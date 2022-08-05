8-6-2022 Parsons-Lost Pond

Lost Pond is a beautiful mountain pond, tucked into the side of Wildcat Mountain. (ED PARSONS PHOTO)

Looking for a cool hike for a hot Sunday? One way to cool off a little is to get up into one of the White Mountain notches. In Pinkham Notch, take a half-mile walk to Lost Pond. Lost Pond is a beautiful mountain pond, tucked into the side of Wildcat Mountain. When you are there, a sense of time fades.

To get there take Route 16 north to Pinkham Notch and park on the left in the Appalachian Mountain Club’s Pinkham Notch Camp. Check out the Trading Post, where there are books and equipment for sale, and an information desk.

