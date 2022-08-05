Looking for a cool hike for a hot Sunday? One way to cool off a little is to get up into one of the White Mountain notches. In Pinkham Notch, take a half-mile walk to Lost Pond. Lost Pond is a beautiful mountain pond, tucked into the side of Wildcat Mountain. When you are there, a sense of time fades.
To get there take Route 16 north to Pinkham Notch and park on the left in the Appalachian Mountain Club’s Pinkham Notch Camp. Check out the Trading Post, where there are books and equipment for sale, and an information desk.
Go back outside and walk out to Route 16. On the other side, diagonally to the right is a trail sign for the Lost Pond Trail. This is part of the Appalachian Trail.
Starting out, the trail crosses over a log bridge across a wetland created by beaver. There is a beaver dam visible to the left. Look back over your right shoulder, up at the Gulf of Slides, a ravine south of Mount Washington.
The trail then bears right into the woods and passes the Square Ledge Trail on the left. This is a half-mile uphill trail to a spectacular viewpoint on top of Square Ledge looking that looks out over Pinkham Notch. Remember, this hike for a cooler day, or later after Lost Pond.
After a short rise, the Lost Pond Trail descends to the shore of the Ellis River and continues along the left side of the river. The pools here look inviting, and trout lurk in the shadows. The water is very cold.
Continuing on the flats away from the river, the trail begins to rise towards Lost Pond. Soon you get your first peek of it at the northern end. It is a long oval-shaped pond nestled between evergreens, with a beaver dam at the southern end.
Don’t stop there. The trail follows the left side, and views of Mount Washington begin to open up above the pond. Scrambling over sharp boulders, you reach a flat ledge that protrudes out into the pond. That is the best place to stop and take in the scene.
Above and to the right, steep Huntington Ravine on Mount Washington is a spectacular gesture of stone. This entire landscape was altered by the last glacier, a mile thick ice sheet. After it receded back north, soon plants got a toe hold and soil appeared.
The same with Lost Pond. Scientists have taken samples of the mud on the bottom of the pond to both age it and see the contents. They found that the mud at the very bottom was 12,000 years old, deposited soon after the ice was gone, and organic matter started to accumulate.
In this modern age, this time of year Appalachian Trail thru hikers can be seen passing through here, on their way north. Maybe you will see some. It is fun to ask each their “trail name,” for it inevitably seems to make sense and describes them.
After a considerable stay on the flat ledge, return the way you came, and if you have the courage, dip your feet or your body in the Ellis River.
