Traveling a distance from the Mount Washington Valley in the fall to hike a White Mountain trail is always worth it. That includes Irene's Path in Waterville. This trail accesses the Waterville Flume, a smaller and more isolated version of the famous flume located off Route 93.
In 2011, Hurricane Irene changed many aspects of the landscape in the northeast. The 1.3-mile Flume Brook Trail, which rose up from the Greeley Ponds Trail to the Waterville Flume was severely impacted by Hurricane Irene and was closed.
Irene’s Path was built in 2014 as a continuation of the previously existing Kettles Path, and continues to Watervillle Flume. Rather than climbing up from the confluence of Flume Brook and Mad River, it descends to Flume Brook from the south and arrives near the flume itself.
The Kettles Path has some interesting characteristics too and the two trails combine to make for a great hike.
We did a unique 7.4-mile loop hike which I will describe. But first we drove there. From Tamworth, we took the southern route over to Plymouth and north on Route 93, turning onto Route 49 into Waterville.
From Conway, however, the quickest way is probably over the Kancamagus Highway, south on Route 93 and into Waterville on the dirt 11.4 mile Tripoli Road, which is gated and closed for the winter after the first significant snowfall.
On the White Mountain National Forest Facebook page, there is a new list of current forest service winter road closures. It is not on their website anymore. If you call a ranger station asking about road closures, they will be looking at the same list.
The Livermore Trail parking lot is the starting point for this hike, and is accessed on the West Branch Road which is immediately after the terminus of Tripoli Road in Waterville.
We reached the parking lot at 9 a.m. on a beautiful mild autumn day. We started in on the Livermore Trail. Most of this trail is an old logging road from the 1940s which climbs to the ridge above. Today, it accesses many trails, including those up nearby Mount Tripyramind.
A short way in on the wide trail we passed the turnoff for the Greeley Ponds Trail. After 0.9 miles we turned left on the Kettles Path.
The Kettle’s Path dates back to the 1890s and was built by the Waterville Valley Athletic and Improvement Association, which is still very active. “Kettles” describe three deep holes in the woods left by melting ice chunks at the end of the last ice age. Two of these are a quarter-mile in — one on each side of the trail, and another is on the right a half a mile in.
In 1.1 miles, the Kettles Trail ends at a short spur to the Scaur, a great lookout ledge with a view south over Waterville Valley. We lingered at the sunny ledge admiring the foliage and enjoying the mild Indian summer day.
Then we scrambled down the spur back to the trail. Irene’s Path continued seamlessly where the Kettles Trail left off. It climbed further north, than began a descent into the valley of Flume Brook — dramatic in more ways than one.
We descended switchbacks on a wooded slope with many rocks and boulders. The trail was exceptionally well made. Many boulders had been pushed aside for easier footing. We walked down a section of fine stone steps, and the wonderful trail continued down.
This whole section down to Flume Brook had been constructed by OBP Trailworks, operated by Jed Talbot. They are well-known in the White Mountains for serious rock work. In recent years they go south in the northern winter to work on trails in Patagonia National Park.
We reached an opening in the trees facing northwest. The view towards Mad River Notch and Mount Osceola was outstanding. The air was exceptionally clear and we could see the features of a giant cliff half way up Osceola.
We finally descended to a short section of the old Flume Brook Trail and soon arrived at the Waterville Flume. The flume is short in length compared to the famous Flume, but has 80-foot walls of rock. The descending stream between them had eroded a basaltic dike through many millennia.
After a pleasant cool pause in the shadows of the flume, we decided to do a loop hike instead of returning the way we came. To accomplish this, we backtracked a short way on the trail and took a left on the Old Skidder Trail, a steep 0.8 mile trail that connected with the wide Livermore Trail up on the ridge.
Walking out on the Livermore Trail was arriving on a wide grassy road. We ate lunch in the sun, then headed south down the road. Roads lend themselves to a more open landscape.
The yellow foliage on tall maples and beech was fantastic. Three-summited Tripyramind was dramatically visible through the trees. We passed a hairpin in the road and trailheads for Tripyramid and other trails. We finally reached the valley and our car.
Later, looking at the trail mileages, I was surprised to see that our descent of the Livermore Trail had been 4.6 miles. It certainly didn’t seem that far. I guess kicking up leaves down a beautiful mountain road on an Indian summer day passes quickly.
