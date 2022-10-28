There is a long history of dragging fishing flies behind watercraft. Indigenous peoples always had a bait dragging behind a canoe as they paddled from campsite to campsite. Any fish caught meant a change in dinner for that night’s meal.
The sport was embraced by lake and pond anglers in the 1800s. Feathers tied to long shank hooks, in an attempt to imitate native bait fish, were dragged behind row boats and canoes in wilderness lakes and ponds.
The trout were bigger, and to catch the biggest specimens meant that even bigger flies needed to be tied. After experiencing a day where there were many short strikes, fish hitting the end of the fly where there was no hook point, Dr. J. Herbert Sanborn had an epiphany.
The doctor took two size eight hooks and filed the eye from one of the hooks. He then took tinsel, metal tinsel in those days, and wound the two hooks into a singular hook shank.
The fly he tied had white bucktail, bright green hackle tied flat, and black hackle tied vertical. While trolling the fly with Gene Letourneau they caught a 9-pound, 3-ounce landlocked salmon, and the 9-3 fly was born. But the issue of short strikes continued.
Over the years, the trolling fly evolved into what it has become today. A large size short shank hook in the front and a one size smaller short shank hook on the back joined by a stainless steel wire.
Most front hooks are size four and the rear hook size six but there have been flies tied with size ten in front and size 12 in back. So there is no hard and fast rule.
My first experience with tandem flies was on the Connecticut River in Pittsburg. It was a cold and rainy Memorial Day weekend, and the salmon were waiting in the lower river to pick off the smelt as they returned to the lake from their spawning run.
I had tied a traditional Gray Ghost pattern complete with jungle cock eyes. With the river being high from the rain and spring runoff I used the fly by casting it into the river and then twitching it in the fast water.
Slowly and carefully working down the river, I continued to twitch the fly. WHAM! A huge landlock took the tandem and was airborne. After the second leap, the fish was gone.
Upon inspection, the rear hook and the wire connecting the hook to the front was missing. Clearly, I had not secured the wire correctly to the front hook. It was heartbreaking to have lost such a large salmon in that way.
Over the years, I tied tandems using snelled hooks for the rear hook. It was usable but the monofilament would kink or become weak over time as monofilament is wont to do. I rarely fished tandem flies.
With all the big lakes and great ponds in New Hampshire, my interest in tandem flies has been rejuvenated. Not wanting to repeat the failures of the past, I needed some help. Enter Scott Biron.
Biron is New Hampshire’s only juried fly tier and a tandem fly tying master. I reached out to Scott to see if he would visit North Country Angler and teach me to, finally, tie a tandem fly correctly. He agreed.
On Nov. 5, Biron will be holding his tandem streamer fly tying class from 1 to 4 p.m. If you wish to participate and learn from the master call the shop at (603) 356-6000 to reserve a seat. I look forward to learning alongside you.
Tip of the Week
Tandem flies are not just for salmonid species. The work great for bass and pickerel as well.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.