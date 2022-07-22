The 8.9-mile Franconia Ridge Loop is a true mountain hike. With a full 2.7 miles above the trees, it is a walk in the sky. Its popularity has grown exponentially since National Geographic designated it one the world’s 10 best hikes in 2017.
Today, with direct access to the Franconia Range up Route 93 and also down from Canada, on a sunny weekend day 500 to 1,000 people can walk across the ridge.
The response by conservationists to maintain the integrity of the trail and the fragile alpine environment it passes through has also progressively grown.
In the 1980s, Guy and Laura Waterman, coauthors of Backwoods Ethics, began maintaining the alpine Franconia Ridge Trail. The AMC Trail Crew had built scree walls on both sides of the trail to keep hikers on it, and pullouts for passing.
The Watermans maintained and repaired these. They were popular gurus in wilderness ethics, and others would often join them in their efforts. They eventually named their volunteer group the West End Trail Tenders.They continued working up on their favorite ridge until Laura Waterman stopped in 1991 due to knee issues. Guy continued until 1995.
The AMC Adopt-A-Trail program has been running since 1980. In 2005, Laura Waterman asked Nathaniel Scrimshaw of Thornton if he would help the Franconia Ridge Trail adopter Sue Deming maintain the trail.
This summer is Scrimshaw’s 18th season working on the Franconia Ridge Trail. The number of WETT volunteers has grown and continues the work on the ridge in the spirit of the Watermans.
The dramatic increase in hiker volume on the Franconia Ridge Loop has presented multiple challenges. A number of years ago, the trailhead parking lot began filling early in the morning, and people began to park out on the Franconia Notch parkway, creating a mile of parked cars.
Two years ago that was stopped by the state, and a shuttle service was initiated from the Cannon Mountain parking lot to the trailhead. During the pandemic, the shuttle was stopped, and people parked in lots further up the parkway and walked back. This year the state reinstated the shuttle.
This has created waves of hikers coming across the ridge. Luckily, most hikers ascend the Falling Waters Trail first rather than the Bridle Path. They climb Little Haystack Mountain, then head north over Mounts Lincoln and Lafayette, then descend the Greenleaf Trail and Bridle Path. This one-way traffic helps keep people on the trail. But when the number reaches the saturation point, nothing can be done to keep them on the trail and damage is done.
In 2016, the Franconia Ridge Working Group, including the forest service and AMC was formed to study the problem. A management plan was begun. Four trail counters were placed on the Franconia Ridge Loop. It was seen that if the number of hikers coming over the ridge was in the 600 to 800 per day range, with 130 to 150 passing a counter per hour, the saturation point was reached and damage inevitable.
Investment in remediating this problem has continued. Nat Scrimshaw, the AMC Trail Adopter of the Franconia Ridge Trail has played an integral part.
Directly related to his work on the Franconia Ridge, he is chair of the World Trails Network — Hub for the Americas. This is a regional affiliate of the World Trail Network International, a worldwide network of trails and trail organizations.
World Trails Network — Hub for the Americas has two field schools — one in Costa Rica and one in New Hampshire. In the winter, Scrimshaw is in Costa Rica. In the summer he is here, and the Franconia Ridge is the focus.
“This summer we have three paid Summit Stewards working up on the ridge rebuilding scree walls and pullouts,” he said. “They are college age and work four days a week. Rather than climbing up to the ridge every day, they stay at Liberty Spring Campsite.”
“There are also two Alpine Stewards from the Appalachian Mountain Club. Their primary job is education, talking to hikers along the way, asking them to stay on the trail, teach leave no trace principles, and imparting advice.”
Scrimshaw said that the situation has improved with these people on the ridge. He commented that work of keeping scree walls up is like sweeping the house. It needs to done weekly.
Also every Friday, Scrimshaw and the volunteer West End Trail Tenders go up on the ridge to work on the trail and be in their favorite mountain place together. “I climb the equivalent of Mount Everest every year,” he said.
