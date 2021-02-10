CONWAY – Week 5 and halfway done with this year’s Cranmore Mountain Meisters, now in its 50th season!
Wednesday started off with temperatures around 0 degrees and then warmed up a bit as the day went on. But then you had to deal with the wind. If you ran in the afternoon, hopefully you got your run in between wind gusts. Kevin set this week’s course and kept it straighter than he usually sets, so the course held up great.
We had around 300 Meisters racing again this week. For the men, Tim Simoneau, although waiting late, found a break in the wind to take the top spot this week with a time of 26.06 seconds. Alec Tarberry tried to wait for a break in the wind and just couldn’t find it, placing second; and rounding out the top three was Richie Scanlon.
For the women, Maggie Flynn came early and beat the wind, throwing down a run of 27.04 to take first place. Kayla Morin took second, followed by Maddie Glavin in third.
In the telemark field, Jeff Ogren took his first win for the men and Martha Leich was tops for the women.
For the snowboarders, Seth Allen took back the top spot, followed by Allen Harris in second and Trevor Kupetz in third. For the women, Cassie Doucet was first, followed by Molly Ricker and Melissa Hampton.
We had our pay-to-play for a third run — this $5 donation went this week to End 68 Hours of Hunger, and we raised $485 this week. Huge, huge thanks to all that donated and took a third run, and remember Week 6 will be for them, also.
We had our midseason Tuckerman’s bag hunt, and if racers found a bright orange bag they won a bunch of goodies. As always, we had our Tuckerman’s promo going on and a great lunch special. If you found a Tuckerman’s Brewery sticker on your beer, you won a prize. And remember, they will be serving drinks on the deck every Wednesday.
Don’t forget every week we will be doing a virtual raffle — we will be picking names from everyone who raced that day. This week we gave away: Tuckerman Prize Pack — tin wall hanging, socks, koozie, bottle opener, pint fill (winner: Steven Gillespie); Tuckerman Prize Pack — T-shirt (unisex), koozie, multi-tool, pint fill (winner: Tyler Palmer); Tuckerman Prize Pack — women’s T-shirt, koozie, multi-tool, pint fill (winner: Sharleen Cronin); Tuckerman Prize Pack — Gloves, socks, bell, koozie, pint fill (winner: Leah Folsom); Tuckerman Prize Pack- Coasters, buff, koozie, pint fill (winner: Michael Brown); women’s (size M) gray EMS jacket (winner: Nora Bean); men’s (size M) Black EMS jacket (winner: Kelley Jon Scruggs); Andes Ski Shop hat, $25 Columbia Gift Card, Wall mounted bottle opener (winner: Stefan Karnopp); US Ski Team hat, $25 Columbia Gift Card, ski coat rack (winner: Jason Bergen); Women’s hat, REI Tune, ski coat rack (winner: Johanne Skelley); POC hat, REI tune, ski coat rack (winner: Bob Daniels); EMS socks, hydro flask, Ragged Mountain Equipment mask (winner: Dot Gilbert).
Please go to the Mountain Meisters link at Cranmore.com to check if you are on the correct team — if you are not, please have your captain email meisters@cranmore.com to let us know. Remember next week is an off week due to February vacation. Next race day is Wednesday, Feb. 24, for Week 6 of Cranmore Mountain Meisters.
Weekly raffle winners can pick up prizes at the ticket office the following week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.