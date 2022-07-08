As the most recent caretaker of the North Country Angler, there is a sense of duty and honor. The North Country Angler is a Mount Washington Valley institution and the longest continually operated fly fishing shop in New Hampshire.
The best fishing in the valley is from Memorial Day until the Fourth of July. After that time period, the fishing gets technical and anglers transition from fishing trips to vacations. Vacations may include fishing but are focused on hiking, camping, biking, etc.
Having been raised to respect others and to be held accountable, I feel it is my duty to keep the Shop open, seven days a week, during the prime fishing season. It’s important to the anglers that they have access to their needs and to make the most of their time on the water.
This means that hours are poured into making sure that anglers needs are met, expectations achieved and satisfaction with the angling and the valley as a whole. The only way to achieve that is to work the 70 hours a week during prime time.
Sacrifices need to be made and one of those sacrifices is the loss of time on the water. Time spent communing with nature. Listening to the sights and sounds that abound on the water. Watching for insect hatches. Catching fish. Solitude.
During the busy season, we at the Shop live through our fellow anglers. There are stories told, pics shared, social media posts. Certainly, we get our fishing Jones through this interaction, but nothing equals being on the water.
This past Tuesday was the first day off since May. Weather conditions were cloudy with a chance of showers. Perfect fishing weather. The decision was made to head north and fish a remote pond or two.
Hitting the spruce forests, the aroma was delectable. The forest looked lush and green. The wet spring and the cool early summer weather had led to good growth in the forest.
Turning onto the dirt woods road the grass in between the two tracks was high. This was a good sign that not many had passed this way into the pond. The road was in decent shape. It had survived the winter and the spring rains well.
Arriving at the parking spot, the grasses there were all straight and tall. Clearly there had not been a visitor in some time. Now the pace quickened.
Waders and boots were slid into. Fly vest was checked for the appropriate fly boxes. Small streamer box and classic wet fly box. It was the middle of the day so dry flies would not be needed.
The float tube went on the back and the hike to the pond began. The trail had tall grasses, like the road and the parking spot, a sure sign of low angling pressure. A rush of adrenaline made the hike easy.
Arriving at the launch spot, the same boats and canoes were all chained up. No new additions and each craft had woods duff on them. A sure sign that they had not been used recently.
I put the flippers onto the wading boots and slid the float tube into the pond. I just floated for a few minutes. After the hustle and bustle of the Shop for the last six weeks, it was calming to just take in the solitude.
The next two hours were idyllic. Kingfishers hunting prey. Beaver slapping tail. A buck blowing and snorting. And of course, a few trout to hand.
Solitude. It’s why we fish.
Tip of the Week
Fish the areas around lily pads. Larger fish cruise here in search of smaller prey like shiners and crawfish.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
