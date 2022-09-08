If you played a different golf course every day, it would take you a mere 106 years to play every course on the planet.
According to Golf Monthly, there are 38,864 golf courses in the world which are spread among 206 of the world's 251 countries.
The United States is the leader in clubhouses with 16,752 courses (43 percent of the world total) followed by Japan, 3,169; Canada - 2,633; England, 2,270; Australia, 1,616; and Germany, 1,050.
States with the highest number of golf courses are Florida (over 1,250), New York (more than 925), California (921), Texas (907) and Ohio (more than 900).
Closer to home, as of July, according to Golfcourses.com, there were 115 courses in New Hampshire and more than 150 in Maine.
According to the National Golf Foundation, Alaska has just 22 courses. “Tiny Delaware checks in at 49th with nearly twice as many — 40 courses,” the Foundation states. “Alaska is the only state in which all golf courses are open to the public.”
Let’s get after it!
On the local tournament front, Valley Promotions plan to present the seventh annual Damsel Scramble — a women-only executive nine-hole golf event — at the Linderhof Country Club in Glen on Sunday, Sept. 25. Director Lisa DuFault said Thursday there are still a few openings for teams and individuals looking to have a fun day on the links.
The cost is $250 per team, with five players per team. Entry fee includes golf, awards, a barbecue lunch, a team photo and tons of fun. New this year is a gift basket raffle, mulligans for money and a beverage cart will be on the fifth hole.
The morning start times have been filled, but afternoon slots are available with team check-in at 1 p.m.
To register online, go to 2022 Damsel Scramble on Eventbrite.
For more information, contact Lisa at (603) 374-6241 or email valley promotions@gmail.com.
Club Notes
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: Club Pro and PGA Professional Bob McGraw reports congratulations go to Patti Nestor for recording her first hole-in-one on Sunday, Sept. 4 at "The Eagle.” She hit a six iron on the 102-yard par-3 sixth hole. Bob Kellard witnessed the perfect shot.
Karen O’Reilly, Andrew Perdue, Nicki Lynn and Terry Fitzgerald were the winning team in the Thursday Night Scramble.
In Don Ho action, Team Par Tee is in first place at -3, followed by the Marteenies, who sit in second at -2 and tied for third at -1 are the Chislas and the Jocular Jewelers.
Curtis Milton won the closest-to-the-pin honors while Kerry Guptill and Ben Bailey won the long drive contest and earned bragging rights for the week.
Bob will offer a clinic this Saturday at 10:30 a.m. covering the basic fundamentals needed to hit bunker and pitch shots. The fee is $20 and the class is limited to six students. Call the pro shop (603) 383-9090 to sign up.
Hale’s Location Golf Course, West Side Road, North Conway, (603) 356-2140: John Kasparian, director of golf, reports that Dave Pierce captured the Tournament of Champions Net Division (75+) with a +1 victory over Steve Wolner. The match went to sudden death before Pierce was able to secure the win on the second playoff hole.
In the overall Net Division, Stephen Phillips and Ed Chappee advanced to the finals. Phillips got in with a +1 victory over John Rafferty and Chappee advanced with a 4 & 3 win over Bill Earle.
In the Tournament of Champions Gross Division, Ray Lucchetti and Jim Raymond advanced on the heels of their semifinal victories. Lucchetti got in with a 7 & 6 win over Scott Mathews and Raymond with a +1 victory over Jeff Saucier.
Lucchetti and Raymond will play one another for the distinction of being crowned the "2022 Champion Golfer." The dates for the net division and gross division finals have yet to be determined.
Lastly, Hale's Demo Day, sponsored by the White Mountain Hotel & Resort, is set for Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 1-5 p.m. This year's event features the Callaway tour fit experience. It will be headed by regional representative Erin Henderson and his support staff. Call the pro shop at (603) 356-2140 to reserve time for your individual club fitting session.
Complementary soft drinks and refreshments will be provided by the White Mountain Hotel & Resort. Save the date!
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: Nancy Calvert reports the Tuesday morning social league and the Thursday morning ladies league are both winding down this week.
On Wednesday, Sept. 14, LKCC is scheduled to host its annual Senior Open. This event is open to members and non-members. It's a shotgun start at 9 a.m. There are three divisions for men and ladies based on age — Sub Senior 64-and-under, playing from the blue tees, handicaps are lowered by one for each age below 64. Senior Division, 65-74, playing from white tee handicaps, are raised one for each year above 65. And the Super Senior Division 75 and over, playing from red tees, handicaps are raised by one for each year above 75.
There will be gross and net prizes awarded along with Lucky loser drawings, skills competitions and lunch. This is a very popular event according to Calvert. Call the clubhouse to sign up at (207) 925-2462. The cost is $35 for members and $45 for non-members. The deadline to enter is this Sunday, Sept. 11.
Officials are taking final entries for the 31st annual Fryeburg Rec Tournament, which is a local favorite as Brad Littlefield and volunteers do a great job with this two-day tournament. Set for Sept. 10 and 11, there are four start times for this year’s event — Saturday at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Contact Brad Littlefield at bradandtina@roadrunner.com to register or call the clubhouse to sign up at (207) 925 2462.
White Mountain Indoor Golf, 15 Town Hall Road in Intervale, whitemtindoorgolf@gmail.com: WMIG has three state-of-the-art simulators by AboutGolf and will be offering leagues, casual play, lessons, club fittings and a private event venue for those who want to improve their game or just have fun.
The facility, run by Jack Wyman, a Falmouth, Maine, native who has recently settled in the area, is now open.
“WMIG's goal is to provide the community an opportunity for a healthy indoor fun activity. To keep your game sharp during the off-season WMIG will be offering two separate six-week leagues. Once officially open, tee times will be available on the weekends for the rest of this summer and early fall. During winter months WMIG will be open six/seven days a week. Anyone interested should stop by and meet Jack and become familiar with the simulators.”
The website is where all tee times can be booked. You can email whitemtindoorgolf@gmail.com for additional information about leagues, lessons, event planning or any other questions you may have.
Golf talk
“If a lot of people gripped a knife and fork the way they do a golf club, they’d starve to death.” – Sam Snead
If you have any great local stories, golf scores or photos, tee them up and send them my way, please, so we can include them in an upcoming column. Contact Lloyd Jones at lloyd@conwaydailysun.com. Hope you have a bogey-free week.
