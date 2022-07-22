7-23-2022 Basch-Mount Lafayette

Meeting of the minds on top of Mount Lafayette: Maeve Mikulski, Franconia Ridge Summit Steward; Elizabeth Keeley, Dartmounth Outdoor Programs Coodinator; Zachary Shortt, Mount Moosilauke Alpine Steward; Dylan Davis, Mount Moosilauke Alpine Steward; Annie Dumais, Franconia Ridge Chief Summit Steward. This was during an exchange of experience and information. (NAT SCRIMSHAW PHOTO)

The 8.9-mile Franconia Ridge Loop is a true mountain hike. With a full 2.7 miles above the trees, it is a walk in the sky. Its popularity has grown exponentially since National Geographic designated it one the world’s 10 best hikes in 2017.

Today, with direct access to the Franconia Range up Route 93 and also down from Canada, on a sunny weekend day 500 to 1,000 people can walk across the ridge.

