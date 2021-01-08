Over vacation week, I returned to Mount Willard at the head of Crawford Notch (the summit ledges are at 2,800 feet, just east of the true summit). It was a blustery day with dramatic clouds and I thought the quick 1.6 miles hike up the mountain from the Crawford Depot would be a perfect walk and the view unique on such a day.
When I arrived at the parking lot at the depot around 10:30 a.m., I got one of the last parking spaces in the main lot. The wind was strong there, reaffirming the frequent observation that because of the protective forest carpeting the mountains themselves, the highway can be the coldest part of a winter hike.
I started up the Avalon Trail behind the Depot and turned left on the Mount Willard Trail. I started to meet occasional couples and groups descending. Pausing at Centennial Pool, two guys approached from below. They carried bright green climbing ropes in their packs. I was curious as to their agenda. They said they would be leaving the Mount Willard trail soon on the right and bushwhacking down to a brook coming off Mount Avalon, then climbing up.They were heading to cliffs on the side of Avalon. They said there was a 50/50 chance they would find enough ice there to climb.
Their adventurous spirit in both activity and conversation was inspiring and our talk ranged broadly and with humor. Finally they reached their turnoff point and we parted.
Toning my conversance down to cordial greetings to descending hikers was a contrast, but fine. I reached the final stretch of trail where you see a bright white circle ahead in the trees just before the ledges. I arrived.
Clouds billowed through the notch, hiding any blue sky. I had my PB and J sandwich and apple. I had seen this view in many moods, and this was another. More hikers arrived on the summit and I headed down.
Here is some interesting history, both geological and social, about Mount Willard and Crawford Notch:
The late Wisconsin Ice Sheet lasted from 75, 00 years ago to 11, 00 years ago. Mount Willard and Crawford Notch were dramatically altered by it. As it spread south, it rose up the north side of Mount Willard, lubricated by a layer of water beneath. This seeped into cracks in the rock, froze and expanded, loosening the rock. On the south side of the mountain, this rock was plucked away as the ice moved over it, causing the steep cliff there today.
Today’s view of a U-shaped Crawford Notch from the summit of Mount Willard is often found in geology texts. What caused it? First, like Pinkham and Franconia Notches, Crawford Notch is the location of a fault line. It is the dividing line between Conway granite and the Rangeley Formation, which is a metamorphic mica/schist.
As this fault formed 250 million years ago, it weakened the rock at that transition, making it more susceptible to erosion and forming a ragged notch.
In contrast to that time frame, the Late Wisconsin Ice Sheet was just yesterday. Yet it had a big impact on what we see today. The ice of the glacier was pliable and plastic. So much so, that you could compare the moving glacier to a faster process, like pouring tar on a roof — the tar spreads out in a thin layer from the thicker point where you pour.
The thinner tongues of the ice sheet sought the way of least resistance and poured down into all the notches, including Crawford Notch. This started the scouring process. The main glacier followed and covered all of the White Mountains. So, the ice in the notches was present the longest, and it continued to scour them as the glacier moved south to its eventual terminus.
These facts can be found in Chapter 7 of the book “The Geology of New Hampshire’s White Mountains.” The chapter was written by Brian Fowler, Woody Thompson and Thom Davis.
Here is a slice of the human history of Mount Willard. Thomas Crawford was the proprietor of the Notch House, built just north of Elephant Head in 1829. Later, he built the first Crawford House, which soon burned. He built the first carriage road to the top of Mount Willard. A one horse wagon called a “shay” would become a common mode of transport to the summit.
The Crawford House was quickly rebuilt. Tourism blossomed in the late 1800s. The carriage road up Mount Willard became a toll road and on one summer day in 1878, a record 165 people ascended it.
Burros became another popular way to ascend the road, appropriate for young and old, and soon after World War I, “burromobiling” up Mount Willard was popular, and on Mount Washington as well.
For a time during Franklin Roosevelt’s term, cars could actually drive to the summit of Mount Willard. Later, as demonstrated in many areas of the White Mountains, the forest would recover quickly from heavy use, and return to a semblance of wildness.
Here we are with today’s challenges. There are a dramatically increased number of hikers because of COVID-19, yet it will likely continue afterward.
