The eyes of the golfing world are on New England this weekend with the U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. It’s the first encounter between golfers who joined the new Saudi-financed LIV Golf Tour and those loyal to the PGA Tour. It’s created a bit of a feud, but is it good for golf?
Probably not. Press conferences at Brookline have focused more on the two separate tours than what golfers think of the fairways at The Country Club. British golfers Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter, who joined the LIV circuit, were asked by a reporter earlier this week, "If Vladimir Putin had a tournament, would you play?"
Both were speechless, prompting the reporter to follow up with, “In a generality, is there any way you wouldn't play on a moral basis? If the money was right, is there anywhere you wouldn't play?”
"I don't need to answer that question," said Poulter.
Jay Monahan, the commissioner of the PGA Tour, stoked the fire again in a televised interview on Sunday.
“I would ask any player who has left or any player who would ever consider leaving, ‘Have you ever had to apologize for being a member of the PGA Tour?’”
Time may heal all wounds, but this might take a long, long time.
Let’s hope the golf is great. The prediction from this bunker is we’ll see a new first-time major winner — Tony Finau.
Let’s get after it.
Five questions with Eagle Mountain House Club Pro Bobby McGraw
Where did you grow up and how old were you when you started playing golf?
“I grew up in North Conway and started playing golf when I was 14. I was shooting baskets at the Community Center one day when my friend, Jim Brady asked me if I had ever played golf and my response was: Yeah, I played once. He then asked me if I wanted to play in the high school match that afternoon and even though I didn't have clubs, I was all for it. Within an hour, I was going off the first tee in my first competitive match. That fall, due to the generosity of the North Conway Country Club members, I had the opportunity to play and practice every day after school and almost every weekend too."
How did you end up in the golf business?
“When I graduated from Bentley in 1982 with a business degree, I knew that I didn't want to put a suit on and work in a 9 a.m to 5 p.m. job. I worked as a bartender the first few years out of college as it allowed me to play golf or ski during the daylight hours. However, after a few years, I knew I wanted to find something else to do. When Larry Gallagher left Wentworth to take a job in Florida I went to Tommy Mulkern and asked him if I could be the pro even though I had no experience. We met for lunch one day to talk about the position and what it would take to be successful. I knew that I wanted to make the most of the opportunity and set my goal to become a PGA member as soon as I could. The first thing I needed to accomplish was to pass my PAT (Players Ability Test) to be accepted into the PGA Apprentice Program. I passed on my first try during a two-day NHPGA tournament at North Conway Country Club and Wentworth Golf Club. After a 74 at North Conway the first day, I knew that I would have to shoot 76 or below to pass my test. I left all of my woods at home and played Wentworth with just irons and managed a 70 in my second round. Over the next three years, I attended three week-long business schools and passed exams to finally earn my PGA Membership in 1991.”
What is your favorite golf course in America?
“My favorite course to play has always been the Balsams. I am hopeful it will re-open in the near future.”
Can you recommend a drill to help with the short game or putting?
“One of the best drills for putting is the clock drill. Try to find a portion of a putting green that has a little slope to it. Place four balls three feet from the hole, one at 12 o'clock, one at 3, one at 6 and one at 9. When you make all four putts in a row, move back to four feet, then five feet and then six feet and so on. This drill helps you to experience uphill, downhill and sidehill putts and once you have made two or three putts in a row, you will start to feel a little pressure knowing that if you miss, you have to start over."
What do you like most about working at Eagle Mountain House Golf Club?
“The best thing about working at The Eagle Mountain House is the setting. The view from the driving range is outstanding. When I am teaching or practicing, I am surrounded by Eagle Mountain, Carter Dome, Wildcat, Black, Doublehead and Tyrol. When I am working in the Pro Shop, I can walk out 10 feet to the first tee and chip some balls to the putting green or turn and drive some balls towards the first green that sits 270 yards away on the valley floor. It is a great place to have your ‘office.’”
Club Notes
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: Club Pro Bobby McGraw reports that after three weeks in Don Ho action, Team Par Tee and the Marteenies are in first place at -12. The Chislas are two back at -10 and the Switchback team is at -7.
Steve Piotrow and Erin Jacobs won the long drive contest while "Cowboy" won the closest-to-the-pin contest.
McGraw will conduct a short game clinic this Saturday at 10:30 a.m. on the basic fundamentals needed to be successful when chipping or pitching. The fee is $20 and the class is limited to six students. Call the pro shop at (603) 383-9090 to sign up.
Hale’s Location Golf Course, West Side Road, North Conway, (603) 356-2140: John Kasparian reports the 2022 Women’s and Men’s leagues are in full swing.
In women's league play, Denise Woodcock captured first place with a quota score of +7.
The second, third and fourth place finishers were determined by matching cards.
Kathy Smallcomb at +4 finished second, followed by Ann Lee Doig also +4, who took third, while Jane Waldie at+3 edged out Jenny Simone, also at +3 for fourth place in the show of cards.
Closest-to-the-pin honors on the par 3, third hole, went to Kathy Smallcomb who stuck the tee shot to within 5' 2" of the hole.
In men's league action the first, second, and third-place finishers were also determined by the matching cards format. First place went to Jerry Henry at +5, while second place went to John Rafferty, +5. Chris Mulligan, at +4, captured third place over Steve Phillips, +4, on cards.
Closest-to-the-pin honors on the par 3, sixth hole, went to Bob Pustis, which came within 9' 6" of an ace.
Indian Mound Golf Course, Center Ossipee, (603) 539-7733: The pro shop is now open seven days a week from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: Nancy Calvert reports the Wednesday Scotch Doubles have started. The group plays every Wednesday at 5 p.m. This is also open to non-members. Couples can call the clubhouse to sign up. After golf, everyone gets together on the porch to enjoy their own picnic they’ve brought with them.
The Tuesday morning Social League is open to non-members as well. Each week there is a signup sheet at the clubhouse.
After four weeks, the Tuesday Night Twilight League standings have Team Patz in first place with 78 points, followed by Team Lord with 73, and Team Records at 75.
Mark your calendar for this Sunday, Father's Day, its the fifth annual James Hadlock Memorial Scholarship Tournament. This event raises money for scholarships given out to Fryeburg Academy graduates. Registration forms are on the website (lakekezargolf.com) and you can call the clubhouse at (207) 925-2462. Single golfers are welcome.
North Conway Country Club, Norcross Circle, North Conway, (603) 356-5244: In club action, the June Champ of the Month takes place this Friday through Sunday.
Mark your calendars for the men’s one-day member-guest tourney on June 24. The lady's one-day member-guest is scheduled for June 27.
Omni Mount Washington, Bretton Woods, (603) 278-4653: Now open for the season, the 18-hole Mount Washington Course is a par 72 course designed by golf great Donald Ross in 1915, and was meticulously restored in 2007 based on Ross' original plans. Reserve your tee time for this historic course at (603) 278-4653.
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641: Ryan Polisso, director of golf at the Wentworth, reports the Red Fox League teams played a scramble this week. Scoring was a gross score minus 50 percent of the team's handicap. The winning team was the Pin Seekers with a net score of 24 followed by Fairway Five with a score of 26, followed by Pin High with a score of 27 and rounding out the top 4 teams was 5 guys, 1 putt with a net score of 27.5.
Competition hole winners for long putt for the ladies went to Dottie Heffernan, for draining her putt from 11’ 6” away. Nice putting Dottie!
The men’s winner was Paul Chippendale with a putt of 9’ 3”.
Closest-to-the-pin for the men went to Keith Deluca at 10’ 2”.
The leaderboard after four weeks of competition has the Pin Seekers remaining on top followed closely by Shanks-A-Lot, Stan and Dan’s and team Fairway Five in fourth but moving up the ladder.
Mark your calendar for Callaway Demo Day, which is scheduled for Thursday, June 23 from 2-6 p.m. Call the pro shop at (603) 383-9641 to sign up. Stop by and try the latest technology in sport.
Golf talk
"The only time my prayers are never answered is on the golf course.” — Rev. Billy Graham
If you have any great local stories, golf scores or photos, tee them up and send them my way, please, so we can include them in an upcoming column. Contact Lloyd Jones at lloyd@conwaydailysun.com.
