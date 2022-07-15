Tuesday was my first chance to attend a Fish and Game Commission meeting since May. Attending these meetings allows one to keep a pulse on what is happening with our natural resources. Attending the monthly meetings provides me with information that allows me to answer questions from the sports who visit the Shop. Meetings are at 1 p.m.
This leaves some time to fish before the meeting and if the meeting doesn’t run too long some time to fish after the meeting.
Ellis Hatch is one of the Granite State’s well known fly tyers and sportsmen. So well respected that a Wildlife Management Area is named after him. Within the WMA is Mountain Lake. The lake is a quality regulation water where all fish 12 to 16 inches need to be released immediately.
I would have enough time to hike into the pond, fish for a couple of hours, and then head to Gilford to attend the Commission meeting.
The hike in was easy. The wind was strong and blew right down the pond. Not easy to float tube and fish. Hiking to the far end of the pond, the wind would do the work of moving me down the pond.
Trying to enter the pond, there was a batch of milfoil. Unsettling as milfoil is an invasive plant that robs the water of vital oxygen. Kicking out into the pond, the milfoil only got worse. The water was not fishable with a fly.
As luck would have it, one brook trout was brought to hand as the wind blew me down the pond. But the search for the quality trout was going to be stopped on this day. Time to hike back out and go to the Commission meeting.
The meeting was on the shorter side, a little over two hours, so there would be time to stop in the Sandwich Wilderness. Kiah Pond was on my mind.
The drive to Kiah was uneventful, but on the drive in big black thunderheads began to roll in. As I pulled up to the pond, the heavens opened up. It began to pour. The rain drops were big and the thunder was loud. As fast as the storm moved in it was over. A quick hitter. Time to fish.
There is a deep channel on the western shore and the northern shore of Kiah Pond. Perfect trout habitat. And the trout were there! For an hour the trout kept hitting the White Humungous fished at a 12-foot depth. Nothing of big size but plenty of action. Kiah is never disappointing.
There was still daylight left and there had been reports of a Hexagenia hatch on Upper Hall Pond. Time to leave Kiah and get to Upper Hall before nightfall and see if there were any hexes still hatching.
The road to Upper Hall did not fair well over the winter. It is now a four-wheel drive road and still needs skill to not bounce the frame of the truck off the rocks. Arriving at the parking lot, Upper Hall looked very low but fish were rising in the deeper sections of the pond.
The White Humongous continued to work its magic when fished at 20 feet. Smaller stocked brook trout were caught and released. As the sun set, the sky turned a beautiful red then pink then orange.
But there were no Hexagenia hatching. The hex hatch was over on Upper Hall but the trout pond trifecta had been achieved. Fish caught on all three ponds.
Tip of the Week
Avoid fishing for trout in the middle of the day when water temperatures are highest. Focus on fishing early in the morning or after supper in the evening.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
