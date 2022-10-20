Last week, some parts of the area received nearly 4 inches of rain in a 24-hour period. It led to a few local streams and rivers cresting their banks. Last Friday, the first and second holes at the Eagle Mountain House Golf Course were flooded.

“We are trying to give the 17th hole at the TPC in Ponte Vedra (Fla.) a run for their money,” Eagle Mountain House’s Club Pro and PGA Professional Bob McGraw said with a big grin.

