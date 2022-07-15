Hiking is normally equated with reaching a goal like a mountaintop or the end of a trail. But there is another reason to be out there: The relaxing enjoyment of being out in nature.
Culturally, we give a lot of kudos to the former and a little less to the latter. Even though most of the reward of a hike can come from appreciating the place you are in and your active interaction with it, after a hike you would be more likely to say to someone: "I climbed Mount Osceola."
Face it, being a poet and describing a beautiful stream crossing, the flight of a raven, the slant of the sun on new leaves or the touch of a breeze on your face when you reach the top of a ridge — these will not be what you will report to a hiking friend afterward, even though they might be the things that really count to you and linger in memory. Perhaps because of cultural conditioning they are relegated to being the added benefits of reaching a respectable goal.
Thursday morning this week, I decided to go for relatively goal-less hike. Granted, I knew where I was going and that I would not reach the end of the trail, but would turn around before that. The primary motivation was to be where I was, and experience the wet day.
It had rained the night before and would again later in the day, but in the morning some blue sky lingered between overcasts. I had first planned to head north with two hiking friends to an obscure peak that day, but after they canceled out, I just wanted to get out in the wet woods and enjoy it.
I decided to drive up the Kancamagus Highway to the Sawyer Pond Trail. Then I would put on some old sneakers to wade across the Swift River, located 100 feet in on the trail. On the other side, I’d hide them, put on dry boots and sox and continue. Not the 4.5 miles all the way to Sawyer Pond, which is best done on a warm sunny day with few bugs. But as long as I wanted, then turn around.
At about 7:30 a.m., I drove up the Kancamagus Highway from Conway, and 1.3 miles after passing the Bear Notch Road on the right, I turned right into the short dirt road to the Sawyer Pond Trail parking lot.
You have to hand it to the forest service for building and maintaining this dirt road and parking lot. I have rarely seen another car there or hikers on the trail. Nearly all hikers going to Sawyer Pond go the other way, on the easy 1.5 mile section of the Sawyer Pond Trail from the Sawyer River Road off Route 302.
I put on the old sneakers, hefted my pack, and carried my boots 100 feet down the trail to the Swift River, and across it. The river was low and it was easy to wade across. I had brought a trekking poles anyway and they added stability.
On the other side, I walked in the woods on the trail a few feet, sat and changed into dry sox and boots and hid the sneakers. I know I could have left them on the side of the trail. Slim chance that someone would come by and slimmer still that they would bother them.
The mosquitoes were out in force on this cloudy day in flat wet country. Their debut withdrawing my blood, despite liberal bug dope, began while I changed my foot ware. Later they would abbreviate my walk. But I had no goal, or estimated length to my stroll. Besides, wading the river had been passing through a magic gateway to a quiet place where few went. In a real way, my intention had already been accomplished.
I walked the flat trail for a while. In 0.7 miles, I entered a tall pine grove. A big barred owl lingered on the branch of a dead tree. I paused. It finally took off, disappearing like a ghost through the green trees. A new flurry of mosquitoes swarmed me, and I decided to turn back.
Seeing unusual wildlife behavior, like a lingering barred owl, is exciting. I remembered the day before I had been fishing early in the morning out on Bearcamp Pond in Sandwich. Suddenly, an otter popped its head above the water 15 feet from my kayak, and stared at me. It disappeared like lightning. I was contemplating that when it popped up again 25 feet away and stared at me again, as if to make sure. Was it looking for some vulnerability?
I remember that a woman who swam regularly in a pond in Tamworth was savagely attacked by an otter. She was tough, and afterward decided not to clean the blood off so that she wouldn't have to wait a long time to be seen at the emergency room. I felt both blessed to see this one, and glad that I wasn’t in the water.
Back on the Sawyer Pond Trail, soon I had returned to the river, and put on my wet sneakers. The walk back across the Swift River felt again like passing through a gate, this time to access the outer world, and the rest of the day.
For those hikers who read this, remind yourself when out on your next hike to stop, linger a moment, and remember the underlying reasons you are there.
