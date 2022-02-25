The angler walked through the door of North Country Angler and was not smiling. It is rare that an angler enters the shop with no smile. A fly shop is nirvana to the angler. A refuge from the stress of everyday life.
“You won’t believe what happened to me last night at First Bridge,” said the angler. “I was fishing at Pat’s Rock and a great red quill hatch was on. As I waded out into the run, I saw a nice brown trout rising. I cast above the fish and just as the fly approached the trout I was hit from behind. A kayak ran me down!”
“To make matters worse, the kayaker started yelling at me, why didn’t I get out of his way. Some nerve, eh?”
This is just one instance of angler harassment on the river. Swimmers swimming right through casting lanes. Dog owners throwing balls and sticks for retrieval where anglers are fishing. Intoxicated patrons of First Bridge Park yelling, cursing, telling crude jokes. The stories of rude behavior never end.
As a side note, harassment of a person in the pursuit of fish or game is a crime in New Hampshire.
Then there is the habitat destruction by the boating companies and/or their patrons. The Glide used to be the best fishing spot in the fly-fishing-only section of the Saco. Just in the last five years, canoers and kayakers have cut out all the large woody debris in this stretch of river, leaving the trout homeless. To say that the Glide is a shadow of its former self would be an understatement.
You already know of the destruction of the riverbed by the rip rap from Hurricane Irene. No need to repeat the negative effects of granite rip rap.
The angling community and fly anglers are a docile group. Angling is a chance to stand in a stream, feel the water, hear the birds, watch the bugs and, on occasion, hook and release a fish. Basically, they just want a little solitude.
This is no longer the case in the current fly-fishing-only waters on the Saco.
Personally, I have mixed feelings on this issue. Clearly the habitat and the atmosphere of the Saco fly-fishing only is not what anglers are looking for in the angling experience. I get it. I no longer fish these waters in the evening for the reasons outlined. I only fish these waters before 7 a.m. due to the new parking restrictions. I find serenity elsewhere in the valley.
I often recall the days of Dick Surette and his pursuit of brown trout in these waters. The Riffle Fly is still a highly effective pattern on the river. I wonder WWDD (What Would Dick Do?).
Being the latest caretaker of the North Country Angler, I try to balance honoring the history with staying profitable by meeting customer expectations. It is the most challenging part of watching over the North Country Angler franchise.
I have placed this question of moving the Saco River fly-fishing only on the shop Facebook Page, North Country Angler Fly Shop, and the Instagram page, @anglernorthcountry. If you have feeling one way or the other, please post your thoughts there or email your response to shop@northcountryangler.com. We will be accumulating your reactions and move in a direction that anglers want. Preliminary discussions with Fish and Game have been positive but the public will get the final say on this important change.
Resist the temptation to fish rivers in this early spring weather. Floating ice chunks can hit you and send you on a deadly trip down the river.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
