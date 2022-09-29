Fun on the links was had by all when Mount Washington Valley Promotions held the seventh annual Damsel Scramble, a women-only golf tournament sponsored by Peak Homes & Land; Keller Williams Lakes and Mountains Realty last Sunday at the Linderhof Country Club, in Glen. Event director Lisa DuFault said things couldn’t have gone any better. One look at the player wardrobes and team names were certain to bring a smile to your face.

Lisa said the event kicked off with mimosas and bidding on caddies Arthur Karabelas, Joshua Posillo, Phil “Tiger” DeSisto, Pat Schollard, Chet Barnes, Brendan King, Pat Fagan, Joe Marini, Marc “Wig” Weglowski and Mark Iantosca.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.