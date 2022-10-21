The trails around Wonalnacet are great for wandering on a wet and overcast autumn day. Climbing to a good lookout is not needed. The view is close by — of colorful wet leaves beneath your feet and misty forest.
Recently, I did a 6-mile loop on such a day, connecting seven different trails through diverse terrain in the Sandwich Range. Steady rain wasn’t expected until 4 p.m., but there were occasional light showers on the trail in the morning. Looking at colorful wet leaves on the ground from under the protection of a rain hood always adds spice to a hike.
From the hiker’s parking lot in Ferncroft, I started out on the Old Mast Road, and in 0.3 miles turned right on the Kelley Trail.
The Kelley Trail is one of my favorite trails in the Sandwich Range. It climbs 2.1 miles up to the Lawrence Trail on the ridge. In the past, I have combined it with a descent of the Old Mast Road for a moderate 4-mile jaunt any time of day.
One aspect of the Kelley Trail that makes it one of my favorites, is that it climbs up through a narrow gorge that was created during the Pleistocene Era (which ended about 11,700 years ago).
As the last glacier melted, a post glacial lake (that today is called Lake Albany) filled the entire Albany Intervale (where the Kancamagus Highway is located). For a brief period, it was prevented from draining by an ice dam in the narrows where the Swift River flows towards Conway.
During that brief period, perhaps a decade, water drained over passes in the mountains. One of these was Paugus Pass, located above the ravine where the Kelley Trail is located. A modest gorge was cut as water flowed down through the upper ravine.
(Another of these spill over spots is a place locally called “Dirty Gut” near Bald Hill in Albany, caused when a river located under the ice rose up a hillside and powerfully spilled over the ridge, creating a small canyon).
The Kelley Trail is great on an overcast day, as you climb up through the small gorge. No outward view is needed. Light rain adds to a Pleistocene atmosphere. Soon, however, the ridge top is reached at Paugus Pass, and you have a choice of directions.
This time, instead of going left on the Lawrence Trail to the 4-Way Junction in 0.3 miles, and down the Old Mast Road, I took a right. I followed the ridge for 0.3 miles, and took a right down the Cabin Trail.
Descending the upper Cabin Trail, I reached a spot where there is a striking view between thinly spaced evergreens out across the ravine of Whitten Brook to the south side of Mount Paugus, where there is a big scar of ledge and rotten granite. Of course, in the thick fog the view was only visible in the my memory, yet was powerful.
Rotten granite occurs if potash is in the rock. It is unstable and dissolves, causing the rock to fall apart.
In half a mile I bore left on the Whitten Brook Trail and descended into this silent valley located beneath Mount Paugus, soon reaching and following the brook down through it. As the brook descended the narrowing valley between Mount Paugus and Mount Mexico, it became lined with giant boulders, likely from the steep side of Mount Paugus.
In a 1¼ miles, I took a right at a sign, crossed the brook and climbed steeply up to Big Rock Cave. Big Rock Cave is comprised of leaning monoliths, with angular openings beneath. It likely fell from the south slope of Mount Paugus post-glaciation. On a warm dry day, it is the perfect place for kids, along with kids camouflaged as adults. You can play hide and seek, or go up top.
I had lunch sitting on a boulder next to the wet slippery monoliths, then continued up and down Mount Mexico on the 1.7-mile Big Rock Cave Trail.
I reconnected with the Cabin Trail near the bottom, reached the trail parking lot out on Route 113A, and walked an eighth of a mile west along the road to the sign for Gordon Path on a driveway. This 1.2-mile trail passed through some attractive yards, then through the rolling forest back to Ferncroft and my car.
Near my car, I heard nearby rifle shots. Whether it was a hunter or someone preparing, it reminded me it is time for hunter orange.
