"There’s no fish in Saco Lake."
That was the declaration from one of our area guides during my first spring back in the valley. For some strange reason, I had never fished Saco Lake. Too focused on more remote waters, I guess.
Saco Lake is located along Route 302 at the top of Crawford Notch. If there is a less likely place for a fly fishing-only pond, I am not sure where that may be. But the headwaters of our beautiful river begin here, and so it was time for me to go and see for myself if there were “no fish in Saco Lake.”
I loaded up my five weight fly rod with a full sinking line. If there were trout in Saco Lake, they would be at the bottom of the pond hiding in the trees left by the beavers who make Saco Lake their home.
When fishing the deep water of any pond, the choice of fly is something with white marabou feather as the wing. Since brook trout were the intended quarry, the classic Black Ghost with a white marabou wing was the choice.
I slipped into my waders and wading shoes, put on my fly vest, picked up my float tube and my flippers, grabbed my rod and started around the trail that circumvents Saco Lake. My destination was the beaver house on the far northeast corner of the lake. Beaver homes signal deeper water and springs, as the beavers need to be able to access the house during the winter months.
Slipping into the float tube and down into the water was eye-opening. That water was cold! But I kicked out into the lake and started casting. Since this was my first time at Saco Lake, I tried to cover as much water as I could to see if I could find a brook trout.
Thirty minutes went by. An hour went by. Ninety minutes went by. No fish. No bites. Nothing. Maybe there were no fish in Saco Lake.
As the cold began to creep into my bones, I knew I had very little angling time left before the cold would overtake my sensibilities. Time for one more fly change, and then it would be time to get off the lake and into a nice warm truck for the ride back home.
I stared hard into my fly box. A new fly jumped into my field of vision. The fly had bead chain eyes, silver tinsel body, and a long white marabout tail. The fly would ride hook up so that it could swim among the tree branches at the bottom of the lake.
I cast the fly into the deepest part of Saco Lake. I counted to 20 to be sure that the fly had enough time to reach the bottom. I began a slow retrieve with short, quick strips on the line. On the third strip, the line went tight. Fish on!
The fish took all the loose line in my lap and began to take line off the reel. The reel screamed with delight. The float tube was being pulled around in circles. This fish had gusto.
After netting the fish, taking a picture, and removing the fly, the 16-inch brook trout was returned to the lake.
I returned to the car, started the engine, smiled and said, “There’s no fish in Saco Lake.”
Tip Of The Week
When exploring new ponds or lakes for the first time, look for beaver homes. Beavers need access to the branches they store on the bottom of the pond for winter feed and build their homes near the deepest water.
Steve Angers, a native of the Conway area, has been consumed by fishing since catching his first wild brook trout at the base of Champney Falls.
