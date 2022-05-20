Writing this weekly column and operating the North Country Angler, we get asked quite a few questions. From time to time, we will empty our mailbag (email, text, social media, or in person) and share our answers with you. On with another edition of the mailbag.
I just got a young woman interested in fly fishing. What does she need for flies? SP, Moultonborough
This is the question that is most often asked by and for beginners. It is very easy to get overwhelmed with the thousands of choices in fly patterns.
For beginners, this is a tried-and-true system. For dry flies, purchase the Adams in size 12, 14, 16, the Elk Hair Caddis in size 14, 16, 18 and the Stimulator in size 10, 12 ,14. These flies will cover all dry fly hatches. Match the fly to the size of the natural.
For nymphs, purchase the Gold Ribbed Hare’s Ear in size 10, 12, 14, the Pheasant Tail in size 12, 14, 16, 18 and the Copper John in size 12, 14, 16. Again. Match the size to the natural. Last, purchase the Black Wooly Bugger in size 8, 10, 12. This assortment will be more than enough to get you started with some successful fly fishing.
Fishing in the rivers has been slow. When will Fish and Game stock the rivers? RS, Bartlett
Stocking of area rivers has typically been the week before Memorial Day. With the latest summer-like weather, everyone wants the fishing to start early. Some years, like 2016, the weather will move up the stocking clock. This year, with the cooler temperatures and snow in the mountains early in the spring, waters are running cooler than normal. The rain and snow melt has kept the rivers at temperatures that are borderline for hatchery trout. Be patient. The valley will get stocked and fishing will be as good as it always is.
During Valley Pride Day a new phenomenon cropped up. Dog owners picking up their dog’s poop in a plastic bag and then leaving the plastic bags. What’s up with that? RM, Madison
I have happened to notice this myself down at First Bridge Park. We have had it pounded into our heads to pick up after our pets. But taking an organic material that decomposes naturally and then wrapping it in a non-organic plastic bag defeats the purpose. Something that would naturally decompose will now last forever. Pet owners, if you do not intend to dispose of your pet’s excrement after you pick it up, then just leave it where it lays. Mother Nature will clean up after you. And speaking of First Bridge Park …
I was just at First Bridge and the town’s snow dump sight is all full of trash since the snow melted. Isn’t there a deadline for cleanup? Who do I call at the Department of Environmental Services to report this? DO, Tamworth
Yes, the town has until May 15 to clean up trash from their snow dumps. I have not been down to First Bridge Park to see if they met the deadline. Before going to DES, I would recommend calling town hall (603-447-3811) and speaking to Town Manager Tom Holmes. Holmes is very responsive to these types of requests. You can also call John Eastman, recreation head and future town manager, he is very helpful as well and would most likely appreciate the heads up about the snow dump.
Tip of the Week
Bass are getting the spawning urge and moving to their beds. Fishing action can be non stop. Please remember to release all bass immediately until June 15 when the spawn is over.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
