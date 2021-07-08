This is another great weekend for professional golf! The 41st U.S. Senior Open will be in Omaha, Neb. at the Omaha Country Club.
Imagine, just two years ago, Steve Stricker tied the U.S. Senior Open record with an opening-day 62, added a 64 on Friday and a 66 on Saturday to set the 54-hole tournament record. It just goes to show you that anything is possible in a major golf tournament when the best players in the world come together to compete at the highest level.
Stricker won the tournament that weekend at 19 under par; he had a six-shot lead over runner-up David Toms at the Warren Golf Course in South Bend, Ind. What an accomplishment to be able to score all four days in the 60s with a 62 on the first day! That’s not something anyone expected to happen. So, as we watch the golfers this weekend at the U.S. Senior Open, think about what an amazing feat that was and will we ever see it happen again?
Here is something to check out next week: the North Conway Country Club is hosting the 118th New Hampshire Amateur Championship presented by Tuckerman’s Restaurant. The championship will be held at North Conway Country Club from Monday, July 12 to Saturday, July 17. There will be 156 players, some are longtime competitive amateurs and there will also be some new faces ready to compete amongst a field of the top amateurs in the Granite State.
Five local golfers from NCCC will be in the field.
Ben Dougherty is scheduled to tee off at 7:39 a.m. on the first tee. He will play with Joe Bowker (Pembroke Pines) and Travis Banga (Canterbury Woods).
Adam Lanzilotti is slated to open his first-round also at 7:39 p.m., but he’ll start on the 10th tee with Phil Moore (Canterbury Woods) and Nick Nadeau (Bretwood).
Tyler Brandon is slated to tee off at 12:30 p.m. on the 10th hole with Derek LeClair (Nashua) and Bret Wilson (Golf Club of New England).
Colby Hall is scheduled to tee off at 12:48 p.m. on the first hole with Richard Peek (Exeter) and Bob Malinowski (Cochecho)
J.P. Hickey is scheduled off the first tee at 12:57 p.m. with Jeff Hill (Nashua) and Troy Demers (Pembroke Pines)
Sam Barton of Kingswood, who won the Division II Individual State Championship in 2017, playing out of the Kingswood Golf Club in Wolfeboro, is slated to tee off a 9:09 a.m. on the 10the tee along with Bill Everett (Laconia) and William Huang (CandiaOaks).
The New Hampshire Golf Association’s most prestigious tournament has been held in North Conway twice before and both players who won are in this year’s field. Danny Arvanitis (Derryfield CC) won it the last time the club hosted in 2001 and Bob Mielcarz (Concord CC) won his fourth of nine State Amateur titles at North Conway in 1982.
Last year, James Pleat followed in the footsteps of his great grandfather, grandfather, and his father, Phil, by winning his first New Hampshire Amateur title, doing so on his home course, Nashua Country Club. With a win under his belt, he looks forward to what the week at North Conway will bring.
The New Hampshire Amateur Championship presented by Tuckerman’s Restaurant is a six-day event beginning with 36 holes of stroke play qualifying to determine the 64 golfers that will advance to match play. The Championship concludes with a 36-hole final match on Saturday, July 17, which will crown the 118th champion of this historic and prestigious event.
Come on out and watch some great golfers compete on a challenging golf course that will require them to use course management as they navigate around a beautiful golf course here in the White Mountains.
Club Notes
Here are the weekly results from some of the golf courses in the area that have some avid golfers enjoying the competition of their weekly leagues.
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: They are still taking entries for the Superintendent's Revenge. Course will be set up by Mike Lewis. Who knows what the obstacles Mike will conjure up to make this more fun and challenging. Call the clubhouse to sign up. Non-members are welcome to play. If the event is successful another date will be added.
Junior Golf started on Tuesday. The program will run for three weeks. It is not necessary to attend all three weeks. If your child can only come a few dates, they are still welcome to join in anytime.
Summer is in full swing at LKCC. Please remember to make tee times. Yes, they are “old school" — just call the clubhouse for your tee time at (207) 925 2462.
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641: Red Fox League update — Week 7 was a best-ball tournament with four scores being counted. There was a tie for first place between Jack’s Caddies and team Shanks-A-Lot, both with team net scores of 129. They were followed by the Pin Seekers and Fairway 5, who tied for third place with a net score of 130.
The standings after seven weeks have the Pin Seekers retaining first place followed by Fairway 5 in second, Jack’s Caddies in third and team Pin High rounding out the top four.
Weekly game winners for closest-to-the-pin for the men was Brendan Hawkes at 17’11” and Ellen Eiermann for the ladies at 31’3”. Ellen also had the longest putt for the women at 9’7” and for the men it was Charlie Russo at 10’3”.
North Conway Country Club, Norcross Circle, North Conway, (603) 356-5244: In league play for Week 8, the Golden Tees took the top gross for the second week in the row but For Your Pars Only still on the top the leaderboard with four weeks remaining.
The New Hampshire State Amateur Championship is being played at NCCC from July 12-17 and volunteers are needed to assist in spotting the balls, quieting crowds along with other duties. Please call the pro shop for more information.
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: In last week's Thursday night scramble, the winners were Joan and Roger Aubrey playing with Dan and Janice Andrews. Janice Andrews also won closest-to-the-pin honors.
On Saturday, Bob McGraw, PGA professional, is scheduled to conduct a short game clinic covering the fundamentals of chipping, pitching and bunker play. Anyone that is interested should call the pro shop at (603) 383-9090 to sign up.
Indian Mound Golf Course, Center Ossipee, (603) 539-773: The pro shop is hopping, offering golfers, according to its website, “the largest selection of golf equipment in the Mount Washington Valley. Our selection of drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, wedges and putters is unprecedented with brands that include Ping, Titleist, Cobra, Callaway, Cleveland to name a few. You can even demo equipment or visit us during one of the several demo days we host.
Omni Mount Washington, Bretton Woods, (603) 278-4653: The Mount Washington Resort Golf Club offers a variety of lessons and workshops to help golfers of all levels of ability improve their game. All clinic schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. Please contact the Pro Shop to book your lesson or for the latest details at (603) 278-GOLF (4653). Please check-in at the Pro Shop at least 10 minutes before the start of the lesson.
Advance tee time bookings are encouraged and may be made by calling (603) 278-4653 (GOLF). For more on the course, go online to tinyurl.com/w3ysc5fh.
Golf talk
“The first step in changing your golfing self-image is monitoring your thoughts about your golf game.” ― Bob Rotella, author of “Your 15th Club: The Inner Secret to Great Golf”
Let us know if you have any great local stories or photos that we can include in an upcoming column. Contact Jim at mcfadyengolf@outlook.com or Lloyd Jones at lloyd@conwaydailysun.com.
Jim McFadyen is a golf columnist and he can be reached at mcfadyengolf@outlook.com.
