Sunday was a cold and blustery day. I worried that I wouldn’t be able to stay warm out in Great Glen Trails’ open fields, so I put on every layer I had. I was there with grandson Iver for the Bill Koch Ski League activities.
On Sundays from 1:30-3:30 p.m., young skiers from first- to eighth-grade meet there to play games on skis, learn skills and make new friends. They come from nearby Gorham, Jackson and Fryeburg and farther away in the southern part of the Granite State and Maine. There are currently 14 children in the program, but numbers fluctuate from week to week.
The cost of the eight-week program is minimal — $40 for the first child, $30 for each additional child. A season’s pass or afternoon trail pass for $5 a session is needed. Rental equipment for $5 a session is available. It’s a good deal for a great program. Children engage in all types of activities — ski skills development, games on skis, trail skiing, hunts and obstacle courses, junior sprints, relay races, ski jumping and ski care clinics, with a heavy emphasis on fun!
BKL is able to accommodate all the different ages and skill levels of the children with a lot of parental support. Parents come along to ski and play with the kids. Sunday, there were almost as many adults as young skiers.
The BKL group gathered downstairs in the lodge. Former BKL coach Sue Wemyss greeted the group, attired in her 1984 Olympic race suit. She talked about her Olympic experience and how cross-country skiing changed her life. What began as a sport in college became a lifelong passion, something she continues to enjoy 40 years later. She encouraged the children to keep skiing, learning and enjoying it.
Sue shared the Olympic spirit of peace among nations, even as they competed against one another. She talked of lifelong friendships she had made with former competitors. Reading a quote from the book she co-authored with 53 American Olympic women skiers, “Trail to Gold,” Sue described the incredible feeling of representing your country and digging deep inside yourself to do your best, no matter how you finish.
This year’s Great Glen’s BKL coaches Rachel Fithian and Amy Kuzma then laid out the afternoon’s plan. Students and parents were to ski down to the field to play games. My worries about staying warm faded with a vigorous game of “Sharks and Minnows,” followed by a game of “Blob.” Parents and children skied as fast as they could to avoid being tagged or to steal the other team’s “Blob.” The kids were ruthless in their pursuits. I was sweating instead of shivering.
After “warm-up” games, we skied over to the 1K sprint course for a team relay. The children were divided into three teams and given bibs which parents helped them put on in the wind. When everyone was ready, the race began. At each turn on the course, parents directed and cheered on the racers. Some skiers skated and others classic skied. It didn’t matter. They all were moving fast on their skis and having fun. As Iver told me later, “We like to compete and try to win, but even when we don’t, it doesn’t matter.”
After the race, skiers and parents broke into small groups for a skiing scavenger hunt, searching for animal signs placed on the trails. When they found one, they marked their cards with a hole punch. Iver, his Jackson buddy, Max, Max’s dad, Mike Dufilho, and I headed out to find them. The kids led the way and talked as they skied. BKL is not just about skiing, it’s also about making new friends.
The afternoon sun sank lower and we headed back up the hill to the lodge. Iver and Max played outside while this tired grandparent gathered up our things. It had been an energetic afternoon of skiing.
I asked Rachel and Amy what their goals were for the program. Rachel said, “Personally, my goal is to provide members some joy to take with them in their everyday life. We really encourage members to have fun on skis and simply enjoy exploring the outdoors. Sure, some kids may go on to become ski racers, but that is just a bonus.”
Amy, a former BKL skier from Vermont, said, “We cover skiing technique and skills, we introduce the members to racing with sprints and relays but our primary focus is on having fun, outdoors with friends and family.”
Sue Wemyss, a BKL coach for many years, said, “Primary focus of the program is to provide for fun experiences on cross country skis! This is mostly accomplished through games, challenges and modeling by coaches and experienced skiers.” That’s what BKL is all about.
What is the history of the Bill Koch Ski League? It is named after Bill Koch, an American Olympic skier from Vermont who won a silver medal in the 30K cross-country ski race at the 1976 Innsbruck, Austria Olympics. Later, he became known as the father of the skate skiing technique, although he said in an interview, “I didn’t invent skating, but I did help popularize it.”
“In the United States Koch put the sport of cross-country skiing on the big stage twice. Once when he collected his Olympic medal in 1976 and again in 1982 when he won the Overall World Cup. The sport has never been the same,” wrote Paul Robbins, a freelance writer in Weathersfield, Vt., who was the Nordic correspondent for the U.S. Ski Team in 1982.
As Robbins wrote, “In New England, we are honored to call our youth ski program the Bill Koch Ski League. He is an inspiration to all skiers, young and old.”
Today, according to New England Nordic Ski Association website, the “New England Bill Koch Youth Ski League (NEBKYSL) is the largest cross-country ski program for young people in the United States. Whether a child loves the adventure of cross-country skiing, of playing with friends on skis, or wants to grow up to be a ski racer, the New England Bill Koch League has something for them. The League consists of roughly 50 Bill Koch League (BKL) Ski Clubs all across the East.”
These BKL clubs meet weekly and plan activities for young skiers to have fun on snow and build skills and confidence. At the end of the season, clubs get together at a BKL Festival, hosted by one of the clubs. Great Glen has been a host several times.
This year’s festival will take place in Waterville, Maine at Quarry Road Trails on March 5 and 6. The theme this year is to “Soar over Snow,” with an emphasis on the birds that fly over their trails. Racing will only be a small part of the activities. There are also non-timed events including a parade, mini-marathon/bird search, obstacle course, terrain park, bump-jump, biathlon with US Biathletes, live birds with Chewonki and an autograph session with Bill Koch. Yes, Bill Koch himself will be there — he always shows up to support young skiers.
If you’re interested in learning more about Great Glen Trails’ BKL program, give them a call (603-466-3988) or go to greatglentrails.com/bkl. It may be too late in the season for a beginner skier to sign up, but there’s always next year.
February events
Feb. 24-27 — Mount Washington Backcountry Festival. For details and activities, go to tinyurl.com/2p94ep4u.
Feb. 27 — Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring Foundation’s 32nd annual Chocolate Festival, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. For details, go to tinyurl.com/2p9xxwmu.
Sally McMurdo is currently a cross-country ski instructor at Jackson Ski Touring Foundation. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.