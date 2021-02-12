This is a revisit of a local winter hike I did a few years ago. The 9.5-mile Moat Traverse is one of North Conway’s classic hikes. I have always done this traverse north to south, and, on a cloudy and mild day, I continued that tradition, starting at the Diana’s Bath parking lot on West Side Road, and finishing at the Moat Trail parking lot on Dugway Road.
I left my itinerary and time frame with my usual spotter, the artist Bob Gordon on Conway. I need to take a moment to thank him for his invaluable friendship.
Among other things in common, over the years we have hiked countless miles together and with others, and for as long as I can remember, have spotted each other when hiking alone (though Gordon hikes with his Tibetan terrier Champney).
I would have enjoyed doing the Moats with Gordon, but Monday is the time of his popular weekly art class at his studio on the Kancanagus Highway in Conway. So for my solo endeavor, I needed to find someone to pick me up at the southern trailhead where I left my car, and drive me to the northern one. I was lucky and found one in Jamie Gemmiti, then photographer for The Conway Daily Sun.
I was also contacted by another friend, John Skelton, who said he would collaborate with me by climbing South Moat that morning, meet me along the ridge, and walk back down with me.
How could I feel alone on such a hike? In my experience, solitude is sweetest when you are supported by good friends, and this was such a situation.
At Diana’s Baths I turned and waved to Jamie, my ride Bodhisattva (an interpretation in this case would be one who is generous), who had brought me from Dugway Road before heading to work.
I was using rugged foot traction devices called Hike Macro (made by Stabil, now owned by Implus), on a mostly packed trail, and the hiking was fast. I passed the falls at Diana’s Baths and moved quickly along the flats. In 2.4 miles, I turned left uphill.
The next 1.9 miles was steady uphill and a good cardio blast. I tend to hike fast alone, but I tried to slow so my breath and pace were coordinated. The conditions were mixed, with some drifts and ice. I had brought my trusty old ice axe to help deal with icy conditions and it was helpful for stability when I had to cross sections of water ice, and useful when I had to reach up and plant it to get up an icy section.
On North Moat, the outward views are modest until you get to the actual rock summit, and as in the past, when I arrived there the 360-degree view was a revelation. The feeling of space there is enhanced by the suddenness and completeness of the view.
I have an old memory of being there with Sandy Smith and Bob Gordon on an early spring day and watching a V of geese silently flying north toward Mount Washington in that immense space. I guess it has a permanent place in my memory bank. Since then Sandy Smith tragically passed away while on a hike with his wife, Gordon and me.
I sat and devoured a snack. Replacing my mitts, I started hiking again and my hands warmed quickly.
The next 1.1 miles was an interesting section, as I passed two good western viewpoints and bypassed a couple 10-foot drop offs in the trail, where a few inches of snow covered solid ice.
At the junction with the Red Ridge Trail, I climbed the sharp boulders there and looked south. The flat summit of Middle Moat rose in the near distance. I dropped to the trail and continued.
A quick phone call from John Skelton revealed he was already on the summit of South Moat. He would linger and have lunch in the shelter a ledge, and then keep heading north.
By then, I was attuned to the continuity of the hike, and greatly enjoyed a slow ramble on fresh snow in the saddle before Middle Moat. Soon, I was climbing above the trees again and crossed the bare summit. As I approached the last wooded saddle between Middle and South Moat, Skelton appeared ahead, and we had a good reunion on the ridge top.
He turned and we headed down together, passing the summit of South Moat and descending back to the parking lot on Dugway Road.
It had been an exciting and varied Moat Traverse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.