Several years ago, Connor Pond in Ossipee became featured on “North Woods Law,” the Animal Planet series about New Hampshire’s Conservation Officers. The story had nothing to do with fishing violations but the hostile takeover of the boat ramp by a group of swimmers.
After several confrontations with state Fish and Game, all seems to have returned to normal.
The swimmers found another place to swim and the anglers have a safe place to launch their craft and to pursue their quarry.
Having heard many stories of the fine brook trout found in Connor Pond, it was time to find out for myself what all the fuss was about and whether the fishing in Connor Pond was as good as rumor had it.
Connor Pond is a leisurely 40-minute drive from North Conway. Turning onto Pine Hill Road from Route 16, it is a 3-mile drive, all up hill. The temperature dropped as the truck gained altitude.
Everything was in place to have a fine night float tubing the pond.
Before fishing a pond for the first time, it is wise to check the bathymetry maps on the Fish and Game website. These maps will show you where the drop offs in the pond lie. Drop offs are places where bigger fish can safely lay in wait until entering the shallower water to chase bait fish.
Looking at the map, the area to the left of the boat launch got deep very quickly. The pond went from a couple of feet to 30-feet deep very rapidly. A prime location to start fishing.
I mentioned this to an old guide during a discussion that we had about pond fishing. He immediately told me that to the right of the boat launch was the best fishing. The bottom of the pond does drop quickly here. Just not as quickly as the left side.
Upon arrival at the pond, I walked to the shoreline. Immediately, there was a rise to the right of the boat launch. I guess the old guide was right.
I placed a sink tip line onto my rod. It was only 7 p.m. and it would be another hour before the hatches really got going. I tied on a white Humungous. I put on my waders and flippers. I slid into my float tube. I immediately got stuck on a rock.
Now this rarely happens when float tubing. I wondered how people would swim and dive here without hurting themselves on the rocks. I kicked off the rock and headed right.
Fish sporadically rose, but I saw no bugs hatching. With the sink tip line, the Humungous wouldn’t get deep enough. Time to switch flies. I tied on a Major Woody.
I cast the Major Woody to each rise but no response from the fish. This was certainly perplexing. I fished the Major Woody at every conceivable depth that I could reach with a sink tip line. Still no fish.
As the sun set and the sky darkened, it was getting challenging to tie a new fly onto the end of the line.
Feeling that if the fly would get deep enough there were fish to be had, I reached for the old reliable: The Mop Fly.
The Mop Fly is a creation from a guide out west. It consists of a Czech nymph hook, a tungsten bead, a fiber finger from a mop and a little UV dubbing. While most anglers fish this fly in moving water, it is equally effective in still water.
I cast the Mop Fly to the first rise I saw. I counted to 20 and began to slowly strip the fly back toward me. WHAM! A hefty 15-inch brook trout slammed my fly. The fish dove for the bottom of the pond. My float tube spun around in circles. It was a battle, but eventually I landed the fish.
Yes, Connor Pond has brook trout. I can’t wait to go back with my full sink line and a handful of Mop Flies.
Tip Of The Week
When fish are being finicky, think outside the box. Choose a lure or fly you haven’t fished in some time.
The results will surprise you.
Steve Angers is a native son to the Conway area. He is the author of the acclaimed book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters.” When he is not casting to trout in the valley, he operates the North Country Angler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.