Troutman drove up the driveway to camp. He was able to leave work early and head north for the annual Father’s Day fishing trip. Exiting the Jeep Cherokee, a vehicle he purchased to accommodate his growing family while being able to drive to remote waters, Troutman was startled to see the Old Timer had made his way out to greet him.
“New wheels, I see,” said the Old Timer. “Better not get any scratches on that!”
Troutman chuckled. His wife had said the same thing only hours earlier. “You should know,” said Troutman. “Rocky Branch taught you that lesson.”
The Old Timer had a flashback. When he was Troutman’s age and with a growing family, he purchased a Chevy Nova II station wagon. The perfect vehicle for moving the family from place to place. It was also the perfect vehicle to take his buddies to the Hayes Camp on Rocky Branch.
It had been a very long winter and a very wet spring. The Old Timer’s station wagon was loaded with men and supplies. Creeping up the road to camp, the Old Timer misread one of the water holes in the road. A larger rock lay hidden beneath the waters of a puddle.
Clang! The little Nova’s transmission pan took the rock head on and lost. The automatic transmission started leaking profusely. Fortunately for the Old Timer, mechanics still worked weekends and the Nova was ready to return home after the weekend. Mrs. Old Timer never let him forget the damage that had been inflicted on the first new car the pair had purchased.
With Troutman’s early arrival, the two had time to eat a quick snack of salami, cheddar cheese, and saltine crackers washed down with a fresh brewed coffee. The Old Timer put his fly fishing equipment into the Cherokee and hopped into the passenger seat.
“Where are we headed?” asked the Old Timer. “One of our favorite fishing holes,” said Troutman. “Let’s hope the road is in better condition than the Rocky Branch road.” A twinkle in his eye.
As Troutman drove deeper into the forest, a familiarity broke out in the Old Timer’s mind. Troutman was driving the pair up the old road to the Hayes Camp and a favorite stretch of the Rocky Branch.
The National Forest had declared the land a wilderness and so the road was in disrepair as no longer were motorized vehicles welcome. The road only remained open for those who had camps grandfathered under the current regulations.
The road got narrower. Tree branches reached out and gently scraped the sides of the Jeep. The Jeep had the necessary ground clearance to get over the roots and rocks and through the puddles that covered the road. It was clearly a much better vehicle to traverse the road than a 1960s Chevy Nova station wagon.
Soon, the Jeep went over a culvert and passed a long ago deserted white house on the left of the road. Diagonally across the street was the Hayes Camp — still intact. Troutman parked the Jeep in a clearing and the two got out and walked over to the camp.
“This was one of the first places I took you brookie fishing,” said the Old Timer. “You were so little that I had to carry you across the fast water.”
“I remember that well,” said Troutman. “Let’s get down into the brook and see if we can find some of those beautiful Rocky Branch natives.”
As the two rigged their fly rods a strange silence came over the woods with only the sound of the Rocky Branch in the background. No words needed to be spoken. Love of brook trout and respect for the river were bonds that would never be broken.
Tip of the Week
Happy Father’s Day to all. Take dad out for a fishing excursion and create a memory of a lifetime.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
