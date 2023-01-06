This column is a version of climbing a mountain on a very cold day. I thought I’d use it, considering the extremes of weather we have been experiencing and how some hikers have fallen through the cracks when it comes to awareness of conditions hiking about timberline, to their unfortunate demise.
The Franconia Range is the most accessible in the mountains from the eastern megalopolis, and has the most popular trails. More hikers go there to experience a hike above treeline than anywhere else in the northeast. But is that an excuse for some people from afar to be falling through the cracks there in the winter?
Mountain accidents are a great vehicle for learning what not to do. For example there is an annual publication called "Accidents in North American Mountaineering" that is widely read by climbers, and has likely saved many lives.
Good reporting of hiker accidents in the White Mountains is also a way to tell people what not to do. But it is not always clear and concise, and is frequently written by those unfamiliar with the mountains. The Accident Report in the AMC’s biannual Appalachia Journal is the best.
Anyway, experienced hikers that venture above the trees in extreme weather are usually on a rescue mission to save those who were unwise enough to go there, and with inadequate equipment.
This story is a day hike to a lesser peak in the Franconia Range, when climbing the higher peaks in the range would not have been wise.
When you climb a mountain in the northeast on a wicked cold and windy day, you fully appreciate the protection that the forest affords.
Also, on such a day it is fun to climb a mountain with a small area above the trees. While still in the trees below the top, you stop and put on a face mask and whatever else you deem necessary, then climb up to pause briefly on the bare summit and quickly scuttle back to the protection of the forest.
Recently on such a day, I decided to climb Mount Liberty (4,459 feet). Its bare summit barely pokes above the trees. The 3.2-mile hike up the Liberty Spring Trail and Franconia Ridge Trail to the top is a straight shot up and down. Considering the weather, that was a good idea.
As far as I remember, the wind chill on Mount Washington that morning was well below zero. The wind speed on the Franconia Ridge is less than Mount Washington, and that is a good thing.
I called a hiker friend before leaving home and left my itinerary and time frame with him. Later, I pulled into the Basin parking lot about 8 a.m. and walked south on the snowmobile trail, soon reaching the shortcut to the Liberty Trail. I headed up it, wearing snowshoes.
That morning, I had checked the hiking Website newenglandtrailconditions.com. Someone had climbed Mount Liberty and Mount Flume the day before, and wore snowshoes the whole hike. But when I connected with the Liberty Spring Trail after the shortcut and started my ascent, I saw that snowshoes were not really needed on the packed down trail. I strapped them on my backpack and changed to foot traction, which was much easier.
It was a beautiful cold morning. Earlier on the drive up Route 93, the Franconia Range was covered with a cloud cap, and Mount Flume and Mount Liberty were just breaking out of it. Later as I hiked up the lower trail looking ahead through the bare forest, the summit cone of Mount Liberty was in the clear and rose dramatically.
At a steady upward grade the trail went on and on. A cold breeze moved through the trees as I got higher. I often leave my lightweight Premaloft jacket unzipped while hiking upward in the winter. It is such a good heat retainer that my arms can easily start sweating. But as I rose up the Liberty Spring Trail, I zipped it all the way up, put the hood on, and didn’t sweat at all. Still it gave me enough comfort and light weight freedom to enjoy the climb.
I passed the Liberty Spring Tentsite and finally arrived on the wooded ridge at the junction with the Franconia Ridge Trail. The welcome sun shone through snow choked birch and evergreens. Minor gusts blew through the woods. I took a right on the 0.3 mile trail to the top of Mount Liberty.
There were frequent drifts of windblown snow on the trail, but not enough to consider putting on snowshoes. Besides, I was loath to take my hands out of my double mitts for that long.
A few hundred feet below the top and still in the trees, I paused. I put on my facemask and an outer parka. I took my camera out of its pouch and hung it around my neck for easy access.
Climbing further, views began to appear. Turning around, bright sun reflected of snow covered trees on the slope below. Beyond, the higher peaks of the range were still covered with wind clouds. Up there was a no man’s land.
Reaching some open ledge, the icy wind hit me from behind and from the side. Yet the trail then entered a narrow corridor between spruce and offered welcome shelter again. Soon, the triangular summit ledge appeared ahead, lit by bright sun then shadowed by passing clouds.
I reached the base of the final rise and carefully walked in a strong icy wind to the top. The views were spectacular. Mount Flume stood out on the ridge to the south. To the east were endless peaks. I tried to press the “on” button of my camera with gloves, but couldn’t. I had to break off a small dead twig from stunted spruce and that worked.
My five-minute stay on the summit was good, and enough. I headed down.
Note: Now is the time to purchase your annual Hike Safe Card from New Hampshire Fish and Game at wildlife.state.nh.us/safe. This will protect you from being charged for a rescue, even if you are unwise in some of your choices( but not if you are blatantly foolish). The Hike Safe Card is vital in helping fund rescues in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.