My old friend and hiking buddy, the late artist Bob Gordon of Conway, liked to paint scenes after the peak of foliage, when the trees that still held their leaves were striking. One of the colors he put on his palette was burnt sienna to paint copper leaves of oak and beech, and adding yellow for the lingering leaves of birch and aspen. This parade of color in the woods has been happening recently.
In the past week, I took some hikes in the Ossipee Range and enjoyed some warm afternoons, the distinct autumn air and copper beeches as Arthur Conan Doyle named one of his short stories.
I climbed a couple modest mountains with distant views from granite tops. Then on Tuesday, the temperature was mild and the rain ceased during the day, yet low clouds and fog persisted. I decided to go to the Castle in the Clouds Conservation Area and take a few trails through the burnt sienna forest, and enjoy the moist woods and sight of leaves falling.
It was foggy as I drove west on Route 25 to Moultonborough and took a left on Route 109. In a few miles, just before Skelley’s Market on the right, there is an old barn on the left. In an upper open window, the head of a large plastic giraffe sticks out. For more than a decade it has been there, but for a period a few years back it was gone. Maybe it was returned by popular demand.
Soon, I went straight at a fork on Route 171 and in half a mile took a left on Ossipee Park Road by a sign for Crystal Geyser spring water.
A long ascent on the winding road used by descending tractor trailers full of bottled water brought me up to C.G. Roxanne spring water plant on the left, and then the hiker parking lot for the Castle in the Clouds Conservation Area on the right.
I parked. The wide flat lawn in front of me was Ossipee Park. Much has happened there since this upland was first settled in the late 1700s by pioneers who knew to raise crops at an altitude above early frosts.
In the mid-1800s, a hotel was built there for mountain visitors, including poets John Greenleaf Whittier and Lucy Larcome. In the early 20th century, Thomas Plant bought the land and built his castle on the hill beyond the park. He lined the surrounding low hills with carriage roads, and encouraged the last remaining settlers to leave.
Fast forward, to 2002 when the Lakes Region Conservation Trust purchased the castle and 5,000 acres. A Castle Conservation Society was formed to maintain the castle and grounds. The rest, now 5,246 acres, is owned and maintained by the conservation trust. There are 30 miles of trails and carriage roads for hiking, cross country skiing and snowshoeing.
When I arrived Tuesday, there were only three other cars in the hiker lot because of the weather. But it was warm and not raining, and perfect for traversing the golden woods.
I walked across the meadow, crossed the dam on Shannon Pond and just beyond a kiosk with a map, took the trail known as the Bridle Path.
It was foggy, and the colors jumped out at me. There was a breeze and leaves constantly fell. I continued uphill all the way to a knob with a lookout. I had been there before, knew the view southwest was over Lake Winnapasuakee so didn’t miss it in the fog.
I descended past the knob on the trail and connected with the Oak Ridge Cutoff, took a right on that and soon reached the long Turtleback Mountain Trail, which was Thomas Plant’s carriage road to the summit of Mount Shaw, the highest peak in the range.
I took a right on that trail, in the opposite direction of Mount Shaw. I wanted to connect with the Brook Walk and visit the Fall of Song.
The name of this waterfall attracted me long ago. Once known as Ossipee Falls, it is a 50-foot chute of water. B.F. Shaw, who built the hotel in Ossipee Park in the late 1800s, was inspired to do so after seeing the falls.
I descended a short way on the Turtleback Mountain Trail, I took a left on a snowmobile trail and descended to the Brook Walk. At that point, it was a steep descent to the Fall of Song. Then, I crossed Shannon Brook and walked the long boardwalk, covered with autumn leaves, to the base of the falls.
After breathing in the mist from the falls, I walked back on the boardwalk and took a right up the remaining section of the Brook Walk. This is a signature trail in the Castle in the Clouds Conservation Area.
There are a half-dozen falls along it, each with a name such as Bridal Veil Falls, and Whittier Falls named after the poet who liked to linger there during his stay at the hotel in Ossipee Park.
In later years, the trail went into disrepair but recently was restored and descriptive signs placed at each falls. But I didn’t feel like a tourist.
Finally, I arrived back in Ossipee Park and walked across the meadow to my car.
If you want to check out the Brook Walk, after parking walk diagonally across the meadow to the edge of the trees where it starts. Descend the trail to Fall of Song and if you want, return the way you came.
However, there are many other options. Maps of the area can be purchased from the Lakes Region Conservation Trust online store at lakes-region-conservation-trust.square.site.
