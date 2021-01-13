By Kevin Hamlin,
Cranmore Mountain Meisters Coordinator
CONWAY — 50th season of Cranmore Mountain Meisters finally kicked off Wednesday after having to postpone from last week to allow time for Cranmore’s snowmaking crews to lay down more cover on the race course on the Ally.
A huge thank you to the snowmakers and groomers for getting the hill ready for this week.
We had almost 300 Meisters racing this week, and the hill held up great. For the men, Tim Simoneau took the top spot with a time of 25.96 seconds, making him the only racer to break the 26 sec mark. Richie Scanlon was second, and Alec Tarberry was third.
For the women, Maddie Glavin took the top spot with a 26.58-second time, followed by Kayla Morin in second and Maggie Flynn in third.
In the telemark field, perennial favorites Paul Robert won for the men and Martha Leich was tops for the women.
For the snowboarders, Meisters rookie Seth Allen took the top spot this week for the men. For the women, Cassie Doucet was fastest.
We had our pay-to-play for a third run — this $5 donation went to the Way Station this week.
Even though due to the pandemic and social distancing guidelines we are not having much for après this season, the one and only Brett Newton was slinging drinks on Zip’s Deck for our Tuckerman’s promo. If you found a Tuckerman’s Brewery sticker on your beer, you won a prize. And remember, they will be serving drinks on the deck every Wednesday.
Also, this year we are doing virtual raffles — every week we will be picking two names from everyone who raced that day. This week we are going big for our first week, as we gave away a 153 cm Arbor snowboard and a pair of 183 cm Atomic GS skis. The winners this week are Jeff Frechette for the Arbor snowboard and Conti Coluntino for the Atomic skis.
See you next Wednesday, Jan. 20, for Week 2 of Cranmore Mountain Meisters, the nation’s oldest weekly citizen’s recreational race series, originally known as “Local Yokel” and started by late Cranmore skimeister/general manager/owner Herbert Schneider and former director of skiing Steve Sherlock.
For more information on how to sign up, go to cranmore.com.
