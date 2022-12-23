12-24-2022 Property of the Week-Beede Falls

Beede Falls in Sandwich. (ED PARSONS PHOTO)

Some short trails have a long story. A couple weeks ago, a friend from Sandwich and I went for a walk on a 0.6-mile section of the Bearcamp River Trail from Mead Base to Beede Falls.

The Bearcamp River was named by early explorers. They were camping along the river and their camp was ransacked by a bear.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.