The Great Gulf on the northern side of Mount Washington is named well. Looking north from the top of its headwall located near the cog railroad tracks, you are confronted with great space and an abundance of impressive mountain features, including the Northern Presidentials. The tiny Spaulding Lake at the bottom of the Great Gulf headwall is seen by thousands who go up the Mount Washington Auto Road, and is a vision of the inaccessible.
Local Madison geologist Brian Fowler calls the Great Gulf a “cirque complex.” Unlike the singular ravines located elsewhere in the Presidentials, the Great Gulf not only contains its own steep headwall but also Jefferson Ravine and Madison Gulf.
Traversing the 7.8-mile Great Gulf Trail from Route 16 to the summit of Mount Washington is experiencing the New England mountains at their best as you climb next to the cascading West Branch of the Peabody River, look up at narrowing mountain walls and summits and finally climb the headwall.
Descending the trail is just as spectacular. I’ve done it a couple times over the years.
Once I took the Hiker Shuttle up the Mount Washington Auto Road to the summit and descended the Great Gulf Trail back to the highway. It was a last-minute decision as I drove by the Glen House that morning, I had planned for another hike that day. I had to call my spotter and tell him of the change.
The shuttle van climbed into the clouds above timberline and arrived at the summit. I spent a brief time in the Sherman Adams Building and then headed across the cloudy summit and down the Trinity Heights Connector to the Gulfside Trail and headed north. As I approached where the trail crossed the cog railroad tracks, an uphill train was passing and I dimly saw its yellow passenger car as it noisily disappeared in cloud.
Soon, I reached the junction of the Gulfside and the Great Gulf Trail, only a few feet from the drop-off of the Great Gulf headwall. I headed down it.
The rocks were damp from the clouds but not wet. As an experienced hiker I tried to use opposing angles of rock as much as possible for stable footholds. I relaxed into a steady descent to eat up distance.
I didn’t think about the contrast from the Auto Road and the busy summit to this — one of the less frequented places in the mountains. It seemed natural. Finally I walked under the clouds. The scenery was magnificent as I descended the headwall and finally reached gentler ground at Spaulding Lake.
I was in the stronghold of the Great Gulf, green walls and gray rock rising above the lake into the clouds.
The footing was easier but still challenging as I descended the trail through the stunted forest next to the West Branch of the Peabody River. The trail was rocky and occasionally water flowed right down it on this wet summer.
I arrived at the beautiful series of waterfalls called Weetamoo Falls. They lent themselves to the power of the steep landscape. Continuing, I finally I passed the Sphinx Trail and later the Six Husbands Trail, both ascending the steep slope of the Northern Presidentials.
The Great Gulf Trail became a little more gentle as I continued out. It was another 4.5 miles to the road. Seeing a flat rock, I scrambled out to the middle of the river for lunch.
Later, I crossed a suspension bridge and climbed up to a place called the Bluff, where the Madison Gulf Trail turned off.
Brian Fowler, who has worked most of his adult life trying to piece together the glacial history of the area, said that the Bluff is a recessional or secondary moraine created by a valley glacier about 14,000 years ago.
At that point, the receding Wisconsin Ice Sheet was just to the north, beyond today’s Randolph. The temperature suddenly got colder in a 1,000-year cold period called the Older Dryas. It caused the valley glacier in the Great Gulf to grow.
The Bluff contains gravel that would not have survived the scraping of the Wisconsin Ice sheet as it travelled south at the beginning of the ice age. It was deposited later during the Older Dryas by that valley glacier.
Also, down at Great Glen Trails is the terminal moraine from that same period. It was hidden in the thick woods and undiscovered until the ski trails were made. Then Fowler found it, both skiing and walking the area.
The walk out from the Bluff was flat and pleasant. Finally, I crossed the long suspension bridge over the wide Peabody River and walked out to the highway. I had to walk or hitchhike back to the Glen House a few miles away. The sky had clouded up. Just as a heavy rain shower started, a car stopped and picked me up.
