Some short trails have a long story. A couple weeks ago, a friend from Sandwich and I went for a walk on a 0.6-mile section of the Bearcamp River Trail from Mead Base to Beede Falls.
The Bearcamp River was named by early explorers. They were camping along the river and their camp was ransacked by a bear.
To meet my friend, I drove from Tamworth on Route 25 to Little Pond Road on the right and at the end bore right on Route 109 into Center Sandwich.
Together, we bore right after 4 corners on Grove Street, took a left on Diamond Ledge Road at the next fork, and continued straight. The road turned to dirt. At the bottom of a hill, the Sandwich Notch Road bore left (closed in winter) and we went straight on Smith Road out into the beautiful fields of the intervale below the mountains.
As we slowly drove along the dirt road, we could see the classic solitary oak tree in the field to the right. The field had probably been cultivated since the 1700s, and the tree had obviously had no competitors for the sun and spread its branches in a 360 degrees celebration.
Momentarily we arrived at the end of the road and the white Smith House at Mead Base, and bore right in the parking space below it.
Two trails start there, the 0.6-mile walk to Beede Falls, and the 2.1-mile hike up Mount Israel (2,636 feet) on the Wentworth Trail.
In 1760, Jacob Smith of Exeter purchased 1,000 acres at the base of Mount Israel. He fought in the Revolutionary War. He gave his son Eliphant 50 acres. Eliphant built a farm house. In 1830, the farmhouse burned and Eliphant and his son John, recently returned from the War of 1812, built another.
John’s son Lewis, who fought in the Civil War, built the main portion of the farmhouse that stands today. In 1922, Lewis’s son Demerit and his wife moved into the family homestead. He was mentally and physically afflicted and took his own life at the farm. It passed to Beatrice, granddaughter of Lewis. Her death ended six generations of Smiths there.
As for the name Mead Base, in 1943 George Mead, co-founder of Pratt and Whitney aircraft, was concerned about a proposed large timber harvest and purchased 2,400 acres there, including the Smith house. After his death, his wife donated the land to the White Mountain National Forest.
The forest service entered an agreement with the Daniel Webster Counsel of Boy Scouts on the land. The scouts called it Mead Base. They built campsites and maintained the house. From 1953 through 1999, scouts learned outdoor skills there.
Today, Mead Base Conservation Area is managed by the non-profit Friends of Mead Base. Camping reservations can be made online, and a large campsite for school groups can accommodate 30. In the summer, a seasonal trail crew lives in the house.
My friend and I left our car, walked west through the quiet campsite area, and started out on the half-mile section of the Bearcamp River Trail toward Beede Falls.
The 17-mile Bearcamp River Trail travels through different easements on private property east to South Tamworth. Built a number of years ago with a land conservation investment program, today some sections are closed by landowners or obscure, but four sections are still open.
The most popular section is from Beede Falls to Mead Base. The next section to the east is also nice, passing the grave of early settler Israel Gilman (for whom Mount Israel is named) and a nice section of falls on the Beacamp River called Secret Falls, then a road walk back to your car.
The section we were doing — Mead Base to Beede Falls — passes through a beautiful dark forest of hemlocks and pines. To the right is a jumble of boulders below Dinsmore Mountain.
At one point, you pass a long narrow cave on the right. It is a well known spot called Cow Cave. Legend has it that a lost cow successfully spent the winter in the cave.
From there, we soon crossed a foot bridge and arrived at Beede Falls. There was ample water from recent rain.
As winter progresses the pool will freeze over, and the falls will freeze in a thick curtain, though a waterfall can usually be heard behind the ice. That is a popular time to go there. People walk out on the ice and even crawl behind the curtain of the waterfall. But the ice must be thick and safe.
In 1931, summer resident Susan Bacon Keith purchased 20 acres including the falls and gave it to the town of Sandwich. It was the first conservation purchase in a wide area. Today, it is still called the Sandwich Town Park. Not until 1936 did the forest service purchase 11,000 acres around Sandwich Notch Road.
Most people access Beede Falls from the dirt Sandwich Notch Road. It is a five-minute walk from a parking lot to the falls. The road is closed in winter, and used by snowmobiles.
The walk from Mead Base to the falls is a fun afternoon adventure in the winter. Once the trail is packed down and the ice at the falls safe, foot traction is a good bet.
