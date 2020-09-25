CRAWFORD NOTCH — Chalk up the Presidential Traverse to hiker Dana Albrycht’s growing list of accomplishments.
Climbing with friends, the 43-year-old Simsbury, Conn., father of three used his crutches to make the 22-mile, eight-peak Presidential Traverse Sunday and Monday, Sept. 20 and 21.
He did the traverse to raise awareness of what the disabled can accomplish and seeks to raise $100,000 on a GoFundMe account called "Crutchwalker: Hiking to Help the Disabled. He’s raised nearly $7,000 so far.
Funds raised will be divided among the following organizations and programs: The Hospital for Special Care Adaptive Sports Program, Children and Teens Living with a Disability Mentorship Program, New England Disabled Sports, and True Adaptive LLC.
Leaving at 11:45 p.m. Saturday, the determined Albrycht and friends Michael Norton, Michael Thompson and Brett Attmore made their way up the Valley Trail from Gorham, using headlamps as they climbed in the dark, to the summit of Mount Madison (elevation: 5,367 feet) by 4:30 a.m., and proceeding toward Mount Adams (5,774 feet, when they could first begin to see the sun coming up behind Madison at about 5:30 a.m. Next was Mount Jefferson – 5,712 feet and Mount Clay – 5,533 feet; reaching the summit of Mount Washington (at 6,288 feet, the tallest peak in the Northeast), at 1 p.m. Sunday, climbing in nearly windfree and sunny conditions with temperatures in the 30s, climbing to the 40s and maintaining a pace of about a mile per hour.
“It couldn’t have been more beautiful both days. I had done Mount Washington before, but never the traverse, and to be up there by ourselves pretty much was like being in another world. We kept pinching ourselves, to be hiking in shorts up there toward the end of September,” said Albrycht on Wednesday, back safely at home in Connecicut and recuperating from the physically grinding ordeal that he undertook to raise people’s awareness of what people with disabilities can achieve.
He said he had two big falls on the first day, both three miles from the summit of Mount Washington.
“I stepped on some rocks and they came out from under me and I went down – but nothing was broken. But, I’m not as young as I used to be and I don’t bounce like I used to, but I was OK,” sad Albrycht, a 1996 and 2000 Paralympics swimmer and lifelong disabled athlete.
He was born with a deformed right leg and doctors had it amputated when he was an infant, advising his parents to get him into the pool to learn how to swim as good therapy. He was later outfitted with a prosthesis, which he wore until it caused pain to his hip, forcing him to switch to crutches three years ago.
Once on the summit of Mount Washington Sunday afternoon, they were met by Albrycht’s parents, who had driven up the Mount Washington Auto Road to rendezvous with them and bring them back down off the mountain to their lodging accommodations at Gorham’s Mount Madison Inn for the night.
With Norton opting not to continue the second day, Albrycht and his other two friends resumed their quest Monday, with his parents driving them back up the Auto Road and dropping them off at the summit of Mount Washington, where they began their descent down the Crawford Path before 9 a.m.
Once again, they were greeted by great weather with bluebird conditions.
They proceeded Monday down to the Southern Presidentials: Mount Monroe (5,384 feet), Mount Franklin (5,001 feet), Mount Eisenhower (4760 feet), Mount Pierce (4,780 feet) and Mount Jackson. (4,052 feet), reaching Crawford Notch, their destination
“I am very happy that we opted to cross the traverse in the direction we did, because the toughest going was the first part and my plan was to knock those off first on the first day, starting from Gorham,” said Albrycht, a University of Vermont graduate and former middle school guidance counselor and occasional motivational speaker who is now a stay-at-home father who last year co-founded an adaptive equipment company.
“The terrain is very different on the Northern Presidentials from Madison to Mount Washington, with bigger rocks and sharper edges, so that last mile to get to Mount Washington was pretty brutal,” said Albrycht. “I was pretty beat that night at the inn. My buddies were all snoring at 7:30 p.m., so I did ease myself into the hotel hot tub and that helped.”
The going on the Southern Presidentials was much more smooth in terms of the terrain, and — true to Albrycht’s plan — mostly downhill along with Crawford Path from Mount Washington.
Most heartening, he said, was the encouragement he received from fellow hikers along the route, some of whom, he said, had read the article in Saturday’s Sun previewing the attempt. “That always pumps me up when people lend their support like that,” said Albrycht.
Albrycht and team support members reached their waiting friend Norton in Crawford Notch at 5 p.m. Monday, and headed back in his vehicle to the Mount Madison Inn for a second night, where this time his climbing team gladly joined him in the hotel's waiting bubbling hot Jacuzzi to soothe their aches and pains.
“I was in a lot of pain heading home Tuesday,” he reported. “with my wrists and my hands especially: that’s a lot of pressure and impact by far due to the crutches, especially when I am going downhill as all of my weight is planted on my wrists. I am sure it will be a full week before I get back to normal but I kind of enjoy the pain because it makes me feel alive — and it’s a reminder of what we accomplished to raise awareness about what the disabled can achieve.”
Albrycht is married to Jessica DeMeo, a senior social services director in Camden, Conn. They have three children: daughter Scottlyn, 13; son Denali, 7; and daughter Acadia, 3.
For more information, go to gofundme.com/f/crutchwalker-hiking-to-help-the-disabled.
