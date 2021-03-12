For 26 years, brothers Doug and John Garland have owned and operated the Bear Notch Ski Touring Center in Bartlett. I learned its history from an interview Chris Proulx of White Mountain TV had with Doug Garland 3 weeks ago (tinyurl.com/x55urhdn). The Garland family owned many acres along the Saco River and across Route 302 behind Mountain Home Cabins and wondered what the best use was for them.
Unlike many landowners, they weren’t interested in selling or developing them. They wanted to preserve that natural environment of fields, riverbanks, forests and streams, but they didn’t want the land to be unused. John came up with the idea of starting a cross-country center. It would have a low impact on the land, but also allow people to enjoy outdoor exercise in a beautiful setting.
I remember that first year when they created 10K of ski trails right off Route 302. John bought a groomer from Berlin’s Nansen’s Ski Club and started grooming them. At a small parking area, the brothers left a donation can and a suggestion box. Many locals, including our family, came out to try these new trails. Everyone liked them, but they wanted more — more trails and a warming hut.
Today, Bear Notch Ski Touring Center advertises 65K of trails for skiing and snowshoeing that travel from Mountain Home Cabins headquarters to Attitash and back. Until this season, the warming cabin in the barn behind the office offered fresh-made bread, soup and other treats for trail users.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, the Garlands didn’t open the warming hut this year, but they put out picnic tables where people can sit and enjoy lunches they bring with them. Normally, they rent ski and snowshoe gear, but this year, they have limited ski rentals to those taking lessons. Snowshoe rentals are available by reservation only. They do offer private and small group lessons with social distancing.
Daily ticket sales are limited to 75 a day and you have to call ahead (603-374-2277) to reserve them. Once you arrive, Doug or other staff members will meet you on the porch, with their masks on, sell you tickets and tell you the current trail conditions.
Tuesday, I wanted to go for a long ski somewhere different. I called Bear Notch and reserved a ticket for the day. I met Doug on the porch, got my ticket and trail information and headed out to try the skiing. Two snowshoers with dogs returned their rented snowshoes and changed to skis to try skijoring with the dogs in the fields across the street. Another couple arrived to take their dogs out for a ski. The parking lot had several cars in it, but once out on the trails, I was pretty much alone — social distancing at its best!
One of the unique things about Bear Notch Ski Touring Center is that it is a “dog-friendly” place where people can bring their “well-behaved” dogs with them to get exercise while they ski or snowshoe. They are not limited to one area of the system but can use any of the trails. Many dog owners appreciate that freedom.
Another unique feature is that it’s a family-owned and run business. Doug and John along with a small staff keep it going. Last week’s wind storm took them five days to clean up with chainsaws and leaf blowers, but they got it done. John, still grooming 26 years later, was able to groom most of the trails and make them skiable.
Bear Notch Ski Touring Center is also exceptionally well situated in its “own snow belt.” Many times when other areas get missed by snowstorms, Bear Notch gets them. Often, when other Nordic centers lose their snow, Bear Notch holds on to its cover with careful grooming and a good location. It often has the longest ski season.
Tuesday looked warmer than it was. When I arrived in Bartlett, dark clouds hid the sun and a stiff, cold breeze was blowing. My lightweight “springtime” outfit wasn’t going to work — I added layers. I planned to head out across the fields toward the river, but the wind changed my mind as well as my clothing. I turned toward the hills and the protection of the forest.
Crossing the covered bridge from the parking lot, I skied up Trail No. 2 — the “waterfall” trail. Near the summer cabin, I spotted two skiers crossing the trail below the waterfall — always a scenic spot. I kept climbing uphill to the junction with Trail No. 19. At this junction, there’s a short section of trail shared with snowmobiles before they turn off on other Bartlett Experimental Forest trails. The churning of snowmobile treads changed the quality of the snow for skiing. Skate skiing was challenging. Past that short section, I was glad to be back on a cross-country groomed trail.
I turned up the out and back Trail No. 19 to catch the views Doug told me about. Recent National Forest clearcutting had created spectacular views of the snow-covered Montalban Ridge. I had to stop to take pictures as the skies cleared and the sun came out.
Skiing back down No.19, I hit the junction of No. 2 again, turned right on the multi-use trail. I could hear a snowmobile coming up behind me as I stopped to photograph Albany Brook. I stepped off the trail as he whizzed by me. I was glad to turn off this trail onto No. 5, a ski and snowshoe-only trail.
From there, I turned right onto No. 40. This fun little downhill trail took me to Bear Notch Road where I turned right, skied a short distance up the road and turned left to follow it down the hill and across Bartlett Brook. Turning right after the bridge, I headed up No. 42 to do the lollipop loop and come back down to No. 40, heading toward Bartlett Village.
When I arrived at the railroad tracks, I turned left toward the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School. On another day, I might have turned right to head towards Attitash, but decide to leave that for another day. The ski trail brought me out to Bear Notch Road where I took off my skis, walked down to Route 302, crossed over and went down River Road.
From River Road, I picked up Trail No. 30 that follows the Saco River back to the lower fields across from the ski center. Two women on skis passed me with their friendly dogs. The views from the riverbank toward Hart’s Ledge were outstanding.
At Trail No. 13, I turned left and headed to the fields. They were in great shape — white and wide. Passing two more skiers, I headed toward the lodge. After two hours or more of skiing, I was ready to head home.
It had been a good day of skiing and Bear Notch delivered what they advertised: “Spectacular riverside views, pristine waterfalls, picturesque flat meadows and challenging hills!”
I’m a Bear Notch Believer! Try their trails and you will be, too. It’s “cross-country skiing and snowshoeing the way it was meant to be."
Upcoming events:
NCAA National Championship freestyle (skate) race: Saturday, March 13, at Jackson’s JSTF’s Eagle Mountain Fields 10 a.m.-1 p.m. No spectators allowed, but five live camera streaming links available to watch.
Jackson Ski Touring’s Long Hall Loppet: Sunday, March 14 — 22.5 K (and 12.6 K) race, starting between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Freestyle, but tracks will be available. Register up to 5 p.m., Saturday, March 13, on SkiReg.
Sally McMurdo is currently a cross-country ski instructor at Jackson Ski Touring Foundation. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
