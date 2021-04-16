A unique opportunity to write about a rescue in the mountains has occurred. All rescues in the White Mountains are unique, but this one is especially so, as I was the victim.
I was so impressed with the professionalism of the crew that brought me down from the base of Right Gully in Tuckerman Ravine that I feel motivated to write about the event so people know a little more about their work, and the cooperation that occurs in Tuckerman Ravine in the spring. We hear about accidents but less about the activity of those charged with getting victims out safely.
As for how I fell down Right Gully, I am not claiming to be blameless. I made a mistake, wasn’t paying attention enough and paid the price. I am very lucky to be alive or not hurt more seriously.
On March 23, I was hiking on the winter Lion Head Trail and instead of going to the summit, decided to hike down Right Gully into Tuckerman Ravine. I had done this many times before. I was wearing crampons and was carrying an ice axe.
It was an exceptionally warm day. There were many skiers in the ravine. When I turned off the Lion Head Trail and followed a packed herd path toward the top of Right Gully, a half dozen skiers passed me heading to the summit snowfields. Looking down Right Gully, another six skiers were climbing up it in a set of well- established ski boot tracks, with skis on their backs and using trekking poles. The set of tracks were about 2 feet out in the gully from the stunted spruce on the side. I let them pass and then carefully placed my boots in the tracks and started down, planting my ice axe in the snow with my right arm with each step.
About 50-feet down, I veered off the tracks onto some packed down evergreen branches on the side. After a few yards, I tried to find the tracks again out in the snow. They were gone.
Instead of continuing down through the branches, which I should have done, I tentatively put my right foot out on the snow slope to see if there was any support, and possibly look for tracks that may have been wiped out by a descending skier. When I put weight on it, it immediately slipped down the slope. I dropped down and slammed my ice axe in the snow above myself to self-arrest. It had no effect at all in the soft snow, and I started sliding down the snow slope, picking up speed.
The next few seconds turned into an eternity. I swore in frustration. Unable to turn around and face downward, held my hands behind my head to protect it. I slid about 200 feet, stopping in some stunted spruce below Right Gully.
A moment after I stopped, I looked up. An emergency medical technician (EMT) and a doctor were just arriving, having seen my fall from nearby Lunch Rocks, a gathering of big boulders next to the Bowl.
They immediately started to assess me. The EMT was Sebastian Dawson, the AMC Tuckerman Ravine caretaker. He asked me to repeat a phrase every few moments to check my awareness. He said that we must assess if I could walk unassisted down to Hermit Lake. I tried to stand but immediately felt a sharp pain in my left leg and fell to the ground.
The actual Mount Washington Ski Patrol was off for the day. But others arrived to help. Ed Roy, an R.N. in the emergency room at Memorial Hospital, was up skiing. He walked over and did an assessment. He was very comforting and kept a dialogue going with me. Erik Samia, caretaker at the Harvard Cabin at the base of Huntington Ravine, had been skiing and volunteered his services.
It was obvious that an evacuation by litter was required. Dawson radioed down to forest service Snow Ranger Jeff Fongemie, who just happened to be at the base of the bowl with a litter. He started hauling the litter up the 300-foot slope to where I was, assisted by snow ranger Chris Wu.
When they arrived, Fongemie took over the operation in a friendly calm manner. They all listened to me, and responded to any attempt at humor on my part. A flat platform was dug on the slope for the littler. I was lifted by half a dozen people and placed in it, then thoroughly strapped down.
Finally, we were ready to descend. Dawson and Samia held short ropes at each corner in the front of the litter. Wu and Fongemie were in the back. Fongemie’s rope was long, and he belayed the litter from a thick stunted spruce. Losing control of the litter on the slope was not an option. We started down.
I felt perfectly safe, even with inevitable bumps and shifts to the side. After one more belay on that slope we reached the flats at the bottom of the bowl.
We continued down the trail to Hermit Lake. One or two more belays were necessary, and at one point, they had to leave the trail to avoid an angled ledge, bushwhacking through thick spruce with snow up to their chests and hauling the litter.
Finally we arrived in front of the forest service building at Hermit Lake. I managed to sit up. With help, I stood up to relieve myself in the woods. Fongemie asked if I wanted to go down to Pinkham Notch laying in a litter behind a snowmobile, or sitting up on the back of the snowmobile. That was an easy decision, sitting up.
I thanked Sebastian Dawson, Chris Wu and Erik Samia for their great effort. I gave them a thumbs up as Fongemie turned the snowmobile toward the lower Tuck Trail. Compared to the evacuation from Right Gully, the descent to Pinkham took no time at all.
Fongemie planned to drop me off at Memorial Hospital on his way home to Freedom. At Pinkham Notch Camp, he put the snowmobile in the forest service garage and he helped me get in his truck passenger seat. At the hospital, I was helped into a wheelchair. I thanked the snow eanger, and we planned to connect later.
A few days later, I had an operation to reattach the patellar tendon to the bone below the kneecap. Dr. Taylor was pleased with the outcome. I’m in a full-length knee brace for maybe five more weeks, then PT. Friends and community have stepped forward and every day brings something new.
My thoughts go back occasionally to that blind slide down Right Gully. Beyond my frustrated cursing as I slid, was a place where fear and love intermingled and became one. I know I could have been killed or worse. My old friend Agiochook (Mount Washington) let me off easy that day.
Bear with me in my hiking column, there are books to review and hikes to recall. Anybody have an experience hiking they want to share with others, email me at agiochook@gmail.com.
