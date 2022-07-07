Is it better to be lucky or good?
Probably a little bit of both when it comes to scoring a hole-in-one in this sport.
According to the National Hole-in-One Registry, the odds of the average golfer making a hole-in-one are 12,500 to 1. For professional golfers, the odds of making a hole in one drop to 2,500 to 1.
Eagle Mountain House Club Pro Bobby McGraw, has made a pair of hole-in-ones.
“One was right at the pin, one hop and in (No.17 at Wentworth Golf Club),” he said. “The other one hit the left side of the green, kicked right and rolled across the green and into the hole (No. 8 at The Club at New Seabury in Cape Cod, Mass.). So, your 50/50 is right on the button (on luck versus skill) with the two hole-in-ones I have had.”
He added: “Over the years, I would say most of the hole-in-ones I have seen have been good shots with a fortunate bounce involved once the shot hits the green. With that thought in mind, I would say it takes more skill to at least get the ball on or near the green and then you will need a little bit of luck on how the ball bounces.”
Jack Nicklaus has 21 career hole-in-ones. Those 21 aces span more than 60 years, from his first at the age of 14 to his most recent at 75. Three of those holes-in-one happened on the PGA Tour and one on the Champions Tour, the rest occurred outside of official competitions.
Tiger Woods has 20 career hole-in-ones (tied with Arnold Palmer), and like Nicklaus, three came on the PGA Tour.
The first ace came when Woods was just eight, on the 12th hole at Heartwell Golf Course in Long Beach, California. Woods recalled the moment in a 2018 interview: “I hit it and was too short to see it. So the ball carries the bunker, it rolls into the hole. Everybody in my group celebrates but me. I can’t see that high. So, one of the guys picks me up, shows me there’s no ball on the green. I’m excited — I run to the green, pick the ball out of the hole and I’m celebrating. And the kids came down and said: ‘You idiot, your golf bag’s up on the tee.’ So I had to go back up and get my golf bag."
According to the PGA in 2021, there have been only 1,726 holes-in-one recorded in professional golf tournaments since the first by Tom Morris Jr. in 1868.
The longest hole-in-one in PGA Tour history came from Andrew Magee in 2001. The legendary hole-in-one occurred on the 17th hole at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona, 332 yards on a par-4. It remains the longest hole-in-one in Tour history and the only ace on a par-4 to this day.
According to the National Hole-In-One Registry, there are 128,000 aces made every year, and the youngest golfer to score an ace was three-year-old Jake Paine, who got a hole-in-one on a 65-yard hole in Lake Forest, Calif. in 2001.
Also in 2001, Harold Stilson, at the age of 101, became the first golfer over the age of 100 to get a hole-in-one when he jarred a 108-yard four-iron on the 16th hole at Deerfield Country Club in Deerfield Beach, Fla.
In the amazing, but true category, in 1974, an Englishman named Robert Taylor aced the 189-yard 16th hole at Hunstanton Golf Club in Norfolk three days in a row. The first ace came with a two-iron, the second with a six-iron and the wind in his face, and the final one was again with that six-iron.
Todd Gallagher of Fryeburg, Maine has come close but is still looking for his first hole-in-one.
“I hit the pin once and it dropped to within three inches,” Todd shared. “I was with Larry and Kathy (Gallagher, his brother and sister-in-law) at Nonesuch River Golf Club in Scarborough, Maine five or six years ago. Larry (the former club pro at North Conway Country Club) has had several of them. (Laughing) I trail him by a handful.”
Todd did witness some hole-in-one history in March of 2012. He was at Pebble Beach (where at the time it cost $550 to play a round) but went over to its nine-hole course. That day, Naomi Lee, a 12-year-old seventh-grader from Menlo Park, Calif. recorded two aces in the same round.
“It was pretty amazing,” said Todd. “Her Dad was a professor at Stanford and we got to talking. A couple of weeks later, I was in my office (at Fryeburg Academy) and a package arrived. He sent me a copy of (Golf Digest) with the article on his daughter. I thought that was pretty cool.”
Gene Chandler of Bartlett loves the game and has played it for years, but has yet to get an ace.
“I’ve seen a couple here and there,” he said. “I saw (former North Conway Country Club Pro) John MacDonald get one.”
Gene added: “I’ve come close quite a few times and had a few eagles go in on second shots.”
Gene gets some friendly ribbing from those who do get aces.
“I get calls from my friends all the time reminding me. A friend of mine, Peter Fresco, called me just last month.”
Peter Fresco of West Ossipee has two career hole-in-ones — one at the Country Club of Vermont in Waterbury, Vt., and the other on the fourth hole at North Conway Country Club, which landed in the cup on the fly.
Peter ran into Fred Sarro at NCCC after he recently got a hole-in-one on the 15th.
“I gave him my phone and said, here’s Gene Chandler,” Peter said, smiling. “When Gene answered, Fred, said, ‘I don’t understand how anyone can get a score of more than one on the 15th hole.’”
Gene has resigned himself that his ace may never happen.
“Put it on my tombstone, ‘Poor Gene, he never got one!’”
Let’s get after it.
Club Notes
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: Club Pro Bobby McGraw reports the Spring Don Ho League ended last week. The winners were Team Par Tee at -30. The Marteenies were second at -21, while the Chislas at -18 edged out the Switchback team by one shot to finish in third place.
Erin Jacobs and Jeff Frechette won the long drive honors while Ben Bailey won the closest-to-the-pin competition.
In the Eagle’s Thursday Night League, the winners were Joan and Roger Aubrey, Adam Mosston and Dave Matesky.
Lori Babine took the closest-to-the-pin honors.
McGraw will conduct a short game clinic this Saturday at 10:30 a.m. on the basic fundamentals needed to be successful when chipping and pitching will be covered. The fee is $20 and the class is limited to six students. Call the pro shop at (603) 383-9090 to sign up.
Hale’s Location Golf Course, West Side Road, North Conway, (603) 356-2140: John Kasparian, director of golf, reports the men's and women's leagues did not play this week due to the July 4 holiday.
They are scheduled to return to action the following week with the Lady Hale's teeing it up on Monday, July 11 and the men doing it on Tuesday, July 12.
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: Nancy Calvert reports big news this week as Mike Lewis, the club’s amazing superintendent, got his first hole-in-one on hole No. 5. It happened during his President's Cup match. Mike went on to win his match and advance into the next bracket.
President's Cup matches continue and should finish up by the end of the month.
Lake Kezar is now taking entries for the Club Championship. This event has three flights and will be played on Saturday and Sunday, July 16-17.
Junior Golf started on Tuesday, July 5. This is a great introduction to golf for kids.
“Summer is in full swing at Lake Kezar Country Club,” said Nancy. “We saw many groups and families out playing golf over the holiday weekend. Please remember to call for tee times (207) 925-2462.”
North Conway Country Club, Norcross Circle, North Conway, (603) 356-5244: mark your calendars for the July Champ of the Month, which runs July 15-17.
The 42nd annual Memorial Hospital Tournament is scheduled for July 21.
Omni Mount Washington, Bretton Woods, (603) 278-4653: Now open for the season, the 18-hole Mount Washington Course is a par 72 course designed by golf great Donald Ross in 1915, and was meticulously restored in 2007 based on Ross' original plans. Reserve your tee time for this historic course at (603) 278-4653.
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641: Ryan Polisso, director of golf at the Wentworth, reports the Red Fox League last played on June 27. The format for Week 6 was a quota counting 4 scores. The winning team for the week was the Hale Merry’s. There was a tie for second between teams Shanks-a-lot and Pin High, while fourth-place for the week went to Fairway 5.
The leaderboard after six weeks of play has team Pin Seekers in first followed closely by team Shanks-A-Lot, team Fairway 5 in third and in fourth are the Oak Lee Boys.
The contest hole winners for the week were Jeff Butler with the closest-to-the-pin at 24’ 1”. The long putt winners for the ladies was Cheryl O’Neill at 9’ and for the men, Scott Cote at 21’ 6”.
Golf talk
“It took me 17 years to get 3,000 hits in baseball. It took one afternoon on the golf course.” — Hank Aaron
If you have any great local stories, golf scores or photos, tee them up and send them my way, please, so we can include them in an upcoming column. Contact Lloyd Jones at lloyd@conwaydailysun.com. Hope you have a bogey-free week.
