will be on SkiReg; registration is closed until details are set (prospective terrain is on USFS land); because the new event will be dispersed there will not be a field limit.
Sally McMurdo is currently a cross-country ski instructor at Jackson Ski Touring Foundation. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
Log In
