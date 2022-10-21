10-22-2022 Parsons-Kelley Trail

Colorful leaves beneath my feet on the Kelley Trail. (ED PARSONS PHOTO)

The trails around Wonalnacet are great for wandering on a wet and overcast autumn day. Climbing to a good lookout is not needed. The view is close by — of colorful wet leaves beneath your feet and misty forest.

Recently, I did a 6-mile loop on such a day, connecting seven different trails through diverse terrain in the Sandwich Range. Steady rain wasn’t expected until 4 p.m., but there were occasional light showers on the trail in the morning. Looking at colorful wet leaves on the ground from under the protection of a rain hood always adds spice to a hike.

