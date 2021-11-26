This week on a chilly Tuesday, I did some hiking and bushwhacking in the Green Hills Preserve above North Conway. I was looking for an old trail between Middle Mountain and Rattlesnake Mountain that I used to take with friends. Part way up, on the opposite side of the ravine from the trail, was a nice cliff with many cracks and imperfections in it.
My late friend, the Conway artist Bob Gordon, commented on a couple hikes that the cliff represented the abstract in nature. He was a traditional landscape painter of the American Impressionist school, was not that fond of abstract painting, but saw it in nature and would occasionally point it out.
This week, I couldn't find the trail. There have been some changes there. Starting out on the Middle Mountain Trail from Thompson Road, at the first junction I bore right on the Sidehill Trail, which is a bike trail. I took it to the second brook crossing, and then took the Rattlesnake Trail, hoping it would somehow go up through the ravine to the ridge. But it was a bike trail after all, and instead it stayed low and headed towards Redstone Quarry.
I turned back and then bushwhacked up the ravine of the last brook I had passed. I discovered some surprising ledges part way up Rattlesnake Mountain, but not the ones I seeked. By then, a cold wind blew through the leafless forest. I decided to turn back and try again on a more hospitable day. Still it had been a modest adventure and I had discovered some interesting ledges.
Later, I thought this hike wasn't really worth an article by itself (though here I am writing about it). The challenges of hiking in late November are pretty much always the same. So the following is a hike from couple years ago up Mount Chocorua, with the classic challenges and tips for November hiking.
•••
There is a freedom in hiking on a chilly morning this time of year. First, you are motivated to move swiftly to keep warm. Sweating is not much of a problem, and with the right balance of clothing and effort, you can motor uphill at a pace that fits you.
Last Saturday, cold weather was moving in, which would culminate the next day on Sunday, when it was a challenge to just go outside. Saturday was chilly with a steady wind in the valley, yet there was a small measure of radiant heat as the day progressed.
That morning, I decided to climb Mount Chocorua, venturing briefly into winter above tree line. But I didn’t decide on the mountain first and then pick a trail. Quite to the contrary.
I have been hiking a lot this fall on Mount Paugus, just to the west of Chocorua, and in particular I’ve been three times on the Beeline Trail — two times making a quick descent of Mount Paugus, and once climbing up the trail a way and searching for Paugus Falls, an historical off-trail waterfall located in the same valley as the Beeline Trail on Mount Paugus.
The Beeline Trail was first blazed in 1903 as a direct route connecting the summits of Mounts Chocorua and Paugus though the deep valley of Paugus Brook, located between them. Only later did it become a trail. It climbs towards the summits of both peaks — its two sections meeting on the Bolles Trail down in the Paugus Brook valley.
I’ve hiked the section of the Beeline on Mount Paugus quite enough this fall, but I hadn’t done the Beeline Trail up Mount Chocorua for many years. Considering last Saturday’s blustery weather, what better way to climb the mountain? Most of Chocorua’s other trails linger on ridges, where it would be windy and cold.
From the Paugus Road, I would take the Bolles Trail for a couple miles into the sheltered Paugus Brook valley, take a right up the Beeline and in 1.9 miles hit the Brook Trail. Taking a left I would hit the summit of Mount Chocorua in another mile. If I liked the route, I would return to the valley the same way.
I liked the route a lot.
For the fourth time in recent months, I parked on the Paugus Road and started walking, soon turning onto the Bolles Trail as the early morning light matured. I crossed the large stepping stones over Paugus Brook.
Large stones had been placed there quite as while ago by the Wonalancet Outdoor Club, but in 2011 many of these were forced downstream by Hurricane Irene — another example of the mind boggling power of that storm. In 2012, volunteers from the Chocorua Mountain Club, which maintains trails on both Mount Chocorua and Mount Paugus, enlisted the help of the Trailwrights, a nonprofit volunteer trail-work organization. Together, using winches, cables, chains and straps in various configurations, they restored the stepping stone crossing.
Last Saturday, as on many days throughout the year, it would have been nearly impossible to cross without it. I continued on the flats, and in two miles reached the junction with the Beeline trail, and headed east up Mount Chocorua.
The chilly air did its work, and I had no reason to stop as I followed the trail up a winding ravine above an ample stream. I gained height and water ice began to appear on ledges underfoot. By the time I hit the Brook Path, attention was needed to step in safe places. I had microspikes, but refrained from using them as I continued up the Brook Path, which was mostly broken ledge with occasional ice flows.
As I neared the flat open ledges at the junction with the Liberty Trail, the wind grabbed the stunted trees around me, and I had that familiar feeling that someone had lifted the roof off, and I wasn’t protected from the atmosphere demons any longer. But the growing outward vistas made up for any hesitation.
I reentered the stunted trees along the base of the summit ridge. Soon I scrambled up the last ledgey pitch to the top. The wind wasn’t too bad, but when I climbed up onto the flat summit block, I had to bend my knees and lean into the wind to get pictures.
Hello winter, I thought. It feels good that you’re back.
The descent down the gentle Beeline was equally as pleasant as the climb. The walk back on the Bolles Trail was a constant deja vu. At 11:30 a.m., I was driving to Chocorua village for gas and coffee.
Since I went on this hike a northeaster has dropped heavy rain on the mountains and much more water ice is forming. Bringing foot traction devices is mandatory in the mountains now, and trekking poles highly recommended.
Also, in oak forests like those found in the Green Hills above North Conway, beware of a loose layer of oak leaves with hard frozen ground underneath. It is easy to fall and break a finger or two, even with foot traction devices. Trekking poles would go a long way towards preventing this. Happy trails.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.