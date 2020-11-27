This is just a brief contemplation of why we continue to do local hikes over and over. But here is one reason before I continue with others: it is fun.
A couple weeks ago on a blustery day, I fit in a hike up Peaked Mountain in North Conway before returning to Tamworth. While in Conway before the hike, I was thinking about what drew me back to a hike I have done dozens of times.
It is convenience and availability of course. But what else? The mountain was an old friend.
I visualized parts of the hike that I really like, and that visualization turned to reality when I headed for it.
These parts might include the short, dirt road walk in the beginning; the walk under the power lines and the entrance to the woods; the junction and left-hand turn onto the old road toward the second kiosk, then the climb up the scenic ledges with views towards Mount Washington; the next junction below the summit; the final scramble to the top; the revelation of the view on top including the gunsight view towards Maine; visiting the old red pine just below the summit with the horizontal dead limb extending from its base that I enjoy photographing before heading down; and the pleasant walk down the Middle Mountain Trail.
Those of you who hike in the Green Hills regularly have likely followed my description of a Peaked Mountain loop visually in your mind. That may inspire you to go back.
I also recently talked to Conway artist Bob Gordon and asked for his version of why to do local hikes. He is prolific at it, repeats local hikes regularly. A few years back, he hiked the Boulder Loop Trail off the Kancamagus Highway every Sunday for almost a year.
“That was my version of going to church,” he said. His reason for doing local hikes is brief and to the point: “Because they are great hikes, are beautiful workouts and have great views.”
That about sums it up.
This past Tuesday, I hiked up another old friend, Mount Hedgehog (2,532 feet). What were my thoughts before the hike that led me to go on this 4.7-mile loop hike? I needed a good dose of exercise. I like the progression of the hike from flats to the steady uphill through woods to the summit, and the great views on top. Then the classic descent traversing over to the spectacular South Ledges and the long traverse back the main trail and finally a flat walk back to my car.
That vision combined with the law of exercise — if you don’t use it, you lose it— combined with my first primary observation here that it is fun, and I went.
It was a chilly day, and as I drove 14.5 miles out the Kancanagus Highway to the Downes Brook, UNH Trail, Mount Potash Trail turnoff on the left, I was hoping the sun would show itself more.
In the parking lot, I observed something I had never seen in the mountains and likely never will again. There were two big guys in their 30s packing up their truck after a night or two in the mountains. They had two plastic sleds packed high with equipment they were unloading.
“Using sleds with no snow?” I observed tentatively and unbelieving. Yes, they said. They had assumed there would be at least a little snow in the mountains when they packed back in Danvers, Mass., and headed north. They had camped off the trail partway up Mount Potash.
“Must have been hard hauling,” I countered.
“Especially uphill!,” one of them croaked.
I headed off. They must have seen a recent picture of Mount Washington with snow, I thought to myself as I started on Mount Hedgehog’s UNH Trail.
The rest of the hike was chilly, with the direct sun rarely appearing. But it was a fine walk. I met a guy descending and a pleasant couple on top. We ate a socially distanced lunch and chatted.
The walk down the back side to the South Ledges was enjoyable, and I was reminded of the picturesque cliffs close to the trail in the woods there.
The view of the monolithic Mount Passaconaway from the South Ledges never disappoints. Soon I was doing the long traverse in the woods back to the main trail.
Want to revisit a hike? My suggestion is to think of a local mountain as an old friend and go visit it this mild weekend.
