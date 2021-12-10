Favorite mountains are plentiful in New Hampshire. They are all shapes and sizes like Mount Monadnock in the south, South Baldface in the east, Mount Adams in the Presidentials. All of these have a timberline, with endless vistas above it.
Then there is Mount Cardigan (3,149 feet) in the west. It is part of the exclusive club of modest peaks with a low timberline because of historical fires, in this case a fire in 1855.
For many hikers, Mount Cardigan is their favorite peak or one of them. It has easy to difficult trails. For those who live nearby, a quick hike up the 1.5-mile West Ridge Trail to the world above the trees can fit in any time of day, even mid-afternoon during the darkest time of year. In fact that is ideal because the quality of light.
For those traveling the east/west Route 4 for other reasons, Mount Cardigan can be a heady respite mid-route. This Thursday, I had an appointment in Lebanon mid-morning.
On my way there in the morning, as I approached the village of Canaan, I looked to the right and saw that Mount Cardigan was in the clouds. It didn’t look likely that I would be climbing it on my way home.
But approaching Canaan from the west about 2 p.m., the summit was visible and the clouds were slowly lifting.
I could easily have kept going but in the village I watched as my hands turned the wheel. I took Route 118 and in a half mile took a right on the Cardigan Mountain Road. It eventually turned to dirt. In 3.4 miles, I took a right into the winter hiker parking lot, located across the road from the 0.7-mile access road to the summer parking lot for the West Ridge Trail.
Climbing the access road, there was ice under a couple inches of snow and I was glad I had brought good foot traction for the trail ahead.
I started up the trail and a local hiker steamed past me. He said he was from Lebanon and climbed the mountain a couple times a week. In half a mile, I passed the junction for the South Ridge Trail, and I saw his tracks heading that way. Maybe I would meet him later on top by the fire tower.
Afternoon light shone between the trees. The trail turned left. Open ledges indicated I was getting near timberline. The stunted spruce were lightly covered with snow and lit by the late afternoon sun. Later in winter, the snow would build up on them and they would look like gargoyles, but not yet.
I left the trees and stepped out onto the smooth summit dome. A cold wind blew across it. A distance ahead was the old fire tower. Activated in 1924, it has been closed and boarded up for years.
I headed toward it. There was the wind, the rock and myself, none distinguishable in any important way.
A couple stood under the tower, waiting for me to approach and with pleasant smiles. I was another pilgrim, I guess. I approached them. They had come up the other side from AMC Cardigan Lodge and were making a loop over the mountain. “You have much further to go than I do,” I commented. Later, on my way down, I wondered if they had headlamps.
They headed south down the summit dome. I didn’t linger long. The leeward side of the tower gave some respite from the wind. Looking north, the wind farm above Plymouth stood out. Distant mountains were obscured.
The local guy I had met at the base of the trail approached the fire tower from the south. He was not a talker, and without a word, turned and headed down the West Ridge Trail moving fast. I followed.
