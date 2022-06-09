Welcome to the weekly golf column. The goal here is to let folks know what’s happening on the local links — results, insight from our local professionals, upcoming events and moments of individual or team glory — all while highlighting the sport so many love.
That said, let’s tee it up.
Five questions with North Conway Country Club Pro Kevin Walker
Where did you grow up and how old were you when you started playing golf?
“I was born and raised right here in North Conway and took my first lesson from longtime NCCC Golf Professional John MacDonald when I was 9 years old. When I was in eighth grade, I started to work for John and his wife Pat in the golf shop and had the privilege of working with them through high school. I played a little bit of golf back then, but my primary sport was baseball and the two swings didn’t always coincide with each other.”
How did you end up in the golf business?
“After working as an athletic trainer at Kennett High School, I decided to make a career change and applied for a position at Wentworth Golf Club in Jackson. The head professional at the time was looking for an assistant which allowed me to gain a lot of valuable on-the-job experience right away. He left for a different job three years later and I have been a head golf professional ever since.”
What drives you to success on and off the golf course?
“A lot of the professional success that I have experienced comes not from any personal attribute but rather the team that I have been fortunate enough to surround myself with. Led by my wife Michelle, throughout my career I have had many like-minded and talented people around me striving towards achieving a common goal.”
Where and when did you go to college and when did you become a member of the PGA of America?
“I started at Villanova and got my degree in sports medicine from the University of New Hampshire. After my career change, I passed my playing ability test and worked my way through the PGA program and earned membership in 2016.”
What do you like most about working at North Conway Country Club?
“I love walking in every day and seeing the beautiful view off the first tee. It’s pretty neat to have worked here when I was growing up and am honored to now be a part of the prestigious history of golf professionals that have called NCCC their home.”
Club Notes
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: Club Pro Bobby McGraw reports, that after two weeks of Don Ho action, the Marteenies are tied with Team Par Tee at -8, The Chislas are one shot back at -7 and the Switchback team is at -5.
Andrea Wilson and Ben Bailey won the long drive contest, while Dave Bartlett won the closest-to-the-pin contest.
Bobby will conduct a full-swing clinic on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. covering the fundamentals needed to hit the driver and fairway woods. Anyone interested should call the pro shop at (603) 383-9090 to sign up.
Hale’s Location Golf Course, West Side Road, North Conway, (603) 356-2140: John Kasparian reports the 2022 Women’s and Men’s leagues got underway this week.
A total of 28 women took part in the first week of league play. All scoring will be based on the quota system. The winners who were tied, settled honors by matching cards. Diane Mulligan took the top spot at +13. Donna Perry edged Kathy Smallcomb for second at +4 on a match of cars, while Rosie Klaus was fourth at +3.
Closest-to-the-pin honors went to Diane Mulligan at 14’1”.
The first week of men’s action saw 27 players take to the course. Like the women, all scoring was based on the quota system and ties were broken by matching cards. Scott Mathews pipped Dan Jones in a match of cards after both came in at +7. Dave Pierce was alone in third at +4.
Closest-to-the-pin honors went to Ray Lucchetti at 11’1”.
Shout out of the week goes to Bill Earle, who scored a hole-in-one on the par-three, third hole.
Indian Mound Golf Course, Center Ossipee, (603) 539-7733: The pro shop is now open seven days a week from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: Nancy Calvert reports annual Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library Tournament held last Sunday was a swinging success. Team Littlefield captured first place in gross, edging Team Webster out for bragging rights.
Team Street took first place in the net, while Team Gregson was second.
After 3 weeks of play in the Tuesday Night Twilight League, the standings saw Team Littlefield and Team Records atop the standings in a tie, while Team Patz occupied third.
The top point leaders were Gus Fillebrown with 44, Bob Street with 41 and Kim Ritchea with 40.
Mark your calendar for the fifth annual James Hadlock Memorial Scholarship Tournament, which tees off on Father's Day, Sunday, June 19. Registration forms are on the website (lakekezargolf.com) and you can call the clubhouse at (207) 925-2462. Single golfers are welcome.
North Conway Country Club, Norcross Circle, North Conway, (603) 356-5244: N.H. Seniors will hit the links here on Monday, June 13, followed by the Lions Club on Thursday, June 16.
In club action, the June Champ of the Month takes place June 17-19.
Mark your calendars for the men’s one-day member-guest tourney on June 24. The lady's one-day member-guest is scheduled for June 27.
Omni Mount Washington, Bretton Woods, (603) 278-4653: Now open for the season, the 18-hole Mount Washington Course is a par 72 course designed by golf great Donald Ross in 1915, and was meticulously restored in 2007 based on Ross' original plans. Reserve your tee time for this historic course at (603) 278-4653.
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641: Ryan Polisso, director of golf at the Wentworth, reports the Red Fox League played a best-ball event this week with the best three net scores counting per hole.
There was a tie for first between Jack’s Caddies and the Oak Lee boys, while third place went to team Pin Seekers and there was a tie for fourth between teams Shanks-A-Lot and the Hale Merry’s.
Competition hole winners were: closest-to-the-pin honors for the ladies went to Amy Heseltine at 26’ 10”.
For the men, Ryan Nolin was the closest-to-the-pin at 12’ 10”.
Longest putt winners were Lori Cote for the ladies at 8’ 9” and Dave Phaneuf for the men at 17’ 5”.
The leaderboard after 3 weeks has team Pin Seekers in first, Shanks-A-Lot in second and rounding out the top three, the long shot on the board Stan and Dan’s.
Playing a little catch-up, here are the results from the opening week, which was a Las Vegas Scramble. Teams rolled the dice to see whose drive would be used then scrambled to hole out.
Winning the week was team Shanks-A-Lot. They were followed by the Oak Lee Boys, the Pin Seekers and team Stan and Dan’s.
Winning the long putt competition for the ladies was Dottie Heffernan with a putt of 5’ 8” and for the men Matt Cameron with a putt of 10’ 9”.
In the closest-to-the-pin competition for the ladies, honors went to Amy Heseltine at 2’ 3” and for the men Charlie Hanlon at just 5’ 6” away.
Mark your calendar for Callaway Demo Day, which is scheduled for Thursday, June 23 from 2-6 p.m. Call the pro shop at (603) 383-9641to sign up. Stop by and try the latest technology in sport.
Golf talk
"I'm not feeling very well — I need a doctor immediately. Ring the nearest golf course.” — Groucho Marx
If you have any great local stories, golf scores or photos, tee them up and send them my way, please, so we can include them in an upcoming column. Contact Lloyd Jones at lloyd@conwaydailysun.com.
