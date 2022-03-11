Professional football, basketball and baseball teams have the Super Bowl, the Final Four and the World Series to cap off their season and declare the year’s champions. Amateur teams have playoffs at the high school and college levels to determine who has the best team for the season. For Nordic and alpine skiers, March is their time to show what they can do, as teams and individual athletes, in their final races of the season.
As I made my March list of “upcoming events” for Nordic skiers, I noticed this month is all about end-of-the-season racing. Whether you’re a young Bill Koch skier, racing at last week’s Bill Koch Ski League Festival in Waterville, Maine, or a veteran ski racer completing Bretton Woods Mount Washington Cup last Saturday, it’s the time of year when you test your fitness and skills against your fellow skiers. In these season’s end races, you can see how far you’ve come in your season’s training and how you compare to other competitors.
At the end of February, New England collegiate skiers competed in Jackson at UNH’s Winter Carnival XC races. This month, it’s time for high school Nordic skiers to race against other teams in their state divisions. On Wednesday, March 9, Division II Championship races were held at Great Glen Trails. Tuesday’s scheduled Division I Championships at Great Glen was moved to Thursday, March 10, because of Monday’s wet weather. Kennett High School’s Nordic team was in that group.
From this week’s Division I and II race results, the top 10 classical and skate (freestyle) skiers will be invited to the Meet of Champions Skiathlon scheduled for Proctor Academy at 4 p.m. next Tuesday, March 15th. Hopefully, there will be some Kennett Eagles in that group.
More high school racing will be happening this weekend in Jackson when Jackson Ski Touring Foundation hosts the 2022 NENSA U16 Championships on March 12-13. Selected teams of U 16 skiers (age 14-15) from each of the six New England states and New York will compete in a series of 4 races over 1 1/2 days. The competition should be fierce! For race schedules, go to tinyurl.com/292k97ha.
If you’d like to watch the races and also help out, contact Ellen Chandler (ellen@jacksonxc.org) at Jackson Ski Touring Foundation. She always welcomes helping hands.
The NENSA (New England Nordic Ski Association) EHSC (Eastern High School Championship) will be held March 18-20 at Titcomb Mountain in Farmington, Maine. EHS skiers are public and private high school students from New England states and New York. Kennett will be well-represented at the Eastern High School Championships by senior Grace Perley and junior Carli Krebs, who will suit up for the Granite State.
To qualify for the teams, each state ranks and chooses its top 24 male and female skiers, plus a few alternates. The list is chosen in early March. In New Hampshire, that is done by an NHRL (New Hampshire Ranking List) based on the average of each skier’s four best races of the season. NHNCA (New Hampshire Nordic Coaches Association) Series races have more point value than regular-season races, so skiers who do well at those do well in the rankings. This year, Kennett sophomore Gabriel Freedman and freshman Piper Lopashanski qualified for New Hampshire’s U16 Team.
Maine chooses their U16 and ESCH teams differently. They held a U16/EHSC Maine Nordic Selection Race, on March 5, at Sugarloaf Outdoor Center and chose their girls’ and boys’ teams from the top racers. Fryeburg Academy skier, Senior Alanna Nataluk, qualified for the third time for the ESCH team. Freshman Owen Reinbach qualified for Maine’s U16 team. He is the first Fryeburg skier to qualify for this team since Silas Eastman qualified in 2010! Good luck to both of these Raiders!
Skiers of all ages wanting a long-distance challenge can sign up for Jackson’s Long Hall Loppet, scheduled for this Sunday, March 13. The start is between 9-10 a.m., but racers can start later. There are rolling interval starts. Skiers check-in with timers when they’re ready. Timing stops at 1 p.m.
Racers have a choice of a 22.5K or 12.6K freestyle race-skate or classic, timed or untimed. It can be a race or a recreational tour. Given changing snow conditions, the course may be altered. Racers should check the website to register and see what the final course will be skireg.com/long-hall-loppet. It sounds like an enjoyable way to spend a Sunday. I might have to try the short course to see what I can do.
Hard-core athletes can sign up for the 21st Friends of Tuckerman Ravine Tuckerman Inferno Pentathlon on Saturday, March 19. There are solo and team categories. Up to 600 athletes will compete – solo, or in relay teams – for a $1,000 cash prize, plus various additional prizes and a chance to become the next Tuckerman or Tuckerwoman champion.
The race starts at Great Glen Trails at 8 a.m. with a 6-mile fat bike race on their trails. Then racers or teammates compete in a 6-mile cross-country freestyle race. Following that leg, snowshoers take off on a 5-plus-mile backcountry race on Connie’s Way over to AMC’s Pinkham Notch Center. At Tuckerman Ravine Trail, they switch to running just over 3 miles up to the ravine.
Racers then grab their skis and climb up to a giant slalom course in or around the ravine, ski down and take the Sherburne Trail all the way back to AMC’s Pinkham Notch Center. That’s quite a workout, even if you’re only doing one leg of the pentathlon!
The Tuckerman Inferno is a fun race to watch. Now, with its more centralized race area, it is great for spectators and easier for supporters, and athletes to manage. Check out the website for more information: friendsoftuckermanravine.org/inferno
March is a tricky month for skiing and racing. Courses and conditions can change overnight as weather either helps or interferes. Race directors, coaches, and athletes have to remain flexible as races are rescheduled, relocated to better snow areas, and conditions vary. It challenges them all, but that’s the nature of Nordic skiing. You have to go with the flow and head for the snow.
Good luck to all you cross-country skiers out there competing for your teams and yourselves. March is the time to show what you can do, despite the fickle weather and conditions. Go for it and ski well.
Upcoming Events:
March 12-13 (Saturday/Sunday) NENSA U16 Eastern High School Championships at Jackson Ski Touring Foundation.
March 13 — Jackson Ski Touring Foundation’s Long Hall Loppet, 21K (and 12.6K) freestyle race. Start 9-10 a.m. For more, go to tinyurl.com/49fx3xw7.
March 19 (Saturday), Friends of Tuckerman Ravine 21st Tuckerman Inferno Pentathlon, Start time 8 a.m. Great Glen Trails, finish at AMC Pinkham Notch Center. Five events: fat bike, cross-country ski, snowshoe, run and ski/snowboard races. Can be done solo or with a team. For more, go to friendsoftuckermanravine.org/inferno.
Sally McMurdo is currently a cross-country ski instructor at Jackson Ski Touring Foundation. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.