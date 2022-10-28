10-29-2022 North Country Angling-The Nine-Three

The Nine-Three tandem streamer started the tandem fly trolling era in New England. (STEVE ANGERS PHOTO)

There is a long history of dragging fishing flies behind watercraft. Indigenous peoples always had a bait dragging behind a canoe as they paddled from campsite to campsite. Any fish caught meant a change in dinner for that night’s meal.

The sport was embraced by lake and pond anglers in the 1800s. Feathers tied to long shank hooks, in an attempt to imitate native bait fish, were dragged behind row boats and canoes in wilderness lakes and ponds.

