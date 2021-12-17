I met guide Randy Ouellette, the Swift River Ghillie, in a no name parking lot on the border of the White Mountain National Forest.
We were going into an unknown pond that Randy had found on one of his exploratory trips in search of wild native brook trout. The unicorn of the brook trout angling fraternity.
There are plenty of wild brook trout in New Hampshire. The majority of wild brook trout are offspring of hatchery trout. Trout has been stocked by New Hampshire Fish and Game since the 1800s.
To find a waterbody that has wild fish that are of a native strain is not easy due to the excessive stocking. Trout that have been reproducing without human interference since the glaciers receded ions ago. When you catch one of these jewels you know immediately. These heritage strain brook trout look like no other trout you have held.
Sitting on the tailgate, we put on our waders and our boots. Float tubes were the craft of choice on this day. They were light enough to hike into the pond and allow a through angling of the pond.
“Is a four-weight rod going to work?” I asked. “Perfect,” said Randy. “Put your floating line on to start. I’ll be starting with the sink tip.”
Randy peeled off three feet of 5x nylon tippet and tied it to the end of my leader. He then did the same, except in fluorocarbon, for his leader.
Looking into his fly box, Randy took a size 14 Elk Hair Caddis from the box and tied it to the end of my line. “Saw some caddis the last time I visited the pond. I hope we get that hatch again tonight.”
I reached into my fly box and handed Randy a size 10 Little Brook Trout Bucktail.
“Here is my go-to fly for brook trout ponds,” I said. “We will know if we have any heritage trout quickly fishing that pattern.”
Randy put the fly onto the end of his line.
We put the float tubes on our backs and headed into the woods. Crossing the boundary into the White Mountain National Forest, our pace quickened. Such is the draw of a wild brook trout pond in a wilderness setting.
Arriving on the north shore of the pond, a trout dimpled the surface. A good sign for the evening’s activities. Being the professional he is, Randy let me get my fins onto my boots and enter the water first.
“Kick over to that rise,” Randy said. “Throw that caddis at least 40 feet.”
Randy’s advice was spot on. The pond’s water was crystal clear. You could see all the trees and aquatic plants on the bottom of the pond. The trout, while wild, would be wary. I sent a cast from the Orvis Helios out into the water.
As the fly touched the water, there was a splash and the line went tight. A beautiful brook trout had leapt out of the water and grabbed the fly upon reentry. The Helios bent in an arc. This was a good fish.
Randy had entered the water and kicked his float tube over to net the fish. It was a beautiful golden hued trout unlike any of the trout seen at the stocked ponds of the White Mountain National Forest. Randy slid the barbless hook from the fish and winked at me as the fish swam away. There was no need to speak. A unicorn had been found.
Tip of the Week
Looking for a holiday gift that will create a lifelong memory? Consider purchasing a guided fishing trip. Your gift recipient will talk about the experience for years.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.