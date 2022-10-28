My old friend and hiking buddy, the late artist Bob Gordon of Conway, liked to paint scenes after the peak of foliage, when the trees that still held their leaves were striking. One of the colors he put on his palette was burnt sienna to paint copper leaves of oak and beech, and adding yellow for the lingering leaves of birch and aspen. This parade of color in the woods has been happening recently.

In the past week, I took some hikes in the Ossipee Range and enjoyed some warm afternoons, the distinct autumn air and copper beeches as Arthur Conan Doyle named one of his short stories.

