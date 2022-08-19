8-20-2022 Parsons-Peabody River in the Great Gulf

Waterfalls in the headwaters of the Peabody River in the Great Gulf. (ED PARSONS PHOTO)

The Great Gulf on the northern side of Mount Washington is named well. Looking north from the top of its headwall located near the cog railroad tracks, you are confronted with great space and an abundance of impressive mountain features including the Northern Presidentials.

The tiny Spaulding Lake at the bottom of the Great Gulf headwall is seen by thousands who go up the Mount Washington Auto Road, and is a vision of the inaccessible.

A trail sign starting down the Great Gulf headwall. (ED PARSONS PHOTO)

