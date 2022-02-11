Sitting at the fly-tying table at North Country Angler one afternoon tying some Trueblood Marabou streamers, the cellphone pinged. A quick glance at the screen showed just a phone number and not a name. This is a regular occurrence as anglers often text looking for information.
The text message was the picture of a beautiful 4-plus pound brook trout. Not what usually gets texted. My curiosity piqued, I texted back, “Nice fish!”
The response back was a picture of golden shiner hooked to a Daredevil lure. The Daredevil lure was a bright yellow with red diamond patterns painted onto the lure. It is a lure we sell during open-water fishing season at the shop. It was obvious that the golden shiner had been accidentally hooked.
“Nice shiner, how did you foul hook that?” I texted back.
“These fish school up and the brook trout feast on them. My lure ran through a school,” said the angler. “Caught the brook trout right after I hooked the shiner.”
“When did all this happen?” I asked.
“Last spring,” came the response. “But after our discussion about treble hooks and hooking injuries, I was wondering if you could tie a fly to imitate the shiner. You know I’d rather release a fish than kill a fish”
More and more anglers are thinking this way. They have become more aware, and they want the chance to catch such beautiful fish more than once.
“How big would you want the fly to be,” I messaged.
“Four to five inches,” was the response.
“OK. Let me see what I can come up with. I’ll get back to you.”
“Thanks. That would be awesome!” That was the end of the conversation.
Off to Google to do a search. First stop was the Global Fly Fisher webpage. There were eight patterns listed. Feather wings. Bucktails. Marabou. Mallard wing. None looked like the golden shiner in the picture sent by the texter.
Time to hit the bookshelf. Joe Bates “Streamer Fly Tying & Fishing” is the streamer angler bible. Looking in the index, there were only two patterns. Lew Oatman’s Golden Shiner was a nice mix of bucktail and feather wing. Oatman tied it on a size 6, 6X shank hook. Not even close to 4 inches in length.
The other golden shiner pattern in the book was a marabou pattern. No hook was recommended. This pattern had possibilities if a hook idea could be created. A standard shank hook wasn’t going to work.
Large trout tend to attack the head of their prey. This makes it easier for the fish to swallow the prey fish. Look at any of the baitfish patterns for striped bass. Those flies are tied on shorter shank hooks.
Another baitfish imitation tied on short shank hooks in the Baby Fat Minnow. The hook point for this fly is right behind the head of the fly.
A strategy is now formed. Using a short shank hook, the Gamakatsu B10S, and Hareline Ice Fur synthetic fibers will give the length and the bulk necessary for an acceptable imitation.
Taking the hook and adding a tungsten bead to the shank to aid in getting the fly to sink. Gold Prism fibers tied off the back of the hook. Alternating polar bear cream and orange fibers, to imitate fins, for the under belly. Yellow fibers with olive fibers as a topping for the wing.
Head is built up thread and Flymen imitation eyes added to each side of the head. Loon UV finish to shape the head. A quick picture was texted to the angler.
“I’ll take a dozen,” was texted back.
Tip of the Week
Know the baitfish in the waters you frequent. Fishing imitations of these baitfish will increase your success.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
