This is the 10th anniversary of this hike (I’m 73). Yet there are moments on the hike that are clear in memory. Also it passes Eagle Pass, a unique spot in the White Mountains, well-worth seeing.
At my age (63), I need to push frequently on a hike, or loose it. It is fortunate that it is fun and adventurous, and always about discovering something new.
This Wednesday, I linked two trails that I had done only once before on separate occasions.
Parking at the Cannon Mountain Ski Area, I climbed the 3.8-mile Greenleaf Trail up to the AMC Greenleaf Hut, and then on to the summit of Mount Lafayette. From there, I headed north for eight tenths of a mile down the Garfield Ridge Trail to the 4.3-mile Skookumchuck Trail, which I descended back to Route 93. Then I walked on a tar bike path back to my car at Cannon.
Both the Greenleaf and Skookumchuck are very unique trails, and it was a lot of fun to combine them. Also leaving the busy summit of Lafayette and heading north on the quiet Garfield Ridge Trail was fun. That part of the Franconia Ridge is just as beautiful as the rest of it.
There is plenty of opportunity to push climbing the entire Greenleaf Trail. I arrived at the parking lot at the base of the tram at 9:30 a.m. — a late start for me. From my car, I walked back down the access road and under Route 93, and spied the trail sign just north of the underpass. I entered the woods.
On most trails in the Whites, that is entering another world for all five senses. But along the Franconia Notch Parkway, the hard sound of summer traffic follows you up the steep slopes for a way.
The trail traversed the slope south a way, then headed up switchbacks towards Eagle Pass, reached in 1.5 miles. This unique spot is described in the AMC White Mountain Guide as “a wild, narrow cleft between Eagle Cliff and the west buttress of Mount Lafayette, that has many interesting cliff and rock formations.”
The guidebook even suggests it as a destination in itself. I would say that, even though I have only been there twice, it is one of my favorite spots in the mountains.
The sound of traffic is long gone by the time you reach there. The trail suddenly levels off and you find yourself walking out in the open next to a steep cliff on your left, with scattered giant boulders all around you. A new landslide on the steep forested south side of the pass looks like one that Hurricane Irene was responsible for, but it actually happened in 2009.
I climbed up on a sharp boulder and looked out across Franconia Notch to Cannon Cliff.
Then I continued on, trying to keep a steady uphill pace on the sustained grade. In 2.7 miles, I reached Greenleaf Hut, and knew beforehand from voices that I was entering the land of people. The backdoor to the kitchen was open, but I walked around front and entered.
I was immediately drawn to the tempting squares lathered with butter frosting on the snack table, and paid for them a couple and went to the bench outside with a view of the summit cone of Lafayette.
Across Eagle Lake, the view of the North Peak was alluring. I fantasized about descending a large gully on its west slope and coming out eventually at Eagle Pass down below, but I didn’t have long pants. That’s when the idea of descending the Skookumchuck Trail arose. It left the ridge trail just beyond the North Peak.
On the 1.1-mile climb from the hut up to the summit, I encountered a half-dozen hikers. A couple descending hikers had done the Falling Waters Loop. They raved about the 70-mile visibility. One said that it had been 49 degrees at the base when he started out early. With a slight breeze, it was the perfect day for hiking.
The summit was moderately crowded, and I didn’t even bother going to the exact top, but turned north on the Garfield Ridge Trail. Just below the top, two young people were kneeling next to some flag markers stuck in the tundra.
One was writing in a notebook, and I asked her what they were studying. She said that in a previous season she had removed a few small patches of dwarf blueberry, and in those spots they were studying the relationship between blueberry and the adjoining pads of diapensia. Did these plants cooperate and even help each other, or did they compete? I thought of trying to Google it later.
Walking north from the summit was a pleasant break from the crowd, like falling asleep and waking in a dream on one of the most beautiful ridge tops in the east. There was a cooling breeze. The views from the North Peak were different and refreshing.
On the ridge below, I could see a couple hikers emerging from the Skookumchuck Trail. I headed down and soon met them. They said that there was a minimum of rock hopping on that trail, that it was mostly dirt and lined with ferns and moss. I had been rock hopping since stepping off the tar down in Franconia Notch, and looked forward to a quiet and soft trail.
Although 4.3-miles long, the Skookumchuck was a pleasure, and the perfect cure for a morning of rock hopping. Down at the trail parking lot, located on Route 3, I steeled myself for the mile and half walk on a tar bike path back to my car. But it was well worth it.
