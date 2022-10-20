Last week, some parts of the area received nearly 4 inches of rain in a 24-hour period. It led to a few local streams and rivers cresting their banks. Last Friday, the first and second holes at the Eagle Mountain House Golf Course were flooded.
“We are trying to give the 17th hole at the TPC in Ponte Vedra (Fla.) a run for their money,” Eagle Mountain House’s Club Pro and PGA Professional Bob McGraw said with a big grin.
The TPC Sawgrass — known as the Island Green — is regarded as one of the most exciting holes in golf because it gives the appearance of small target surrounded by water.
There is a water/rain rule. It’s called the “Temporary Water" rule (formerly called Casual Water).
“Casual or temporary water is any water that is outside of a red or yellow penalty area,” McGraw explained. “If your ball comes to rest in temporary water, you may take free relief to the nearest point that is outside of the temporary water and not nearer the hole.”
In the pictures McGraw shared, “all of the water that is over the river banks would be considered temporary water,” he said, and added, “The good thing is that most of it was gone (Saturday)!
Let’s get after it!
Club Notes
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: Club Pro and PGA Professional Bob McGraw reports the pro shop will close for the season this Sunday, Oct. 23. However, the course will be open for walking until Oct. 30 with an all-day fee of $15. Players can pay their green fees at the front desk of the hotel.
“We want to thank all of our members and guests for a great season and want to thank you for helping to promote the game of golf and our course,” Bob said.
Hale’s Location Golf Course, West Side Road, North Conway, (603) 356-2140: John Kasparian, director of golf, reports that 2023 golf memberships are now on sale. Interested parties can contact the pro shop at (603) 356-2140 for details.
The fall pro shop hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The last tee time of the day is 3:30 p.m.
Indian Mound Golf Course, Center Ossipee, (603) 539-7733: Pro/owner Jonathan Rivers reports this Saturday’s 14th annual Kennett Hockey Golf Tournament is full.
This is a best-ball scramble format with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
“Jonathan and the community have been so supportive of Kennett Hockey over the years,” Coach Michael Lane said. “It looks like we’re in for great weather and some great golf. We want to thank everyone from the golfers to the hole sponsors.”
The tourney features three different divisions: open, mixed couples and ladies. There will also be men's and women's closest-to-the-pin and longest-drive competitions as well as a 50/50 drawing and a putting contest.
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: Nancy Calvert reports the club held its annual Turkey Shoot Tournament last Sunday.
“We hosted a field of 24 teams with lot's of turkey-related prizes given out for gross and net prizes,” Nancy said. “During the event we collected food and cash donations for the Lovell Area Food Pantry. The generosity of the players was amazing. Over $390 was collected in cash along with food and turkeys.
Sadly the season is coming to an end. The closing date is Sunday, Oct. 30.
“Conditions are excellent right now,” said Nancy. “Comments around the clubhouse are that the greens are great and faster than our LKCC players are use to. Thank you to our Superintendent Mike Lewis and his crew for maintaining great conditions.”
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641: Maryann Lowry reports the Travel League teed up at Province Lake on Wednesday and with close out the tour at Hales Location on Oct. 26, weather permitting.
White Mountain Indoor Golf, 15 Town Hall Road in Intervale, whitemtindoorgolf@gmail.com: WMIG has three state-of-the-art simulators by AboutGolf and will be offering leagues, casual play, lessons, club fittings and a private event venue for those who want to improve their game or just have fun.
The facility, run by Jack Wyman, a Falmouth, Maine, native who has recently settled in the area, is now open.
“WMIG's goal is to provide the community an opportunity for a healthy indoor fun activity. To keep your game sharp during the off-season WMIG will be offering two separate six-week leagues. Once officially open, tee times will be available on the weekends for the rest of this summer and early fall. During winter months WMIG will be open six/seven days a week. Anyone interested should stop by and meet Jack and become familiar with the simulators.”
The website is where all tee times can be booked. You can email whitemtindoorgolf@gmail.com for additional information about leagues, lessons, event planning or any other questions you may have.
Golf talk
“But in the end it's still a game of golf, and if at the end of the day you can't shake hands with your opponents and still be friends, then you've missed the point.” — Payne Stewart
If you have any great local stories, golf scores or photos, tee them up and send them my way, please, so we can include them in an upcoming column. Contact Lloyd Jones at lloyd@conwaydailysun.com. Hope you have a bogey-free week.
