It has been a good winter to snowshoe, unlike some recent winters, and it is getting better.
Last Monday, I did a solitary 2.5-mile snowshoe up the Davis Path to Mount Crawford (3,119 feet) in Hart’s Location.
The nor’easter the Saturday before had dropped less snow than expected, and some was dispersed by the wind. Monday, I had Mount Crawford on my mind, and decided to go look. Would the west-facing slope on the Davis Path have a deep accumulation or did the west wind partially disperse it? Since the mountain was on the “52 with a View” list, it certainly would have a solid base underneath.
The popularity of Mount Crawford worked in my favor. A large group had snowshoed up it on Sunday, the day after the nor’easter. The next day, I had a pleasant snowshoe up their tracks.
That morning, I had driven up Route 302, and 6.3 miles after four corners in Bartlett village, turned right into the wide parking lot for the Davis Path. I walked 200 yards along the river on a dirt road, then crossed the famous Bemis suspension bridge over the Saco River.
Crossing some private land, I donned my snowshoes and headed up the packed down trail through a substantial accumulation of snow.
Soon, the steep switchbacks began. The 14.4-mile Davis Path was originally a bridle path built in 1845 by Nathanial Davis, son in law of Abel Crawford. It was the third and longest bridle path up Mount Washington. It was difficult to maintain and was only in use until 1854.
After that, it was quickly overgrown. When it was reopened as a hiking trail in 1910, one of the original bridle path builders, by then elderly, had to come along to figure out where the original trail was located.
The AMC White Mountain Guide comments on the first section of the trail from the trailhead.
“The section leading up the dauntingly steep southern slopes of Mount Crawford and Stairs Mountain give some idea of the magnitude of building a trail passable to horses along this ridge.”
I enjoyed snowshoeing up the old switchbacks, once a bridle path, but was certainly ready when I reached the first lookout in 1.9 miles. I paused in the sun for lunch. I observed from tracks that the group the day before had not climbed the last few feet to the best view there, looking across the valley towards Mount Carrigain. Instead they paused just below, and moved on.
I continued upward in the bright sun, and at 2.2 miles left the Davis Path on the side trail to the top of Mount Crawford through open ledges and stunted spruce. Once on top, the multiple views unfolded as I walked out on red tinged granite. First was the unique view north on the ridge past Mount Resolution.
To the left of that, the southern Presidentials marched up to a white Mount Washington. Walking further out on ledge, the vast space and unique view towards Crawford Notch opened up. Turning west Mount Carrigain rose above Mounts Nancy and Bemis.
I didn’t linger long in a chilly breeze and headed back down. Descending the switchbacks in the sun, I remembered the cardio effort needed earlier to get up them and earn the top.
