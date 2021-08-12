The North Conway Country Club hosted the New Hampshire Chapter of the New England PGA annual Championship this week. This was the 42nd year the tournament was in North Conway.
On Sunday, the Pro Member event had five players that scored in the 60s, including Ben Dougherty, who shot a 68. Local PGA Professional Bob McGraw of the Eagle Mountain House and Golf Club played in the pro-member tournament with Ben Dougherty, Neal Chase and Brett Russell. They tied for first place in the low gross category.
There were two divisions in the competition, 27 players in the Championship and 15 players in the Senior Championship. In the NHPGA Pro Championship on Monday and Tuesday, McGraw competed in the Senior Division and finished tied for second place with Geoff Williams. He shot 69-75 for a total of 144. Billy Andrews of Portsmouth Country Club won the Senior Division with back-to-back 68s for a total of 136.
On Day 1 of the Championship Division, Jay Pollini of Ridgewood, made four birdies and two bogies to shoot a 69 along with Dan Wilkins of Laconia, who also shot a 69 with four birdies and two bogies.
On Day 2, there were five players that shot below par in a quest to win the championship. Matt Arvantis shot the lowest score of 68, which earned him the New Hampshire Championship of the NEPGA. This was the second year in a row and the fourth time he took home the trophy.
All of the New Hampshire Golf Professionals enjoyed their time at the North Conway CC and it was a great three days of golf with lots of competitors.
Club Notes
Here are the weekly results from some of the golf courses in the area that have some avid golfers enjoying the competition of their weekly leagues.
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641: The Wentworth Ladies League had a golf tournament this week to raise funds for Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation. The Wentworth Men’s Turtle League was also invited to play. This tournament raised over $2,000.
The men had their own tournament with their own side format but it was all played as a scramble. The long drives for the men from the white tees went to Dave Lowry, and from the gold tees, it was Ralph Fiore.
The closest-to-the-pin on the fifth hole was Mike Murphy at 6’ 9.” The interesting result was the closest-to-the-pin for the ladies was on the 16th hole and it was Kathy McIntosh at 6’10,” just an inch difference.
In Ladies League results from Aug. 11 — the Jen’s Friends Scramble — first place team honors went to Maryann Lowry, Cricket Catalucci and Reggie LeBlanc at +1. Lynne Walker, Rita Descoteaux, Kathy McIntosh and Sue Chen claimed second at +2.
Long drive handicap in the 0-25 range went to Lou Anne Cellana, while for those at 26+, Susan Dugdale took the honors.
Kathy McIntosh was the closest to the pin at 6’ 10.”
A light lunch was provided by Barbara Theriault.
The next event on the calendar is the Ladies League Championship, which is scheduled for Sept. 1.
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: The Fall Don Ho League begins on Wednesday, Aug. 25. Teams will consist of four players and the five-week competition will cost $60 per player. Teams can make tee times any time in the afternoon with the last tee time being at 5 p.m.
Club Pro Bob McGraw is offering a full-swing clinic on Saturday covering the basic fundamentals needed to be successful when hitting your driver and fairway woods. Anyone interested in either opportunity should call the pro shop at (603) 383-9090 to get more information or to sign up.
Hale’s Location Golf Course, West Side Road, North Conway, (603) 356-2140: Men’s League results from Aug. 10, saw Dave Heffernan take first at +7 points. There was a three-way tie for second between Jerry Henry, JJ Green and Steve Wolner, all with +5 points.
Closest-to-the-pin on the sixth hole was Dick DeFronzo.
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: Last week the Tuesday night Twilight League completed its playoffs. Team Patz finished first and Team Records took second place.
The 2021 member-member tournament was held last Sunday. A field of over 60 members played. A dinner was served, catered by 302 West, and prizes for the tournament along with the President’s Cup and Club Championship winners awards were given out.
Upcoming events include the second Superintendent’s Revenge, set for Wednesday, Aug. 18. There is still time to sign up for this event which is open to the public.
North Conway Country Club, Norcross Circle, North Conway, (603) 356-5244: Results for the 2021 Memorial Hospital Open include: men’s foursome — low gross scramble — Team Burke, Hamlin, Lebel and Russo at -13, followed by Team Copsey, Owen, Ray and Wroblewski at -12; Team Adair, Lucchetti, McAllister and Perley also -12; Team Berry, Hanson, Sheehan and Therrien were -9; and Team Burrell, Gagnon, Hamilton and Russell finished at -8.
Ladies flight — Team Burke, Coleman, Infinger and Petell at +4, followed by Team Keane, Mrozowski, Russo and Vigeant at +10.
Mixed flight — Team Chalmers, Masteller, Osetek and Petell at -7, followed by Team Harris, Kelsch, Montminy and Swallow at -3; Team Hoeft, Pavao, Tinkham and Williams at -1, while Team Aubin, O’Brien, Progin and Sutton along with Team Brown, Chappee, Ray and Ray, both entered the clubhouse at even par.
Long drive honors for the men went to Greg Morin, and for the ladies, Stacey Petell teed it high and let it fly.
Closest-to-the-pin honors on the seventh hole went to Laura Lemieux and Kevin Hamlin.
On the 15th hole, Stacy Burke and Nate Infinger were the closest to the pin.
On the fourth hole, Ted Martin took closest-to-the-pin laurels.
Indian Mound Golf Course, Center Ossipee, (603) 539-7733: The Wolfeboro Lions Club’s 16th annual golf tournament will be on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start. Stop by the pro shop to pick up an application.
Omni Mount Washington, Bretton Woods, (603) 278-4653: The Mount Washington Resort Golf Club offers a variety of lessons and workshops to help golfers of all levels of ability improve their game. All clinic schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. Please contact the Pro Shop to book your lesson or for the latest details at (603) 278-GOLF (4653). Please checkin at the Pro Shop at least 10 minutes before the start of the lesson.
Advance tee time bookings are encouraged and may be made by calling (603) 278-4653 (GOLF). For more on the course, go online to tinyurl.com/w3ysc5fh.
Golf talk
“By the time you get to your ball, if you don’t know what to do with it, try another sport.” — Julius Boros, U.S.Open Champion 1952 and 1963.
Let us know if you have any great local stories or photos that we can include in an upcoming column. Contact Jim at mcfadyengolf@outlook.com or Lloyd Jones at lloyd@conwaydailysun.com.
Jim McFadyen is a golf columnist and can be reached at mcfadyengolf@outlook.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.