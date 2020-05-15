Hatch Pond in Eaton is one of those ponds that just screams trout. Forty years ago, Hatch Pond was known for big holdover brook trout. The pond is over 50-feet deep with many spring holes, thermal refuge for trout.
Over the years, the trout fishing in Hatch Pond has declined. The big holdover trout are gone. The hatchery fish have gotten smaller and smaller.
Pickerel have come up from Purity Lake and now are year-round residents. The pickerel feast on the yellow perch and the smaller hatchery trout. There are some very large pickerel in Hatch Pond.
Property along the shoreline of Hatch Pond has changed ownership. No trespassing signs are everywhere. Fortunately, New Hampshire Fish and Game secured an access easement many years ago. Despite the decline in the fishing, Hatch Pond remains a great little place for a relaxed evening of casting flies and catching trout until July.
Anglers are fortunate that landowners of the shoreline allow us access. If it were not for the generosity of these landowners, there would be very little access to Hatch Pond unless the angler owned a watercraft to launch from the aforementioned easement.
This year, Hatch Pond received a stocking of larger brook trout than in past years. This has been a boon to anglers. Not only are there finer specimens to pursue, but the trout are too large to become pickerel feed. These fish may be able to get to the deeper parts of the pond and winter over.
But another threat has reared its ugly head at Hatch Pond. Slob anglers. Slob anglers are not really anglers at all. They keep more fish than allowed by law. They leave their trash on the banks of the pond. They start small fires without permits. They treat other people’s property like it was the Conway landfill.
No true angler treats others property in this manner. The majority of anglers actually carry a trash bag with them. They pick up after the slob angler. They know that access to waters are not guaranteed. True anglers leave a fishing spot in better condition than they found it.
This season, slob anglers are leaving trash all along the shores of Hatch Pond. This has raised the ire of one of the landholders. He is now threatening to close his access to the Hatch Pond shoreline and the 400 feet of frontage he owns. This frontage is prime trout fishing for those who do not own a watercraft.
It would be a shame to lose that access.
Fishing Hatch Pond this season has been very rewarding. Using a float tube, kicking out 50 feet from shore and letting the fly sink 10 to 15 feet has been the key. Fish are still deeper in the water column.
Successful flies have been the Black Ghost Marabou, Gray Dredgebug, Rubber Leg Bugger in olive. The fish are feisty and there are plenty of them. Pickerel seem to love these flies as well.
With warmer weather on the horizon, fish soft hackle flies just under the surface or dry flies at dusk. Quill Gordon, Hendrickson and Caddis will all produce through the end of the month.
Tip of the Week
Finding places with slob anglers? Document the violations and call Operation Game Thief (800) 344-4262. They will send a conservation officer out to investigate the violation. You can stop at North Country Angler to get a free trash bag to pick up litter. North Country Angler will also take your filled trash bag and bring it to the landfill, where the trash belongs.
Steve Angers, a native of the Conway area, has been consumed by fishing since catching his first wild brook trout at the base of Champney Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.