When the weather gets it’s coldest, we always look for that ray of sunshine. Something that gives us warmth or a good fuzzy feeling inside. This time of year, that warmth comes when my inbox has an email from Chief Rob Cunio.
Chief Cunio is part of the Freedom Firefighters Association who run the Loon Lake Ice Fishing Derby. The derby generates the funding for youth activities in the Town of Freedom.
The sixth annual derby will be held on Feb. 5. Mother Nature is adding a big assist this year with plenty of cold, ice-generating weather. In fact, make sure your ice augur has sharp blades as the ice will be the thickest it has been in years.
The derby has some great prizes for the first, second, and third place participants in the Adult and Youth categories. These categories are further divided into the trout and non-trout categories. Adult winner in each category receives $200 and five grand prize raffle tickets. Youth winner in each category wins $100 and an ice-fishing jig rod and bait bucket combination.
Winner will be determined by weight. All current state Fish and Game regulations apply.
Registration fee is $10 for fishing license holders (16 and over). Youth registration is free. Each registration is entered into a raffle for some great ice fishing gear that includes a StrikeMaster 40V ice augur and a Jack Trap ice-fishing package.
This year’s grand prize, open to all residents of the Valley, is a Ruger M77 bolt action rifle. Raffle tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the Freedom Fire Station in advance or at the derby. Not a hunter? Do what I do and write on the back of your ticket to donate the rifle to a youth in need. After all, this whole event is about the kids.
All tickets and registrations can be purchased at the Loon Lake boat launch on the day of the event.
Thinking about what may be a winning strategy for this year, I drove down to Loon Lake to scout out the conditions. Getting out of the truck at the boat launch, I strapped on the snowshoes and headed out onto the lake. Freedom got rain at the end of this week’s snow event as the snow cover was crusty.
Crunching across the lake, I ran across several sets of deer tracks. The tracks were large. This gave me a secure feeling that the ice was safe. I walked to my favorite portion of the lake. Wanted to see if anyone had been fishing that area yet.
The area was clean of any ice fishing activity. In fact, most of the lake was devoid of ice fishing activity. A good omen that the Loon Lake fish have seen little fishing pressure so far this season.
I headed north. At a recent Saco Valley Trout Unlimited meeting, I had learned from Ben Nugent, Fish and Game biologist, that the brooks feeding Loon Lake hold brook trout. Experience tells me that some of those trout will drop into the lake for the winter and take advantage of the better forage.
The ice continued to hold but the sun began to drop. The area I hope to fish felt safe. As the wind picked up and the wind chill increased, I headed back to the truck. A plan for the derby secured.
Tip of the Week
Wind chills are going to be high over the next 10 days. If you are a casual ice angler, consider buying or renting a portable ice shanty like the Eskimo QuickFish. An affordable way to enjoy ice fishing in harsh weather conditions.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
