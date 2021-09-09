One photo in Sports
The PGA Tour season is officially over now that the Tour Championship has a new winner — Patrick Cantlay! After the second week of the FedEx playoffs which Cantlay won in a six-hole playoff against Bryson Dechambeau, he was ranked No. 1 in the FedEx Cup standings. That was not easy for him, knowing that the best players in the world were close to him on the leaderboard, hoping to win and claim the $15 million prize.
Last weekend, Cantlay continued to demonstrate consistent play and excellent putting one hole at a time. Imagine, Jon Rahm, who was ranked No. 1 in the world, and right on Cantlay’s heels through the last 27 holes. It was another battle of two great players who knew they could not make many mistakes in their quest to victory.
On Saturday, Cantlay had three bogeys on the back nine (he still shot par) and opened Sunday's finale with two bogeys on the front (he still shot par). It was looking very promising that he was closing in to win until the 13th hole when he hit his second shot to 4 feet but missed the putt.
All of a sudden Rahm had an opportunity to go for the win, but that fizzled out a few holes later when Cantlay hit another approach shot tight, this time on the par 4 16th hole to within 7 feet. And this time, he made the putt for birdie to had a two-shot lead with two holes to play.
Still, Rahm wouldn't go away. Cantlay hit two bad shots on the 17th, and he had a potential bogey putt while Rahm had a good look at birdie. Rahm missed and Cantlay made, cutting the lead to one entering the 72nd hole.
Cantlay made a great second shot on the 18th hole from 217 yards to 11 feet for an easy two-putt birdie and the one-stroke win over Rahm. Rahm did have a chance for an eagle with a putt from the fringe of the green but he could get it to happen.
It was very difficult for Cantlay to keep the lead after every round, but he managed to make it happen with consistent play and great putting. He managed to make it happen from the beginning of the tournament at 10-under, which was an advantage for playing well in the FedEx Cup Playoffs and throughout the season, but it also put pressure on all those who are out in front.
The fact that Cantlay was able to maintain that advantage in the face of such pressure was remarkable. It was a great season on the PGA Tour and thanks to all of the professional golfers for their commitment to excellence!
The Ryder Cup is coming up Friday, Sept. 24-26 at Whistling Straits Golf Course in Sheboygan County, Wisconsin. Captain Steve Stricker is hard at work preparing his team for an exciting match against Team Europe. More details next week. Go USA!
Club Notes
Here are the weekly results from some of the golf courses in the area that have some avid golfers enjoying the competition of their weekly leagues.
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641: In Ladies League play on Wednesday, the format was Play Your Own Ball. For gross scores Cricket Catalucci took first, shooting a 94, while second place went to MaryLou Archibald, who shot a 101.
There were two chip-ins on the night courtesy of Adria Brown and MaryEllen Gallo.
Also, the valley and surrounding area golf clubs ladies leagues have a travel league every fall. The tournament game is decided by the host club representative and set up by them. Here is the schedule and the results are coming soon.
Last week was Bridgton Highlands but that was canceled due to rain.
Sept. 8: Maplewood Golf Course — there were around 50-60 players. The game was a Bramble.
The rest of the schedule is Sept. 16: Lake Kezar CC; Sept. 22: Indian Mound Golf Club; Sept. 29: North Conway CC; Oct. 6: Bethlehem Country Club; Oct. 13: Wentworth Golf Club and Oct. 21: Province Lake Golf Course.
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: The first golf tournament to benefit Meals on Wheels Driver Program and Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Program for Carroll County, RSVP (Retired and Senior Volunteer Program) is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 29. There will be great prizes and a $10,000 hole-in-one.
All proceeds will help with the delivery of meals to the elderly and other homebound individuals. RSVP also transports the elderly, individuals with disabilities, and veterans to medical appointments both locally and long-distance at no charge. Please contact Mary Carey-Seavey at Carroll County RSVP for more information and to sign up. She can be reached at (603) 356-9331 or email mary.ccrsvp@gmail.com for foursomes, individual golfers and sponsorship opportunities.
Men's and ladies' leagues are winding down for the season.
The annual Fryeburg Rec Tournament is this Saturday and Sunday. There are still openings available Sunday to play. Call the pro shop for more details.
The Fryeburg Academy golf team is in full swing this year. So happy to see the kids playing sports this year.
Hours will change on Monday to 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Hale’s Location Golf Course, West Side Road, North Conway, (603) 356-2140: Men’s League results for Sept. 7 saw Dave Heffernan claim first place with +9 points followed by a second-place tie between Dave Moretto and Bob York with +3 points.
Closest-to-the-pin honors on hole No. 6 went to Joe Rubino.
Ladies League results for Sept. 6 had Michele Sparks take first at +5 points. There was a three-way tie for second place between Jeanne Wright, Kat Petts and Kathy Smallcomb, all with +2 points.
Closest-to-the-pin honors on hole No. 3 went to Jeanne Wright, longest putt on the third went to Rosie Klaus.
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: In last Thursday’s scramble, the winning team was Adam Mosston, Mike Peloquin and Linda Boyer. Mike also won the closest-to-the-pin honors.
In Don Ho action, the Jocular Jewelers had the low round of the week at -6 to pull within two of the league-leading Par Tee team (-10). In second place, at -9, is the Switchback team and tied at -8 with the Jewelers is the Chislas team.
Nicki Lynn won the closest-to-the-pin honors while Erin Jacobs and Jeremiah Donaldson won the long drive bragging rights.
The Eagle is offering free greens fees for the remainder of the season for anyone paying for their 2022 membership in advance. Stop by the pro shop or call (603) 383-9090 for more details.
North Conway Country Club, Norcross Circle, North Conway, (603) 356-5244: The annual member-member tournament is scheduled for Sept. 19.
Indian Mound Golf Course, Center Ossipee, (603) 539-7733: The Wolfeboro Lions Club’s 16th annual golf tournament will be on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start. Stop by the pro shop to pick up an application.
Omni Mount Washington, Bretton Woods, (603) 278-4653: The Mount Washington Resort Golf Club offers a variety of lessons and workshops to help golfers of all levels of ability improve their game. All clinic schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. Please contact the Pro Shop to book your lesson or for the latest details at (603) 278-GOLF (4653). Please check in at the Pro Shop at least 10 minutes before the start of the lesson.
Golf talk
“Competitive golf is played mainly on a five-and-a-half-inch course... the space between your ears.” — Bobby Jones
Let us know if you have any great local stories or photos that we can include in an upcoming column. Contact Jim at mcfadyengolf@outlook.com or Lloyd Jones at lloyd@conwaydailysun.com.
Jim McFadyen is a golf columnist and can be reached at mcfadyengolf@outlook.com.
